Christmas Round Up 2024

Welcome to the 2024 Weirdos Book Club round up and Christmas gift guide!In this episode Sara and Cariad discuss the books from this series that have stuck with them, easy Christmas gift wins, honourable book mentions from this year, to read piles, listener suggestions and what they're looking forward to coming out in 2025! Thank you for reading with us this year. We like reading with you!You can find a list of all the books we've discussed on the series so far here.Trigger warning: In this episode we mention sexual abuse.Cariad's children's book The Christmas Wish-tastrophe is available to buy now.Sara's debut novel Weirdo is published by Faber & Faber and is available to buy here.Cariad's book You Are Not Alone is published by Bloomsbury and is available to buy here.Tickets for Sara's tour show I Am A Strange Gloop are available to buy from sarapascoe.co.ukFollow Sara & Cariad's Weirdos Book Club on Instagram @saraandcariadsweirdosbookclub and Twitter @weirdosbookclub Recorded and edited by Naomi Parnell for Plosive.Artwork by Welcome Studio.