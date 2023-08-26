"Run The Numbers" | Startup Finance, Strategy, and Operations

Run the Numbers is a weekly podcast about financial metrics and business models, designed for ambitious people operating tech startups. It's a collection of thi...
E1: Brex COO/CFO Michael Tannenbaum on Taking Risks
On the inaugural episode of Run The Numbers, the COO/CFO of Brex, Michael Tannenbaum, joins host CJ Gustafson to talk through a wide-range of finance, business, and personal growth strategies, including: the startup hierarchy of needs, acquiring great talent, taking lopsided risks, and more. If you’re looking for an ERP platform, check out our sponsor, NetSuite: http://netsuite.com/zen
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Episode Preview
(2:25) CJ's opening monologue: on risk
(6:56) Start of CJ and Michael's interview
(7:14) Michael's key to longevity in his role at Brex
(8:09) The startup hierarchy of needs
(11:25) Two key signs of market validation at Brex
(12:54) On taking the leap from SoFi to employee #1 at Brex
(16:03) Sponsor: Netsuite
(17:54) The key differences and considerations in being CFO of a fintech company
(20:36) Michael on strategy for build vs. buy vs. partner M&A decisions
(25:14) Michael's family CFO lineage
(26:32) Where to find great talent
(29:24) What does Michael look for in terms of talent profile?
(31:22) Brex co-CEO dynamic
(34:00) How Brex arrived at the decision to move away from serving SMBs
(36:20) Long-ass lightning round: an example of when Michael screwed up on the job, advice for his younger self, Brex's finance software stack, the craziest thing someone has tried to expense
SPONSOR: NetSuite provides financial software for all your business needs. More than thirty-six thousand companies have already upgraded to NetSuite, gaining visibility and control over their financials, inventory, HR, eCommerce, and more. If you're looking for an ERP platform ✅ NetSuite: http://netsuite.com/zen and defer payments of a FULL NetSuite implementation for six months.
Introducing: Run the Numbers with CJ Gustafson
About "Run The Numbers" | Startup Finance, Strategy, and Operations
Run the Numbers is a weekly podcast about financial metrics and business models, designed for ambitious people operating tech startups. It's a collection of things host CJ Gustafson (CFO at Partstech and writer of Mostly Metrics) has learned and thought about in the trenches as a tech CFO.
This show is meant to serve as a playbook of sorts for the stuff CJ wishes he knew earlier in his career, both from experience and from copying people smarter than himself.
Topics frequently touch upon Startup SaaS Metrics, Annual Budgeting, Financial Forecasting, Headcount, Equity, Dilution, and Fundraising – and how all of these drive business performance and growth.