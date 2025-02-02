Rethink & Return with Jason Shepperd

Welcome to the Rethink and Return Podcast! If you are a church leader looking to redefine the essence of pastoral leadership rooted in the early church and scripture, then this podcast episode is for you! Join us in the latest episode of the Rethink and Return Podcast, where Nils Smith and Jason Shepperd talk about large corporate gatherings about building a church of house churches. Listen to know why they are important to Church Project. Stay connected with us through the links below. Jason Shepperd Website: www.jasonshepperd.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/jason_shepperd Rethink and Return Facebook: www.facebook.com/rethinkandreturn Instagram: www.instagram.com/rethinkandreturn YouTube: www.youtube.com/@rethinkandreturn House Church Network Website: https://housechurchnetwork.com/

Welcome to the Rethink and Return Podcast! If you are a church leader looking to redefine the essence of pastoral leadership rooted in the early church and scripture, then this podcast episode is for you! Join us in the latest episode of the Rethink and Return Podcast, where Nils Smith and Jason Shepperd talk about creating ministry partnerships. Listen to learn why partnering with different organizations for social impact is important to the church and the community. Stay connected with us through the links below. Jason Shepperd Website: www.jasonshepperd.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/jason_shepperd Rethink and Return Facebook: www.facebook.com/rethinkandreturn Instagram: www.instagram.com/rethinkandreturn YouTube: www.youtube.com/@rethinkandreturn House Church Network Website: https://housechurchnetwork.com/

This episode covers the radical nature of salvation and the central themes of Galatians, highlighting Paul’s passionate defense of the gospel and the power of the Holy Spirit. It explores how God calls and empowers ordinary people for extraordinary purposes, urging believers to embrace their role in the gospel movement and the local church. The episode emphasizes the importance of grace, surrender, and the will of God as essential for true spiritual life and the mission to make disciples.

This episode covers the sanctification of pastoral leadership, exploring how the pain of leadership shapes and refines a pastor’s character. It discusses the accountability required for growth, the humbling process of public leadership, and how embracing the challenges of ministry can deepen one’s relationship with God and others. The episode emphasizes that through pain, God's grace sustains pastors, empowering them to steward their leadership for the growth of the church and the community.

About Rethink & Return with Jason Shepperd

ABOUT PODCAST //Rethink & Return Podcast brings thought leadership and teaching to pastors, church leaders and the greater Church by rethinking the modern church and returning to the ways of the New Testament church we see in Scripture. With undeniable relevance today, this podcast covers topics like House Church, the stewardship of church space, culture, leadership, and more – as well as supplemental resources and in-depth exposition of Church Project’s weekly sermons. ABOUT HOST //This podcast’s weekly content is created and shared by Jason Shepperd, Founder and Lead Pastor of Church Project and Church Project Network. With decades of experience in planting and leading churches, Jason has started and scaled a movement of thousands of people, gathered in many House Churches locally, and also in different cities, states, and countries defined by a common eDNA (Ecclesiological DNA): decentralized from primary place and priest, that distributes pastoral leadership to empowered lay pastors, who fully pastor diverse, discipleship geographically-based House Church communities which carry out all of the functions of the church. Church Project has focused over $16.5 million in their first 15 years toward gospel-centered ministries and church planting. Jason also leads Church Project Network, a collective of churches aligned around a commitment to be a “Church of House Churches,” and Good City, a city centrality for local ministry collaboration and support.Website: jasonshepperd.comAudio Devotionals: startwith7.comHave Conversations Toward Salvation: goodgodgospel.comChurch Project Network: churchprojectnetwork.comGood City: goodcity.org“A Church of House Churches: An Articulated and Applied Ecclesiology”: https://a.co/d/0vgpSjV