Follow the Money

In this episode:On August 1, 2024, Mayor London Breed signed San Francisco's latest two-year balanced budget, a plan to both spend and take in >$15.5B annually. Just over four months later, a City report reveals that we're already way off—now facing an $876 million deficit! To close that gap, incoming Mayor Daniel Lurie will have to oversee spending cuts that could have a significant effect on all SF residents.SF Works looks into what departments and programs are driving the bulk of City spending, the role of local tax revenue in paying for SF government, and the reasons for continued uncertainty over our financial health.* 1:37: Mayor-Elect Daniel Lurie is inheriting a massive, surprise City budget deficit* 2:58: Background on SF's budgeting process and recent history* 6:24: The eight departments or agencies that make up three-quarters of the city's budget, and what they do* 10:58: Taxes are just one revenue source for funding SF government* 13:51: What's driving the deficit, and the painful cuts that closing the gap might entail* 16:58: A pair of my favorite casual Middle Eastern restaurants in the city