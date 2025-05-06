Rotary Wing Show - Interviews from the Helicopter Industry

RWS 113 – 2020 Creek Fire California Rescues w/ US National Guard
The flying you will get to hear about in this episode is a reminder about the difference your helicopter skillset can make to people that are in harms way, and that there is nothing quite like these machines. It also earnt those involved distinguished flying crosses. In September 2020, the California National Guard rescued nearly …
1:05:22
RWS 112 – What Do Army Loadmasters Do and an Amazing Story of Flood Rescue in the Town of Eugowra Nov 2022 with Kylle Fenton
Kylle Fenton is an Air Crew Officer (ACO) involved in air rescue and ambulance operations supporting NSW, Australia communities. He is more accustomed to being the one to bring the resources, rescue and safety to others in “the worst day of their life”. In this episode Kylle tells a gripping story of when he and …

1:32:48
RWS 111 – Rescue Helicopter Crew Duties to 4300km R22 Ferry Through Remote Australia w/ James Koens
James Koens is a Check and Training Aircrew Officer on very expensive rescue/aeromedical helicopters. He also finds time to be a helicopter charter pilot, Army Reserve aircrewman, volunteer rural firefighter and a podcast host. This episode is being pushed out the door half cooked so that you can hear it sooner. Please forgive any short …

1:10:47
RWS 110 – Better Weather Situational Awareness with Matt Johnson
Have you applied the idea of situational awareness to weather before? Knowing what the weather was doing, what the weather is now and what it will be in the future. With access to the right weather products and knowing more about how they are developed you can level up your pre-flight weather assessment. Weather is …

55:02
RWS 109 – Going Beyond the Social Media Clip – Pasadena PD Accident (2012) with Dan Parsons
You have probably seen the video clip on social media multiple times – a OH-58 comes into land and as it touches down the blades contact another helicopter ground running beside it. Both aircraft are destroyed in spectacular manner but luckily there is no loss of life. In this episode we give a lot more …

About Rotary Wing Show - Interviews from the Helicopter Industry
Capturing stories of helicopter pilots and crew from around the world. Find out about different helicopter career paths, pick up some tips and learn more about what life as helicopter aircrew has to offer.