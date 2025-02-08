Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicROOTS Music History Podcast
Listen to ROOTS Music History Podcast in the App
Listen to ROOTS Music History Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

ROOTS Music History Podcast

Podcast ROOTS Music History Podcast
ROOTS | Music History Podcast
🎶A Music History Documentaries Podcast Show Based in Nashville, TN🎶 Ever wonder about the true stories behind your favorite artists and songs? What led someo...
MusicMusic History

Available Episodes

5 of 69
  • The Story Behind the Song Trump Danced to at His Inauguration: Battle Hymn of the Republic
    🎵You may have noticed one song making more than one appearance at Donald Trump's Inauguration on January 20, 2025. The Battle Hymn of the Republic was sung at his inaugural ceremony and was also the song he danced to at his Inaugural Balls. This isn't the first time Donald Trump has chosen a powerful tune to accompany his event(s). But what is the full story behind the Battle Hymn of the Republic? The history goes back much further from the Civil War and his rooted in centuries of fighting for religious freedoms and independence. I hope you enjoy this rich history as much as I do.🎵🎶 Roots Music History | Music Journalist & YouTube Podcaster 🎶0:00-3:00 Introduction3:00-6:00 Domination Splits6:00-9:22 Samuel Stennet & Religious Freedom in 1727-17389:22-10:33 The Promised Land & We’ll March Around Jerusalem Morph & Adapt10:33-13:43 Stith Meade’s 1807 Hymn Grace Reviving in the Soul 13:43-15:37 Canaan’s Happy Shore | Early 1800s15:37-18:36 William Walker Publishes ‘Say Brothers, Will You Meet Us’ 183518:36-25:43 John Brown’s Fight to Free the Slaves25:43-28:23 ‘John Brown’s Body’ Song28:23-30:06 Enter: Julia Ward Howe30:06-32:00 Atlantic Monthly Original Publication of Battle Hymn of the Republic32:00-43:26 Julia’s Diary Recalling Writing The Song43:26-46:37 Conclusion🎸Stories of Divine Music Intervention 🎸*Member of the US Press Association* 🇺🇸On ROOTS, we dig up the roots that grew your favorite music. Through hours of research, reading old newspapers, and deep diving into various interviews, we are here to give you the real, un-filtered story.✅buymeacoffee.com/rootsmusic✅ General Merchandise Store👉https://www.youtube.com/@ROOTSMUSICHISTORY/store✅ FOLLOW ROOTS🎸YouTube: https://bit.ly/429ZPoO🎸Spotify: https://spoti.fi/44YtxPG🎸 Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3MSzMOy🎸Search @ROOTSMUSICHISTORY 🎸Follow on Instagram, too! https://www.instagram.com/rootsmusichistory🎹Binge Watch the ROOTS Music History Podcast🎹https://youtu.be/WAQR_C5X7u0✅Become a Roots Music History Member (Level 3 = Members Only Videos):🎸https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJg8X32rClhf_7M4oBlAjyA/join🔥For Collaboration and Business inquiries:🔥 📩 Email: [email protected] 🔥For Suggested Discographies & Other History in the Making🔥📩 Email: [email protected]: We do not accept any liability for any loss or damage incurred from you acting or not acting as a result of watching any of my publications. You acknowledge that you use the information I provide at your own risk. Do your research. Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contain dialog, music, and images that are the property of ROOTS MUSIC, LLC. You are authorized to share the video link and channel and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to my Youtube Channel is provided. © ROOTS MUSIC, LLC | MUSIC HISTORY PODCAST DOCUMENTARIES#music #history #documentary #podcast #inspirationalstory #success #guitarist #songwriter #musician #podcastshow #podcaster #rockandroll
    --------  
    46:36
  • Patsy Cline's Tragic Story and Inspiring Career
    🎵Patsy Cline's Tragic Story and Inspiring Career🎵 🎶 Roots Music History | Music Journalist & YouTube Podcaster 🎶 🎸Stories of Divine Music Intervention 🎸 *Member of the US Press Association* 🇺🇸 On ROOTS, we dig up the roots that grew your favorite music. Through hours of research, reading old newspapers, and deep diving into various interviews, we are here to give you the real, un-filtered story. ✅buymeacoffee.com/rootsmusic ✅ General Merchandise Store 👉https://www.youtube.com/@ROOTSMUSICHISTORY/store ✅ FOLLOW ROOTS 🎸YouTube: https://bit.ly/429ZPoO 🎸Spotify: https://spoti.fi/44YtxPG 🎸 Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3MSzMOy 🎸Search @ROOTSMUSICHISTORY 🎸Follow on Instagram, too! https://www.instagram.com/rootsmusichistory 🎹Binge Watch the ROOTS Music History Podcast🎹 https://youtu.be/WAQR_C5X7u0 ✅Become a Roots Music History Member (Level 3 = Members Only Videos): 🎸https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJg8X32rClhf_7M4oBlAjyA/join 🔥For Collaboration and Business inquiries:🔥 📩 Email: [email protected] 🔥For Suggested Discographies & Other History in the Making🔥 📩 Email: [email protected] Disclaimer: We do not accept any liability for any loss or damage incurred from you acting or not acting as a result of watching any of my publications. You acknowledge that you use the information I provide at your own risk. Do your research. Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contain dialog, music, and images that are the property of ROOTS MUSIC, LLC. You are authorized to share the video link and channel and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to my Youtube Channel is provided. © ROOTS MUSIC, LLC | MUSIC HISTORY PODCAST DOCUMENTARIES #music #history #documentary #podcast #inspirationalstory #success #guitarist #songwriter #musician #podcastshow #podcaster #rockandroll
    --------  
    15:10
  • The Full History of Ave Maria
    🎵The song Ave Maria has transcended centuries to become a cultural and spiritual touchstone, making it one of my favorite stories in Music History & History in the Making. From its beginnings as a humble prayer to its evolution into a global symbol of devotion, hope, and beauty, Ave Maria has touched countless lives, bringing solace in moments of sorrow and joy in times of celebration. Indeed, Ave Maria is more than just a song; it is a shared experience. But what is the full story behind this iconic and timeless piece? In today's episode, we dig up the roots of Ave Maria and tell the *entire* story behind the song.🎵 🎶 Roots Music History | Music Journalist & YouTube Podcaster 🎶 🎸Stories of Divine Music Intervention 🎸 *Member of the US Press Association* 🇺🇸 On ROOTS, we dig up the roots that grew your favorite music. Through hours of research, reading old newspapers, and deep diving into various interviews, we are here to give you the real, un-filtered story. ✅buymeacoffee.com/rootsmusic ✅ General Merchandise Store 👉https://www.youtube.com/@ROOTSMUSICHISTORY/store ✅ FOLLOW ROOTS 🎸YouTube: https://bit.ly/429ZPoO 🎸Spotify: https://spoti.fi/44YtxPG 🎸 Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3MSzMOy 🎸Search @ROOTSMUSICHISTORY 🎸Follow on Instagram, too! https://www.instagram.com/rootsmusichistory 🎹Binge Watch the ROOTS Music History Podcast🎹 https://youtu.be/WAQR_C5X7u0 ✅Become a Roots Music History Member (Level 3 = Members Only Videos): 🎸https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJg8X32rClhf_7M4oBlAjyA/join 🔥For Collaboration and Business inquiries:🔥 📩 Email: [email protected] 🔥For Suggested Discographies & Other History in the Making🔥 📩 Email: [email protected] Disclaimer: We do not accept any liability for any loss or damage incurred from you acting or not acting as a result of watching any of my publications. You acknowledge that you use the information I provide at your own risk. Do your research. Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contain dialog, music, and images that are the property of ROOTS MUSIC, LLC. You are authorized to share the video link and channel and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to my Youtube Channel is provided. © ROOTS MUSIC, LLC | MUSIC HISTORY PODCAST DOCUMENTARIES #music #history #documentary #podcast #inspirationalstory #success #guitarist #songwriter #musician #podcastshow #podcaster #rockandroll
    --------  
    29:46
  • The Chilling Story Behind Jeff Buckley Hallelujah
    🎵🎵 🎶 Roots Music History | Music Journalist & YouTube Podcaster 🎶 🎸Stories of Divine Music Intervention 🎸 *Member of the US Press Association* 🇺🇸 On ROOTS, we dig up the roots that grew your favorite music. Through hours of research, reading old newspapers, and deep diving into various interviews, we are here to give you the real, un-filtered story. ✅buymeacoffee.com/rootsmusic ✅ General Merchandise Store 👉https://www.youtube.com/@ROOTSMUSICHISTORY/store ✅ FOLLOW ROOTS 🎸YouTube: https://bit.ly/429ZPoO 🎸Spotify: https://spoti.fi/44YtxPG 🎸 Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3MSzMOy 🎸Search @ROOTSMUSICHISTORY 🎸Follow on Instagram, too! https://www.instagram.com/rootsmusichistory 🎹Binge Watch the ROOTS Music History Podcast🎹 https://youtu.be/WAQR_C5X7u0 ✅Become a Roots Music History Member (Level 3 = Members Only Videos): 🎸https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJg8X32rClhf_7M4oBlAjyA/join 🔥For Collaboration and Business inquiries:🔥 📩 Email: [email protected] 🔥For Suggested Discographies & Other History in the Making🔥 📩 Email: [email protected] Disclaimer: We do not accept any liability for any loss or damage incurred from you acting or not acting as a result of watching any of my publications. You acknowledge that you use the information I provide at your own risk. Do your research. Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contain dialog, music, and images that are the property of ROOTS MUSIC, LLC. You are authorized to share the video link and channel and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to my Youtube Channel is provided. © ROOTS MUSIC, LLC | MUSIC HISTORY PODCAST DOCUMENTARIES #music #history #documentary #podcast #inspirationalstory #success #guitarist #songwriter #musician #podcastshow #podcaster #rockandroll
    --------  
    35:02
  • Is Taylor Swift an Actual Sociopath? The stories behind the Snake 🐍
    🎵Is Taylor Swift a Sociopath? Let's do a deep dive.🎵 🎶 Roots Music History | Music Journalist & YouTube Podcaster 🎶 🎸Stories of Divine Music Intervention 🎸 *Member of the US Press Association* 🇺🇸 On ROOTS, we dig up the roots that grew your favorite music. Through hours of research, reading old newspapers, and deep diving into various interviews, we are here to give you the real, un-filtered story. ✅buymeacoffee.com/rootsmusic ✅ General Merchandise Store 👉https://www.youtube.com/@ROOTSMUSICHISTORY/store ✅ FOLLOW ROOTS 🎸YouTube: https://bit.ly/429ZPoO 🎸Spotify: https://spoti.fi/44YtxPG 🎸 Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3MSzMOy 🎸Search @ROOTSMUSICHISTORY 🎸Follow on Instagram, too! https://www.instagram.com/rootsmusichistory 🎹Binge Watch the ROOTS Music History Podcast🎹 https://youtu.be/WAQR_C5X7u0 ✅Become a Roots Music History Member (Level 3 = Members Only Videos): 🎸https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJg8X32rClhf_7M4oBlAjyA/join 🔥For Collaboration and Business inquiries:🔥 📩 Email: [email protected] 🔥For Suggested Discographies & Other History in the Making🔥 📩 Email: [email protected] Disclaimer: We do not accept any liability for any loss or damage incurred from you acting or not acting as a result of watching any of my publications. You acknowledge that you use the information I provide at your own risk. Do your research. Copyright Notice: This video and my YouTube channel contain dialog, music, and images that are the property of ROOTS MUSIC, LLC. You are authorized to share the video link and channel and embed this video in your website or others as long as a link back to my Youtube Channel is provided. © ROOTS MUSIC, LLC | MUSIC HISTORY PODCAST DOCUMENTARIES #music #history #documentary #podcast #inspirationalstory #success #guitarist #songwriter #musician #podcastshow #podcaster #rockandroll
    --------  
    47:17

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About ROOTS Music History Podcast

🎶A Music History Documentaries Podcast Show Based in Nashville, TN🎶 Ever wonder about the true stories behind your favorite artists and songs? What led someone to the Music Industry? What inspired them to write that lyric? Or how that artist went from a struggling, depressed addict to a self-made millionaire? On ROOTS MUSIC, we dig up the roots that grew your favorite music. Through hours of research, reading old newspapers, and deep diving into various interviews, we are here to give you the real, un-filtered, true story. Join the ROOTS Music History family by Clicking the Follow button!
Podcast website

Listen to ROOTS Music History Podcast, On the Bus with Troy Vollhoffer and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2025 - 12:03:15 AM