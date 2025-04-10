Reimagining Justice: Exploring Texas Innovations in Mental Health

In this episode, we are joined by Yvonne Mboss, a Clinical Case Manager Supervisor, and Jennifer Sowinski, a Clinical Operations Manager, of the Downtown Austin Community Court. They tell us about DACC, a problem-solving court established in 1999, and its different programs. The mission of DACC is to empower people to thrive by providing impartial justice and compassionate community-based services.
