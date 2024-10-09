New music show February 2025

The internet's only no-bullshit metal music show spans death grind and avante-garde metal to hard rock melodic, post-metalcore, and groove metal, with a dose of trad heavy metal and tech death. You’ve got desert stoner, post-hardcore, and folk metal, while hard rock and hard rock grind are well represented. There's some blackened death, death metal, funeral shit, tech death, deathcore, a bit of black metal, post-black metal, metalcore, industrial metal, and symphonic metal, too: cinematic dark ambience and prog instrumental vibe up the atmospheric and experimental flair. On the label and PR side, Nuclear Blast dominates the show (as usual), joined by Unique Leader Records, BMG, Purple Sage PR, Sharptone, Metal Blade, Earsplit PR, C Squared Music, Sony Music, Napalm, a few others for good measure. The feature album is Scour's Gold. Alongside Phil Anselmo, who handles vocals, the band includes Derek Engemann on guitar, known from Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals and formerly Cattle Decapitation. John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed) plays bass. Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index) is also on guitar. Rounding out the group is Adam Jarvis on drums; he's played in Pig Destroyer, Misery Index, and Lock Up. This band came together in 2015, conjuring a fierce mix of black metal with grindcore, punk, and thrash influences. There are five songs on the show from Gold. PLAYLIST: 1. Scour - Coin, 2. Imperial Triumphant - Lexington Delirium (ft. Tomas Haake), 3. Smith/Kotzen - Black Light, 4. HANGMAN'S CHAIR - In Disguise, 5. BENEDICTION - Engines of War, 6. Machine Head - UNBØUND, 7. HEATHEN - Sun in My Hand (live), 8. OBSCURA - In Solitude. 9. Yawning Balch - The Taos Hum, 10. Poison The Well - Trembling Level, 11. MARKO HIETALA - Roses from the Deep, 12. ELUVEITIE - The Prodigal Ones, 13. Sanhedrin - Blind Wolf, 14. THE HELLACOPTERS - Don’t Let Me Bring You Down, 15. Goatzilla - Black Dog Blues, 16. Scour - Infusorium. 17. Dark Meditation - I Am The Hunter, 18. Pyres - Some, Not All, Came Back, 19. Mantar - Halsgericht, and 20. ENGRAVED - The Fallen. Next up is 21. PistonFist - Repent, 22. Frankenbok - iWOKE, 23. Scour - Gold, and 24. Ingested - Altar of Flesh, 25. King Parrot - Fuck You And The Horse You Rode In On, 26. Cartilage - Frothed Vomit Slosh, 27. GATES TO HELL - Death Comes To All, 28. ABORTED - The Pain will be Exquisite, 29. Allegaeon - Driftwood, 30. Crown Magnetar - Decapitation Ritual, 31. Decrepisy - Severed Ephemerality, 32. Necronomicon Ex Mortis - Unspeakable Swamp Creature. Next 33. Iron Front - Scattered Teeth, 34. Blazing Tomb - Visions From The Grey, 35. Exterminatus - The Signal, 36. Whitechapel - Hymns in Dissonance. Next is 37. SPIRITBOX - No Loss, No Love, 38. Scour - Blades, 39. BEHEMOTH - The Shit Ov God, and 40. ALCEST - Améthyste, 41. Killswitch Engage - Collusion, 42. BRING ME THE HORIZON - Wonderwall (Oasis cover), 43. Derision Cult - Warning Signs, and 44. WEDNESDAY 13 - When The Devil Commands. Then comes 45. BATTLE BEAST - King For A Day (Live in Helsinki 2023), 46. DYNAZTY - Fire to Fight, 47. MAJESTICA - Battle Cry, and 48. EPICA - Cross the Divide, 49. IGGOR CAVALERA / SHANE EMBURY - Neon Gods, 50. Buried Realm - Ophidian Dreams, 51. THE HELLACOPTERS - Wrong Face On, and finally 52. Scour - Serve.