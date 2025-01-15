Redefined with Leslie and Arielle

How Brandi Chastain's Legendary World Cup Moment Prepared Her for Motherhood and NWSL Ownership

In the first episode of Redefined, Leslie and Arielle welcome on Brandi Chastain, who owns one of the most iconic moments in sports history from the '99 World Cup. The trio gets real and vulnerable, discussing the challenges, triumphs, and redefining moments of being an athlete, mother, owner and their impact on the next generation. Brandi opens up about her struggles during college years, how her parents taught her to push boundaries and take accountability, and how all of that eventually brought her to her knees in front of 90,000 fans after scoring the winning penalty kick in the USWNT's most iconic victory. Redefined is a Front Office Sports Network show, presented by LYCRA Brand.