About Reimagining Justice: Exploring Texas Innovations in Mental Health

The Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health brings you an inside look at the individuals working to improve the lives of those at the intersection of mental health and justice in our state. Join us as we sit down with Texas mental health stakeholders and delve into their personal stories, experiences, and insights in the field. Listen in as we highlight their work and initiatives aimed at advancing mental health support and addressing the challenges in the criminal justice system. Get to know the leaders driving change and creating a more equitable and compassionate system for all.