Indiana's Roads: Funding Shortfalls, Safety Innovations and Exploring Solutions w/Rep. Jim Pressel

Blake and Earl sit down with Representative Jim Pressel to tackle Indiana's looming $1.3 billion road funding shortfall. They break down the impact of inflation, better gas mileage, and COVID-19 on state revenues, and explore solutions, including proposals adopted by Tennessee and Georgia.Pressel also shares the emotional moments behind key safety initiatives, which have already made construction zones safer for workers and motorists alike. Plus, hear Pressel’s personal journey from business owner to policymaker, and Blake’s bittersweet announcement about stepping back from the roads committee.Tune in for a candid conversation about the challenges and opportunities in funding Indiana’s future infrastructure!Show NotesTopics Discussed:Indiana’s Road Funding CrisisProjected $1.2–$1.3 billion shortfall by 2030.Impact of inflation, fuel efficiency, and reduced gas sales.Challenges in balancing state vs. local funding needs.Tolling as a Revenue SolutionInsights from Tennessee and Georgia’s tolling models.Balancing fairness for Indiana taxpayers and out-of-state drivers.Legislative steps needed to implement tolling.Safety Innovations in Construction ZonesSuccess of initiatives reducing speeds by 8 mph in work zones.Emotional stories from the roads committee about worker and motorist safety.Emotional Moments in Policy MakingReflections on the human impact of infrastructure policy.The challenges of addressing distracted driving and other safety issues.Personal JourneysJim Pressel’s path to public office, fueled by a desire to influence policy affecting his business.Blake Johnson’s decision to step back from the roads committee due to a new full-time job.