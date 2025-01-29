Hi friends, happy new year!!! This week we’re mostly chatting about the things that lead up to Ethan’s breakdown this week (it was a doozy). We also chat about the holidays, manhole sizing, and per usual more random topics. Thanks for listening! Please subscribe and leave a review ❤️ You can find us on the following platforms: Instagram.com/Annalee15 Tiktok.com/@annaleegrace15 Instagram.com/alongthewavesco Ethan does not have social media... I KNOW!! http://www.alongthewaves.com

Hi friends! This week we're getting ready to head out of town and chatting about all the planning that go into traveling with kids, how we're hanging on during holiday chaos, and more. We also test Ethan on his girly knowledge, does he know what a mucus plug is, or does he know what a spoolie is?! Listen and find out!

Hello! Welcome back to another episode where we just chit chat about wherever the wind blows us. This week we're talking about our latest trip to Southern California, our huge fight trying to find the rental car, and how much we loved Disney.

Hi friends! We're so happy to be back and chatting with you again. This week we talk about Annalee's history with drinking and breaking bones, why there's a giant tent in our kids room and, like most parents, get in an argument over storage in the garage.

Hi gang! This week we chat about the usual ups and downs of parenthood, as well as how Annalee is just about over the thought of having to meal plan and cook for the rest of time. Why is cooking one of the hardest parts of being a mom?!

About Riding Along the Waves

Finding yourself in the midst of parenting chaos? Are you too looking at your spouse thinking, "what in the actual f*** are we doing?" Do you ever stare at yourself in the mirror and think, "why is this so hard for us and no one else?!" If so, you have found yourself in the right place! Come hang out and BS with Annalee and her husband, Ethan, each week for a mostly lighthearted, sometimes deep conversation about the ups and downs of parenting and how they manage to find joy amongst the chaos and yes, still like each other at the end of the day.