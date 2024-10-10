It’s 230. Do you know where your children are?

The internet as we know it exists today thanks to an obscure law called Section 230. On this week’s episode, Kelli interviews Red Tape’s very own Shoshana Weissmann about Section 230’s crucial role in our digital liberty. Shoshana discusses how this legislation empowers individuals to voice their opinions freely online without fear of litigation, a pivotal element in today’s social media-driven world. Kelli also speaks with Josh Withrow, R Street’s Innovation and Technology Fellow, about how to keep kids safe on the internet. Josh talks about how to create a safe and responsible online environment for their kids, and brings to light the potential pitfalls of laws designed to protect children that might inadvertently lead to greater harm.