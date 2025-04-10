Powered by RND
Reimagining Justice: Exploring Texas Innovations in Mental Health
Reimagining Justice: Exploring Texas Innovations in Mental Health

Texas JCMH
The Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health brings you an inside look at the individuals working to improve the lives of those at the intersection of mental ...
Government

  • Court Liaison Pilot Program with Denton and Grayson Counties
    In this episode, we are joined by a record-breaking five guests! Our guests include Grayson County Court Liaison Elizabeth Groves, Judge James Henderson, and Judge Larry Phillips, and Denton County Court Liaison Alessia Dal Monte and Judge Chance Oliver. They tell us about the JCMH-grant funded Court Liaison Pilot Program. The goal of the pilot is to minimize waitlist times by creating a court staff position focused on developing innovative pathways and quicker options to prevent decompensation of individuals awaiting restoration or other intervention to increase the judiciary’s connection to diversionary and treatment resources.0:00 - 37:17 Grayson County37:18 - 1:13:59 Denton CountyIf you have an innovation in mental health that you'd like to see on the podcast, email [email protected] with the subject line "Reimagining Justice."*Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed are the speaker’s own and do not represent the views, thoughts, and opinions of the JCMH, the Supreme Court of Texas, or the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The material and information presented here are for general information purposes only.
    1:13:59
  • Chief SIM Officer with Keisha Morris
    In this episode, we are joined by Keisha Morris, the Chief SIM Officer at the Andrews Center Behavioral Healthcare System. She tells us about her unique position, which was created to ensure Smith County followed up on the priorities identified by stakeholders during the JCMH-led SIM Mapping in 2022. If you have an innovation in mental health that you'd like to see on the podcast, email [email protected] with the subject line "Reimagining Justice." *Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed are the speaker’s own and do not represent the views, thoughts, and opinions of the JCMH, the Supreme Court of Texas, or the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The material and information presented here are for general information purposes only.
    29:07
  • Jail -Based Competency Restoration with Capt. Sarah Bigham and Amberlee Conley
    In this episode, we are joined by Capt. Sarah Bigham, the Chief of Staff for the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, and Amberlee Conley, the Chief Operations Officer at Texoma Community Center. They tell us about the implementation of jail-based competency restoration program in Grayson County, which provides competency restoration services in a designated space in a jail separate from general population. If you have an innovation in mental health that you'd like to see on the podcast, email [email protected] with the subject line "Reimagining Justice." *Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed are the speaker’s own and do not represent the views, thoughts, and opinions of the JCMH, the Supreme Court of Texas, or the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The material and information presented here are for general information purposes only.
    36:07
  • Downtown Austin Community Court with Yvonne Mboss and Jennifer Sowinski
    In this episode, we are joined by Yvonne Mboss, a Clinical Case Manager Supervisor, and Jennifer Sowinski, a Clinical Operations Manager, of the Downtown Austin Community Court. They tell us about DACC, a problem-solving court established in 1999, and its different programs. The mission of DACC is to empower people to thrive by providing impartial justice and compassionate community-based services. If you have an innovation in mental health that you'd like to see on the podcast, email [email protected] with the subject line "Reimagining Justice." *Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed are the speaker’s own and do not represent the views, thoughts, and opinions of the JCMH, the Supreme Court of Texas, or the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The material and information presented here are for general information purposes only.
    35:54
  • Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network with Dustin Schellenger
    CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains discussion suicide and mentions child sexual assault. Some listeners may want to skip this episode and catch up with us for the next one. In this episode, we are joined by Dustin Schellenger, the State Director for the Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network. He tells us about the TLEPN, a state-wide program designed to give every Texas Law Enforcement Officer access to specially trained peers to address stressors, trauma, fatigue and other needs to combat workforce burnout and end Police suicide and self-harm. Download the TLEPN App HERE Blue Chip Mental Health Providers If you have an innovation in mental health that you'd like to see on the podcast, email [email protected] with the subject line "Reimagining Justice." *Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed are the speaker’s own and do not represent the views, thoughts, and opinions of the JCMH, the Supreme Court of Texas, or the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The material and information presented here are for general information purposes only.
    30:09

About Reimagining Justice: Exploring Texas Innovations in Mental Health

The Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health brings you an inside look at the individuals working to improve the lives of those at the intersection of mental health and justice in our state. Join us as we sit down with Texas mental health stakeholders and delve into their personal stories, experiences, and insights in the field. Listen in as we highlight their work and initiatives aimed at advancing mental health support and addressing the challenges in the criminal justice system. Get to know the leaders driving change and creating a more equitable and compassionate system for all.
