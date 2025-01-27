Indiana's Roads: Funding Shortfalls, Safety Innovations and Exploring Solutions w/Rep. Jim Pressel
Blake and Earl sit down with Representative Jim Pressel to tackle Indiana's looming $1.3 billion road funding shortfall. They break down the impact of inflation, better gas mileage, and COVID-19 on state revenues, and explore solutions, including proposals adopted by Tennessee and Georgia.Pressel also shares the emotional moments behind key safety initiatives, which have already made construction zones safer for workers and motorists alike. Plus, hear Pressel’s personal journey from business owner to policymaker, and Blake’s bittersweet announcement about stepping back from the roads committee.Tune in for a candid conversation about the challenges and opportunities in funding Indiana’s future infrastructure!Show NotesTopics Discussed:Indiana’s Road Funding CrisisProjected $1.2–$1.3 billion shortfall by 2030.Impact of inflation, fuel efficiency, and reduced gas sales.Challenges in balancing state vs. local funding needs.Tolling as a Revenue SolutionInsights from Tennessee and Georgia’s tolling models.Balancing fairness for Indiana taxpayers and out-of-state drivers.Legislative steps needed to implement tolling.Safety Innovations in Construction ZonesSuccess of initiatives reducing speeds by 8 mph in work zones.Emotional stories from the roads committee about worker and motorist safety.Emotional Moments in Policy MakingReflections on the human impact of infrastructure policy.The challenges of addressing distracted driving and other safety issues.Personal JourneysJim Pressel’s path to public office, fueled by a desire to influence policy affecting his business.Blake Johnson’s decision to step back from the roads committee due to a new full-time job.
Budgets, Boundaries and Breaking Public Schools
As we hit the three week(ish) mark of the Indiana General Assembly, Earl and Blake sit down to chat about the new session calendar, eyebrow-raising legislation on adjusting the state lines and dissolving public schools, and what we'll be working on during the budget session.
Affordability, Walkability and Inventory w/Mark Fisher (Indiana Association of REALTORS)
In a special episode for the podcast, we're joined by Mark Fisher, chief executive officer of the Indiana Association of REALTORS. We cover a lot of ground - discussing housing affordability, the walkability premium, quality of life, shortages in inventory and the important role the association plays in advocating for smart public policy. This episode of Session Sessions is sponsored by the Indiana Association of REALTORS.
Policy Talk w/ Rep. Kyle Miller
Fort Wayne's Rep. Kyle Miller returns to the podcast to discuss the upcoming legislative session, what he's learned in his first few years as a legislator (including from serving alongside his two-time opponent), and a slew of policies (like lowering the costs of prescription meds) that he's advocating for coming into 2025.This episode is sponsored by the Indiana Association of Realtors.
Happy Hour w/Rep. Ethan Manning
After a few months off, Blake and Earl are back at the mic for a conversation with auctioneer, realtor, cowboy, and - for the first time on the show, Republican - Rep. Ethan Manning. Rep. Manning, who chairs the Public Policy Committee, discusses the work of tackling alcohol laws that have been largely unchanged since the 1930's, modernizing the gaming industry, and maneuvering through the not-always-monolithic supermajority.This episode is sponsored by the Indiana Association of Realtors.
