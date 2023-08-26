"Run The Numbers" | Startup Finance, Strategy, and Operations

E1: Brex COO/CFO Michael Tannenbaum on Taking Risks

On the inaugural episode of Run The Numbers, the COO/CFO of Brex, Michael Tannenbaum, joins host CJ Gustafson to talk through a wide-range of finance, business, and personal growth strategies, including: the startup hierarchy of needs, acquiring great talent, taking lopsided risks, and more. TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) Episode Preview (2:25) CJ's opening monologue: on risk (6:56) Start of CJ and Michael's interview (7:14) Michael's key to longevity in his role at Brex (8:09) The startup hierarchy of needs (11:25) Two key signs of market validation at Brex (12:54) On taking the leap from SoFi to employee #1 at Brex (17:54) The key differences and considerations in being CFO of a fintech company (20:36) Michael on strategy for build vs. buy vs. partner M&A decisions (25:14) Michael's family CFO lineage (26:32) Where to find great talent (29:24) What does Michael look for in terms of talent profile? (31:22) Brex co-CEO dynamic (34:00) How Brex arrived at the decision to move away from serving SMBs (36:20) Long-ass lightning round: an example of when Michael screwed up on the job, advice for his younger self, Brex's finance software stack, the craziest thing someone has tried to expense