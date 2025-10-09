Greg Perlman | The Real Estate Billionaire Who Built a $2.5B Empire and Chose to Give 75% Of It Away

Greg Perlman is one of America's most successful and generous real estate investors. Founder of multiple ventures and one of the largest affordable housing portfolios in the U.S., he built a $2.5 billion empire with over 25,000 apartments nationwide. After decades of building wealth through Section 8 housing, he made a rare decision — to give away 75% of his fortune. In this episode, Greg shares how he turned government programs into billion-dollar opportunities, stayed grounded while making billions, and why he believes true success isn't about how much you make, but how much you give.