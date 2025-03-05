San Antonio Public Library Podcast — Tuned In

Powered by RND
The San Antonio Public Library changes lives through information, imagination, and ideas… and podcasts!
Government

  • Author Shot: Jinwoo Chong
    Episode 39.5: Join Crewmembers Tim and Elissa as they sit down with Jinwoo Chong the author of Flux to discuss the book, culture and influences, writing, and the importance of having a community. Join the discussion with Escape the Earth: email: [email protected] goodreads: www.goodreads.com/group/show/10939…escape-the-earth libguide: guides.mysapl.org/ETE
    28:59
  • There's Gonna Be Bursting
    Episode 41: Get your rigs ready to do some hacking! What would you do with a key that could unlock anything? Follow along as the crew discusses their favorite parts of Sancia Grado's misadventures in the city Tevanne, run by cutthroat merchant houses on one side and by criminals on the other. Can an escapee from the plantation foil an attempt to bring back the age of the hierophants without getting killed in the process? Join the discussion with Escape the Earth: email: [email protected] goodreads: www.goodreads.com/group/show/10939…escape-the-earth libguide: guides.mysapl.org/ETE
    53:41
  • The Butterfly Effect of Eating Beans
    Episode 40: Gear up crewmates as we're taking a trip down the rabbit hole to learn all about diverging realities. In the aftermath of World War II, the United States is divided up with Germany controlling the east coast and Japan in control of the west coast. This is the backdrop for Philip K. Dick's classic, The Man in the High Castle. Join the discussion with Escape the Earth: email: [email protected] goodreads: www.goodreads.com/group/show/10939…escape-the-earth libguide: guides.mysapl.org/ETE
    54:05
  • His Drugs Are in the Milk
    Episode 39: This month the Escape the Earth crew discusses Jinwoo Chong’s elegantly written time travel novel “Flux.” We liked it, but it left us with a lot of questions. Join us in our own state of flux as we unravel the timeline of this book. Join the discussion with Escape the Earth: email: [email protected] goodreads: www.goodreads.com/group/show/10939…escape-the-earth libguide: guides.mysapl.org/ETE
    55:40
  • Eternity and the Single Vampire Mama
    Episode 38: Join the crew as they search for Chernobog with a 200-year-old vampire who runs a ritzy preschool in upstate New York. From the vomit sloshing hold of a ship to the French Alps during World War II to Alexandria, everywhere Colette goes, Chernobog is not far behind. Join the discussion with Escape the Earth: email: [email protected] goodreads: www.goodreads.com/group/show/10939…escape-the-earth libguide: guides.mysapl.org/ETE
About San Antonio Public Library Podcast — Tuned In

The San Antonio Public Library changes lives through information, imagination, and ideas… and podcasts! Join the San Antonio Public Library Tuned In crew as they share and reveal some of the inner workings of the library, highlight the many features and programs on offer, and discuss topics which are important in the library world… like eReaders, public services, books, tacos, and more. We want your feedback. Feel free to contact us at the email address below. We're always interested in what you have to say, or in any ideas you may have for the podcast. Thank you.
