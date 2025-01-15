Redefined with Leslie and Arielle

How Brandi Chastain's Legendary World Cup Moment Prepared Her for Motherhood and NWSL Ownership
In the first episode of Redefined, Leslie and Arielle welcome on Brandi Chastain, who owns one of the most iconic moments in sports history from the '99 World Cup. The trio gets real and vulnerable, discussing the challenges, triumphs, and redefining moments of being an athlete, mother, owner and their impact on the next generation.
Brandi opens up about her struggles during college years, how her parents taught her to push boundaries and take accountability, and how all of that eventually brought her to her knees in front of 90,000 fans after scoring the winning penalty kick in the USWNT's most iconic victory.
Redefined is a Front Office Sports Network show, presented by LYCRA Brand.
--------
41:14
Redefined with Leslie & Arielle: COMING SOON
Redefined is a weekly show that celebrates the stories, experiences and realities of multi-dimensional women in sports who are redefining what success looks like at work, at home, and in life.
Hosts Leslie Osborne and Arielle Houlihan are dynamic sports moms balancing professional advancement, personal goals, active parenthood. Through candid conversations with all-star guests, Redefined will explore the incredible ways women-in-sports continue to redefine the industry and their lives.
New episodes launch on Wednesdays.
