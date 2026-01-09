Rosalind Franklin spent her career peering into the unseen world through her X ray diffraction images, producing the photograph that revealed the true shape of the genetic code. She worked with precision, clarity, and determination, even as she faced barriers rooted in gender, competition, and the pressure of institutions hungry for discovery. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.