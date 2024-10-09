Powered by RND
Scars and Guitars

Andrew McKaysmith
With over 900 interviews, Andrew McKaysmith provides a welcoming environment for artists to discuss their politics, social insights, and artistic perspectives. ...
  Kip Winger (Winger)
    This chat with Kip Winger is one of the most accomplished interviews broadcast on the show in its eight years on air. The stage is set for an almighty journey of discovery and insight. Kit discusses resilience through the turmoil, significant milestones such as a Grammy nomination, his view on band management over the years, his enduring friendship with Metallica's James Hetfield, thoughts on Warrant's Jani Lane (RIP), and more.  WINGER April 2025 Australian Tour Tickets from: silverbacktouring.com VIP Upgrades available at: wingertheband.com Tour dates: Friday 4th April - MELBOURNE 170 Russell Saturday 5th April - SYDNEY Manning Bar Sunday 6th April - ADELAIDE The Gov Tuesday 8th April - BRISBANE Princess Theatre Thursday 10th April - PERTH Magnet House
    1:01:42
  Kone (Lordi)
    The episode features a dynamic conversation with Kone, the guitarist in the band Lordi. The chat is an opportunity to get to know Kone as more than just the guitarist in the band, as he answers questions about his guitar playing, toy collecting, Finland, his impressions on Lordi before joining, session work and much more. The catalyst for the chat is the new Lordi album, Limited Edition.  More on LORDI: lordi.fi | Facebook | Instagram | X | TikTok | YouTube | RPM    
    34:31
  Paul Lewis (Hidden Intent)
    Drummer and percussionist Paul Lewis joins the show to discuss the new single "The Ruins" and the album Terrorform, which will be launched on March 21, 2025. This episode is a dynamic chat featuring many topics, such as the new single, home towns, meeting your icons, and much more.     Terrorform video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GUJLDMPM6w Stream: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6k4QusZRtp1eIvIZLbUTSh Pre-order: https://tinyurl.com/TERRORFORM2025 www.facebook.com/hiddenintent Instagram: @hiddenintentofficial https://linktr.ee/hiddenintentofficial
    1:13:43
  Nigel Wingrove - Redemption films and art director
    British filmmaker, writer, and Redemption Films founder Nigel Wingrove, the creative force behind the iconic 1990s Cradle of Filth merchandise, joins the show for a chat as part of the launch of a range of show merchandise featuring one of his iconic images. In addition to discussing the image and iconography, Nigel shares insights on his latest projects, discusses licensing classic and unreleased imagery, and unveils exciting new merchandise developments. Click here to purchase the t-shirt! https://scarsandguitars.com/commemorative-chronicles-of-filth-t-shirt/  Click here to listen to the first conversation with Nigel: https://scarsandguitars.com/nigel-wingrove-art-director-cradle-of-filth-1992-1997/ 
    1:20:09
  New music show February 2025
    The internet's only no-bullshit metal music show spans death grind and avante-garde metal to hard rock melodic, post-metalcore, and groove metal, with a dose of trad heavy metal and tech death. You’ve got desert stoner, post-hardcore, and folk metal, while hard rock and hard rock grind are well represented. There's some blackened death, death metal, funeral shit, tech death, deathcore, a bit of black metal, post-black metal, metalcore, industrial metal, and symphonic metal, too: cinematic dark ambience and prog instrumental vibe up the atmospheric and experimental flair. On the label and PR side, Nuclear Blast dominates the show (as usual), joined by Unique Leader Records, BMG, Purple Sage PR, Sharptone, Metal Blade, Earsplit PR, C Squared Music, Sony Music, Napalm, a few others for good measure.  The feature album is Scour's Gold. Alongside Phil Anselmo, who handles vocals, the band includes Derek Engemann on guitar, known from Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals and formerly Cattle Decapitation. John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed) plays bass. Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index) is also on guitar. Rounding out the group is Adam Jarvis on drums; he's played in Pig Destroyer, Misery Index, and Lock Up. This band came together in 2015, conjuring a fierce mix of black metal with grindcore, punk, and thrash influences. There are five songs on the show from Gold.  PLAYLIST: 1. Scour - Coin, 2. Imperial Triumphant - Lexington Delirium (ft. Tomas Haake), 3. Smith/Kotzen - Black Light, 4. HANGMAN'S CHAIR - In Disguise, 5. BENEDICTION - Engines of War, 6. Machine Head - UNBØUND, 7. HEATHEN - Sun in My Hand (live), 8. OBSCURA - In Solitude. 9. Yawning Balch - The Taos Hum, 10. Poison The Well - Trembling Level, 11. MARKO HIETALA - Roses from the Deep, 12. ELUVEITIE - The Prodigal Ones, 13. Sanhedrin - Blind Wolf, 14. THE HELLACOPTERS - Don’t Let Me Bring You Down, 15. Goatzilla - Black Dog Blues, 16. Scour - Infusorium. 17. Dark Meditation - I Am The Hunter, 18. Pyres - Some, Not All, Came Back, 19. Mantar - Halsgericht, and 20. ENGRAVED - The Fallen. Next up is 21. PistonFist - Repent, 22. Frankenbok - iWOKE, 23. Scour - Gold, and 24. Ingested - Altar of Flesh, 25. King Parrot - Fuck You And The Horse You Rode In On, 26. Cartilage - Frothed Vomit Slosh, 27. GATES TO HELL - Death Comes To All, 28. ABORTED - The Pain will be Exquisite, 29. Allegaeon - Driftwood, 30. Crown Magnetar - Decapitation Ritual, 31. Decrepisy - Severed Ephemerality, 32. Necronomicon Ex Mortis - Unspeakable Swamp Creature. Next 33. Iron Front - Scattered Teeth, 34. Blazing Tomb - Visions From The Grey, 35. Exterminatus - The Signal, 36. Whitechapel - Hymns in Dissonance. Next is 37. SPIRITBOX - No Loss, No Love, 38. Scour - Blades, 39. BEHEMOTH - The Shit Ov God, and 40. ALCEST - Améthyste, 41. Killswitch Engage - Collusion, 42. BRING ME THE HORIZON - Wonderwall (Oasis cover), 43. Derision Cult - Warning Signs, and 44. WEDNESDAY 13 - When The Devil Commands. Then comes 45. BATTLE BEAST - King For A Day (Live in Helsinki 2023), 46. DYNAZTY - Fire to Fight, 47. MAJESTICA - Battle Cry, and 48. EPICA - Cross the Divide, 49. IGGOR CAVALERA / SHANE EMBURY - Neon Gods, 50. Buried Realm - Ophidian Dreams, 51. THE HELLACOPTERS - Wrong Face On, and finally 52. Scour - Serve.
    4:29:23

