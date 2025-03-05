San Antonio Public Library Podcast — Tuned In

Episode 40: Gear up crewmates as we're taking a trip down the rabbit hole to learn all about diverging realities. In the aftermath of World War II, the United States is divided up with Germany controlling the east coast and Japan in control of the west coast. This is the backdrop for Philip K. Dick's classic, The Man in the High Castle.
