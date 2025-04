Reimagining Justice: Exploring Texas Innovations in Mental Health

Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network with Dustin Schellenger

CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains discussion suicide and mentions child sexual assault. Some listeners may want to skip this episode and catch up with us for the next one. In this episode, we are joined by Dustin Schellenger, the State Director for the Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network. He tells us about the TLEPN, a state-wide program designed to give every Texas Law Enforcement Officer access to specially trained peers to address stressors, trauma, fatigue and other needs to combat workforce burnout and end Police suicide and self-harm.