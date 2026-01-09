Norman Borlaug: The Man Who Fed the World
1/09/2026 | 6 mins.
Norman Borlaug is a name few people recognize, yet his work is credited with saving more than a billion lives. Raised on a small Iowa farm, Borlaug became a plant scientist whose relentless determination helped prevent mass famine across Asia, Latin America, and beyond. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Tu Youyou: The Scientist Who Saved Millions
12/18/2025 | 8 mins.
For decades, her life-saving discovery went largely unrecognized outside scientific circles. In this episode of Secret Heroes, we tell the remarkable story of Tu Youyou, the Chinese pharmaceutical chemist whose groundbreaking work led to the discovery of artemisinin, a treatment that has saved millions of lives from malaria. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Rosalind Franklin: The Woman Behind the Double Helix
12/03/2025 | 7 mins.
Rosalind Franklin spent her career peering into the unseen world through her X ray diffraction images, producing the photograph that revealed the true shape of the genetic code. She worked with precision, clarity, and determination, even as she faced barriers rooted in gender, competition, and the pressure of institutions hungry for discovery. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The Man Who Sang on 9/11: Rick Rescorla’s Final Stand
11/12/2025 | 6 mins.
Rick Rescorla was a soldier, a security chief, and above all, a protector. From the battlefields of Vietnam to the towering offices of the World Trade Center, his life was defined by courage and foresight. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The Hands That Healed: Bessie Virginia Blount’s Revolutionary Work
10/29/2025 | 6 mins.
Bessie Virginia Blount was more than a nurse; she was an innovator who changed the way medicine and rehabilitation intersected with ingenuity. Born in 1914, Blount devoted her life to helping war veterans regain independence after life-altering injuries Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Secret Heroes