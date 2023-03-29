Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
It Was A Sh*t Show

It Was A Sh*t Show

Podcast It Was A Sh*t Show
Podcast It Was A Sh*t Show

It Was A Sh*t Show

It Was A Sh*t Show
Why did it take so long to make a Simpsons movie? Did Ed Harris really almost drown on The Abyss? How many times have they attempted to reboot Batman? And who t... More
  • YouTube Deep Dive: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
    Finding a MacGuffin is hard. Let’s talk about how difficult it was to write Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, from George Lucas trying to convince Steven Spielberg to use aliens to Frank Darabont getting zero credit for the final film.   You can watch the full video version of this episode on YouTube!   Support us on Patreon!   Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and subscribe to our YouTube channel!   In the entertainment world, there are millions of dollars on the line and troubled productions are bound to happen. Whether it's big egos, bigger budgets, or just plain bad luck, we are going behind-the-scenes on these disastrous, never ending, and sometimes dangerous productions. From the creators of WTF Happened To This Movie?, It Was A Sh*t Show is a video essay/documentary/podcast series looking at some of your favorite films and tv shows, and why they were such a nightmare to make.   Chapters: 00:00 - Intro 00:35 - George Lucas’ Indiana Jones 01:31 - Temple of Doom Struggles 02:06 - Indiana Jones and the Monkey King 02:44 - Ending with The Last Crusade 03:19 - The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles 05:07 - Aliens and Crystal Skulls 05:39 - From Serials to B-movies 07:21 - Steven Spielberg Resists, Harrison Ford Waits 08:15 - Indiana Jones and the Lost Continent 09:03 - Indiana Jones and the Saucermen from Mars 09:48 - Indiana Jones and the Sons of Darkness 10:34 - Indiana Jones and the Saucermen 11:23 - Internet Rumors Go Overboard 12:38 - So Many Fake Scripts… 13:55 - Reigniting the Passion for Indy 4 15:02 - Lucas Hires Frank Darabont 15:46 - Indiana Jones and the City of the Gods 18:04 - Indiana Jones and the Atomic Ants 18:33 - Indiana Jones and the Destroyer of Worlds 19:23 - Sean Connery’s Return 19:53 - Smooth Production, Chaotic Fans 22:10 - Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 22:53 - Fan Backlash and Shia LaBeouf’s Defense 24:31 - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny   Sources: Ain’t It Cool News: https://bit.ly/45vvFPO Ain’t It Cool News: https://bit.ly/3IJTPMN Box Office Mojo: https://bit.ly/3WceSNl CHUD: https://bit.ly/3WzD3FO The Complete Making of Indiana Jones: https://bit.ly/45zmbTF Collider: https://bit.ly/43iLIhW Details: https://bit.ly/45OGuwL Empire: https://bit.ly/43sFgFq Empire: https://bit.ly/43qIGs3 Empire: https://bit.ly/438qPGv Empire: https://bit.ly/3WKmMOf Empire: https://bit.ly/45CyHlt Empire: https://bit.ly/3C3xrtQ Entertainment Weekly: https://bit.ly/42dHQOo Fox News: https://bit.ly/3MGpJea The Guardian: https://bit.ly/42fDXZ8 Hollywood Reporter: https://bit.ly/3q8Aheq Hollywood Reporter: https://bit.ly/3WL8ZXL Huffpost: https://bit.ly/3WFCXN4 IGN: https://bit.ly/3pWXnF1 IGN: https://bit.ly/3Wy3RX4 LA Times: https://bit.ly/43vJxYr LA Times: https://bit.ly/42dKALL LA Times: https://bit.ly/42eMVpN LA Times: https://bit.ly/3C3wi5A MTV: https://bit.ly/3BuyAKO MTV: https://bit.ly/428pr5t MTV: https://bit.ly/3MFQFuL New York Times: https://bit.ly/3MNp1fc Rotten Tomatoes: https://bit.ly/3MxBrsN Script Apart: https://bit.ly/3oInCP7 SpielbergFilms: https://bit.ly/439qzak Tales from Development Hell: https://bit.ly/439tf7Y Vanity Fair: https://bit.ly/437FiCG Vanity Fair: https://bit.ly/3qirirb Variety: https://bit.ly/3IRvogD Variety: https://bit.ly/3ozVe1B Variety: https://bit.ly/45xWMd2 Variety: https://bit.ly/42bRiBY Music: John Williams - Indiana Jones original soundtracks Bo Burnham - Welcome to the Internet Ryan Hudson - Sh*t Show Theme   #itwasashtshow #indianajones #harrisonford
    6/14/2023
    26:33
  • American Graffiti (1973)
    Cruising Modesto is hard. Let’s talk about how difficult it was to make American Graffiti, from the drunken chaotic set (thanks Harrison Ford!) to Universal refusing to release a film they didn’t understand.   Support us on Patreon! (Which includes the longer Director’s Cut version of this episode!)   Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and subscribe to our YouTube channel!   In the entertainment world, there are millions of dollars on the line and troubled productions are bound to happen. Whether it's big egos, bigger budgets, or just plain bad luck, we are going behind-the-scenes on these disastrous, never ending, and sometimes dangerous productions. From the creators of WTF Happened To This Movie?, It Was A Sh*t Show is a video essay/documentary/podcast series looking at some of your favorite films and tv shows, and why they were such a nightmare to make.   Podcast Chapters: 00:00 - Intro 03:47 - American Graffiti (1973) 01:16:56 - Shout Outs!   Sources: Biography Mythmaker: The Life and Work of George Lucas Skywalking: The Life and Films of George Lucas   Music: Ryan Hudson - Sh*t Show Theme   #itwasashtshow #americangraffiti #georgelucas
    5/23/2023
    1:28:30
  • Foodfight! (2012)
    Fighting for brand name products is hard. Let’s talk about how difficult it was to make Foodfight!, from the movie starting over after the harddrives were “stolen” to an insurance company forcing the film to completion.   Support us on Patreon! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and subscribe to our YouTube channel!   In the entertainment world, there are millions of dollars on the line and troubled productions are bound to happen. Whether it's big egos, bigger budgets, or just plain bad luck, we are going behind-the-scenes on these disastrous, never ending, and sometimes dangerous productions. From the creators of WTF Happened To This Movie?, It Was A Sh*t Show is a video essay/documentary/podcast series looking at some of your favorite films and tv shows, and why they were such a nightmare to make.   Chapters: 00:00 - Intro 06:36 - Foodfight! (2012) 01:09:02 - Shout Outs! Sources: Animation Magazine: https://bit.ly/3yV9Zxm Box Office Mojo: https://bit.ly/402xKjb New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3LDbJTN New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3Z2lttC Time Magazine: https://bit.ly/3yRjbTt Wall Street Journal: https://on.wsj.com/3Zjaaxh   Music: Ryan Hudson - Sh*t Show Theme   #itwasashtshow #foodfight #cheaseltweasel
    4/26/2023
    1:17:57
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
    Avoiding paparazzi is hard. Let’s talk about how difficult it was to make Mr. & Mrs. Smith, from the constant tabloid rumors of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship to dealing with director Doug Liman’s annoying eccentricities.   Support us on Patreon!   Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and subscribe to our YouTube channel!   In the entertainment world, there are millions of dollars on the line and troubled productions are bound to happen. Whether it's big egos, bigger budgets, or just plain bad luck, we are going behind-the-scenes on these disastrous, never ending, and sometimes dangerous productions. From the creators of WTF Happened To This Movie?, It Was A Sh*t Show is a video essay/documentary/podcast series looking at some of your favorite films and tv shows, and why they were such a nightmare to make.   Chapters: 00:00 - Intro 01:59 - Mr. And Mrs. Smith (2005) 01:17:52 - Patreon Shout Outs!   Sources: Entertainment Weekly: https://bit.ly/3ZlYom6 LA Times: https://lat.ms/3KwvzQ0 New York Magazine: https://nym.ag/3kl12Ka New York Post: https://bit.ly/3StWbmC New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3Y0UmyL Rolling Stone: https://bit.ly/3m2cgE0 Sydney Morning Herald: https://bit.ly/3Y5Ywp9 BUILD: https://youtu.be/BL9b7mQ0ixs Music: Ryan Hudson - Sh*t Show Theme   #itwasashtshow #mrandmrssmith #dougliman
    4/12/2023
    1:30:54
  • YouTube Deep Dive: The Bourne Identity (2002)
    Remembering who you are is hard. Let’s talk about how difficult it was to make The Bourne Identity, from dealing with Director Doug Liman’s erratic behavior to the endless amount of reshooting to get the film right.   You can watch the full video version of this episode on YouTube!   Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and subscribe to our YouTube channel!   In the entertainment world, there are millions of dollars on the line and troubled productions are bound to happen. And we are going to talk about these disastrous, never ending, and sometimes dangerous productions. From the creators of WTF Happened To This Movie?, It Was A Sh*t Show is a video essay/documentary/podcast series looking at some of your favorite films and tv shows, and why they were such a nightmare to make.   Chapters: 00:00 - Intro 00:38 - Swingers & Go Director Doug Liman 02:06 - The Bourne Identity Flies to Universal 03:09 - William Blake Herron’s Faithful Adaptation 03:35 - Tony Gilroy Brings Bourne Down to Earth 05:36 - Casting Matt Damon as Jason Bourne 06:33 - Liman Ditches Gilroy and Montreal 07:34 - David Self’s New Script Angers Damon 08:17 - Frank Marshall Tries Wrangling Liman 10:14 - Liman’s Paranoia of Universal 10:51 - The New Wave of Action Films 12:06 - Reviving the Farmhouse Set Piece 13:22 - Shooting Clive Owen Without Permission 14:35 - Problem Solving for Editor Saar Klein 15:24 - Reshooting the Ending 16:56 - Debating the Disaster 17:40 - The Bourne Identity Releases June 14, 2002 18:12 - Liman Gets Booted from the Sequels 18:46 - The Bourne Series’ Troubles 19:59 - Bourne Shapes the Future of Action Films   Sources: BBC: https://bbc.in/417Tkn5 Box Office Mojo: https://bit.ly/429AMDx Entertainment Weekly: https://bit.ly/3mp1xDz Film School Rejects: https://bit.ly/3kLJmaK GQ: https://bit.ly/3Ej2Tpu The Guardian: https://bit.ly/3IfJJ56 Hollywood Reporter: https://bit.ly/3ImSvQa LA Times: https://lat.ms/3IRSgvj Movie Habit: https://bit.ly/3IdM28P New York Magazine: https://nym.ag/3JeH51h The New Yorker: https://bit.ly/3xAaJqZ The Ringer: https://bit.ly/3YCklgk Rolling Stone: https://bit.ly/3yqwzxB Rotten Tomatoes: https://bit.ly/3ZrLL9Q Variety: https://bit.ly/3k2Qm2C Variety: https://bit.ly/3lJOYCG Wall Street Journal: https://on.wsj.com/3SM2r9v   Featured Clips: The Bourne Identity (2002) and special features Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001) Letterkenny (2016- ) Ocean's Eleven (2001) Scrubs (2001–2010) Swingers (1996) Ted Lasso (2020- ) Austin Film Festival: https://youtu.be/qwaBr7l5pcE The Bobbie Wygant Archive: https://youtu.be/zHRkotXGyAs Collider: https://youtu.be/VFEAOlaKIMc TIFF Talks: https://www.youtube.com/live/9rMCgVrWnf8?feature=share   Music: John Powell - The Bourne Identity OST Moby - Extreme Ways Paul Oakenfold - Ready Steady Go Ryan Hudson - Sh*t Show Theme   #itwasashtshow #thebourneidentity #dougliman
    3/29/2023
    21:48

About It Was A Sh*t Show

Why did it take so long to make a Simpsons movie? Did Ed Harris really almost drown on The Abyss? How many times have they attempted to reboot Batman? And who thought Ugly Sonic was a good idea? Well, making stuff is hard. Especially in the entertainment world where big egos, bigger budgets, and just plain bad luck can make things go horribly wrong. In each episode of It Was a Sh*t Show, hosts Ian, Rae, and Clint dive into the unbelievable behind-the-scenes stories of disastrous, never-ending, and often dangerous productions. * New episodes on Wednesdays * Full video versions of Deep Dives can be seen on YouTube * Follow us on on social media @ItWasAShtShow
It Was A Sh*t Show

It Was A Sh*t Show

