Greg Perlman | The Real Estate Billionaire Who Built a $2.5B Empire and Chose to Give 75% Of It Away
Greg Perlman is one of America's most successful and generous real estate investors. Founder of multiple ventures and one of the largest affordable housing portfolios in the U.S., he built a $2.5 billion empire with over 25,000 apartments nationwide. After decades of building wealth through Section 8 housing, he made a rare decision — to give away 75% of his fortune. In this episode, Greg shares how he turned government programs into billion-dollar opportunities, stayed grounded while making billions, and why he believes true success isn't about how much you make, but how much you give.
1:01:51
Thomas Healy | World’s Youngest Billionaire on Dropping Out, Raising $700M, and Building an Empire Before 30
Tom Healy is the world's youngest self-made billionaire — a Carnegie Mellon dropout who raised $700M, took his company public at 28, and even dethroned Kylie Jenner. From building startups in his dorm room to ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, his story is a masterclass in vision, risk-taking, and resilience. In this episode, Tom shares the wild swings of watching his net worth rise and fall by $200M in a single day, the bold pivot that saved his company when the EV market collapsed, and the billion-dollar lessons that shaped his empire before 30.
56:26
John Morgan | The Billionaire Lawyer Who Took Down Disney & Coca-Cola
John Morgan is one of America's most feared lawyers—and for good reason. Founder of Morgan & Morgan, the largest personal injury firm in the U.S., he turned a family tragedy into a $2 billion empire. From taking down Disney after his brother's accident to battling Coca-Cola, Big Pharma, and Fortune 500 giants, Morgan built a reputation as the lawyer corporations fear the most. In this episode, he shares how he scaled nationwide, spent $400 million a year on ads, created the "Google of law firms," and turned pain into power. This is the raw story of a man who made billions fighting for the people—and made corporate America pay.
1:16:54
Brent Franklin | Broke at 26, Sued, And Became a Multi-Millionaire. How To Turn Rock Bottom Into Power And Empires
Brant is a ninth-grade dropout who went from sleeping in a garage and mowing lawns for $23 an hour to risking it all on oil wells, losing millions, getting sued, and still refusing to quit. That same obsession and grit turned his failures into fuel, and today he's built multi-million-dollar companies in oil, real estate, and beyond, chasing a nine-figure future. In this raw and unfiltered conversation, Brant reveals how he turned rock-bottom into an empire, why the fastest way to win is putting yourself in the right rooms, and how betting on yourself can change everything.
1:51:47
Abdulla Kudrath | Broke Immigrant to Multi-Industry Mogul: How He Built 14 Businesses From Scratch
Abdulla Kudrath went from broke immigrant to empire builder through sheer discipline, radical self-responsibility, and an unshakable mindset. From poverty to launching 14 companies across multiple industries, Abdulla has become a doctor, actor, world traveler, and founder of his own medical facilities. In this episode, he reveals how extreme ownership transformed his life, why excuses are deadly, and the mindset shifts that turned struggle into unstoppable growth. If you're ready to stop blaming and start building, this conversation will change how you see success.