YouTube Deep Dive: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Finding a MacGuffin is hard. Let's talk about how difficult it was to write Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, from George Lucas trying to convince Steven Spielberg to use aliens to Frank Darabont getting zero credit for the final film. In the entertainment world, there are millions of dollars on the line and troubled productions are bound to happen. Whether it's big egos, bigger budgets, or just plain bad luck, we are going behind-the-scenes on these disastrous, never ending, and sometimes dangerous productions. From the creators of WTF Happened To This Movie?, It Was A Sh*t Show is a video essay/documentary/podcast series looking at some of your favorite films and tv shows, and why they were such a nightmare to make. Chapters: 00:00 - Intro 00:35 - George Lucas' Indiana Jones 01:31 - Temple of Doom Struggles 02:06 - Indiana Jones and the Monkey King 02:44 - Ending with The Last Crusade 03:19 - The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles 05:07 - Aliens and Crystal Skulls 05:39 - From Serials to B-movies 07:21 - Steven Spielberg Resists, Harrison Ford Waits 08:15 - Indiana Jones and the Lost Continent 09:03 - Indiana Jones and the Saucermen from Mars 09:48 - Indiana Jones and the Sons of Darkness 10:34 - Indiana Jones and the Saucermen 11:23 - Internet Rumors Go Overboard 12:38 - So Many Fake Scripts… 13:55 - Reigniting the Passion for Indy 4 15:02 - Lucas Hires Frank Darabont 15:46 - Indiana Jones and the City of the Gods 18:04 - Indiana Jones and the Atomic Ants 18:33 - Indiana Jones and the Destroyer of Worlds 19:23 - Sean Connery's Return 19:53 - Smooth Production, Chaotic Fans 22:10 - Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 22:53 - Fan Backlash and Shia LaBeouf's Defense 24:31 - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny