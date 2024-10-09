Behind the Byline: Roeper’s Chicago Sun-Times Stories

In this episode, host Richard Roeper shares personal stories from his time at the Chicago Sun-Times, including how he got his start, his experiences with Roger Ebert, and memorable moments from his career. In segment two of the podcast, Roeper gives his reviews for the following releases: The Alto Knights (Theaters) Black Bag (Theaters) The Richard Roeper Show is brought to you by Americaneagle.com Studios