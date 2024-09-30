This week's book guest is this year's Booker Prize winner - Orbital by Samantha Harvey.In this episode Sara and Cariad discuss prizes, Barnet, authenticity, and Rob Brydon.Thank you for reading with us. We like reading with you!Orbital is available to buy here.Cariad’s children's book The Christmas Wish-tastrophe is available to buy now.Sara’s debut novel Weirdo is published by Faber & Faber and is available to buy here.Cariad’s book You Are Not Alone is published by Bloomsbury and is available to buy here.Tickets for Sara's tour show I Am A Strange Gloop are available to buy from sarapascoe.co.ukFollow Sara & Cariad’s Weirdos Book Club on Instagram @saraandcariadsweirdosbookclub and Twitter @weirdosbookclub Recorded and edited by Naomi Parnell for Plosive.Artwork by Welcome Studio. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
32:46
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney with Aisling Bea
This week's book guest is Intermezzo by Sally Rooney.Sadly James Joyce and Michael Fassbender were not available to chat so Sara and Cariad are joined by Ireland's premier Bono impersonator, writer and star of This Way Up, Living With Yourself and Get Away - it's Aisling Bea!In this episode they discuss sex scenes, James Joyce, Dublin, Maeve Binchy and life's winners.Thank you for reading with us. We like reading with you!Intermezzo is available to buy here.You can find Aisling on Instagram @weemissbea
43:48
Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors with Taj Atwal
This week's book guest is Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors.Sara and Cariad are joined by BAFTA nominee and Hullraisers star, actor Taj Atwal - to discuss Percy the Park Keeper, boxing, childbirth, addiction, posh English people and the Spice Girls.Thank you for reading with us. We like reading with you!Trigger warning: In this episode we discuss grief, death and addiction. Blue Sisters is available to buy here.You can find Taj on Instagram @tajatwal1
39:48
Christmas Round Up 2024
Welcome to the 2024 Weirdos Book Club round up and Christmas gift guide!In this episode Sara and Cariad discuss the books from this series that have stuck with them, easy Christmas gift wins, honourable book mentions from this year, to read piles, listener suggestions and what they're looking forward to coming out in 2025! Thank you for reading with us this year. We like reading with you!You can find a list of all the books we've discussed on the series so far here.Trigger warning: In this episode we mention sexual abuse.
36:34
The Lost Wife by Susanna Moore with Nell Frizzell
This week's book guest is The Lost Wife by Susanna Moore.Sara and Cariad are joined by journalist and writer Nell Frizzell - author of The Panic Years, Holding the Baby and Cuckoo - to discuss public transport, fear of men, victimhood and swimming in the Thames.Thank you for reading with us. We like reading with you!Trigger warning: In this episode we discuss domestic abuse, war violence and colonial genocide.The Lost Wife is available to buy here.You can find Nell on Instagram @nellfrizzell
