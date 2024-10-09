Behind the Byline: Roeper’s Chicago Sun-Times Stories
In this episode, host Richard Roeper shares personal stories from his time at the Chicago Sun-Times, including how he got his start, his experiences with Roger Ebert, and memorable moments from his career. In segment two of the podcast, Roeper gives his reviews for the following releases:
The Alto Knights (Theaters)
Black Bag (Theaters)
--------
26:52
The Best Day in Sports: Roeper's Top 10 Picks
In this episode, host Richard Roeper breaks down his 10 best days on the sports calendar, from NCAA Tournament madness to Thanksgiving Day football. In segment two of the podcast, Roeper gives his reviews for the following releases:
Long Bright River (Peacock)
Chaos: The Manson Murders (Netflix)
--------
26:28
Post-Oscars Recap, Podcast Overload, and Reviews
In this episode, host Richard Roeper gives his post-oscar recap, questions whether everyone—including *cough cough* Armie Hammer—needs a podcast, and shares a personal experience of why going to the movies is back in action. In segment two of the podcast, Roeper gives his reviews of the following releases:
Mickey 17 (Theaters)
Running Point (Netflix)
--------
26:59
Honoring Gene Hackman, Remembering Icons, and Oscar Expectations
In this episode, host Richard Roeper remembers the legendary Gene Hackman, reflecting on his iconic films, and shares a memorable interview in Vegas with him. He also pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg and Roberta Flack. Plus, Roeper shares his expectations for the upcoming Academy Awards.
--------
26:09
Roeper's 2025 Oscar Predictions
In this episode, host Ricard Roeper breaks down the main 23 Oscar categories and gives his future predictions for all of the winners.
