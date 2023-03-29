Why did it take so long to make a Simpsons movie? Did Ed Harris really almost drown on The Abyss? How many times have they attempted to reboot Batman? And who t... More
YouTube Deep Dive: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Finding a MacGuffin is hard. Let’s talk about how difficult it was to write Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, from George Lucas trying to convince Steven Spielberg to use aliens to Frank Darabont getting zero credit for the final film.
In the entertainment world, there are millions of dollars on the line and troubled productions are bound to happen. Whether it's big egos, bigger budgets, or just plain bad luck, we are going behind-the-scenes on these disastrous, never ending, and sometimes dangerous productions. From the creators of WTF Happened To This Movie?, It Was A Sh*t Show is a video essay/documentary/podcast series looking at some of your favorite films and tv shows, and why they were such a nightmare to make.
Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:35 - George Lucas’ Indiana Jones
01:31 - Temple of Doom Struggles
02:06 - Indiana Jones and the Monkey King
02:44 - Ending with The Last Crusade
03:19 - The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles
05:07 - Aliens and Crystal Skulls
05:39 - From Serials to B-movies
07:21 - Steven Spielberg Resists, Harrison Ford Waits
08:15 - Indiana Jones and the Lost Continent
09:03 - Indiana Jones and the Saucermen from Mars
09:48 - Indiana Jones and the Sons of Darkness
10:34 - Indiana Jones and the Saucermen
11:23 - Internet Rumors Go Overboard
12:38 - So Many Fake Scripts…
13:55 - Reigniting the Passion for Indy 4
15:02 - Lucas Hires Frank Darabont
15:46 - Indiana Jones and the City of the Gods
18:04 - Indiana Jones and the Atomic Ants
18:33 - Indiana Jones and the Destroyer of Worlds
19:23 - Sean Connery’s Return
19:53 - Smooth Production, Chaotic Fans
22:10 - Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
22:53 - Fan Backlash and Shia LaBeouf’s Defense
24:31 - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
American Graffiti (1973)
Cruising Modesto is hard. Let’s talk about how difficult it was to make American Graffiti, from the drunken chaotic set (thanks Harrison Ford!) to Universal refusing to release a film they didn’t understand.
Foodfight! (2012)
Fighting for brand name products is hard. Let’s talk about how difficult it was to make Foodfight!, from the movie starting over after the harddrives were “stolen” to an insurance company forcing the film to completion.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
Avoiding paparazzi is hard. Let’s talk about how difficult it was to make Mr. & Mrs. Smith, from the constant tabloid rumors of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship to dealing with director Doug Liman’s annoying eccentricities.
YouTube Deep Dive: The Bourne Identity (2002)
Remembering who you are is hard. Let’s talk about how difficult it was to make The Bourne Identity, from dealing with Director Doug Liman’s erratic behavior to the endless amount of reshooting to get the film right.
Why did it take so long to make a Simpsons movie? Did Ed Harris really almost drown on The Abyss? How many times have they attempted to reboot Batman? And who thought Ugly Sonic was a good idea?
Well, making stuff is hard. Especially in the entertainment world where big egos, bigger budgets, and just plain bad luck can make things go horribly wrong.
In each episode of It Was a Sh*t Show, hosts Ian, Rae, and Clint dive into the unbelievable behind-the-scenes stories of disastrous, never-ending, and often dangerous productions.
* New episodes on Wednesdays
* Full video versions of Deep Dives can be seen on YouTube
* Follow us on on social media @ItWasAShtShow