On this special episode of Red Tape, host Kelli Pierce interviews Wayne Brough, R Street Institute resident senior fellow for the Technology and Innovation Program. They discuss why drug prices are sky-high, how the United States’ outdated patent system lets pharmaceutical companies block competition that could lead to lower prices, and the real-life solutions that could help Americans get the drugs they need for less money.
27:26
Humble Beginnings
Not many organizations can say they were founded because of a billboard, or that they have a “no ninjas” policy. But there is one organization that can claim both, plus they love South Park. In today’s episode, host Kelli Pierce dives into the story of R Street. She interviews our President and Co-Founder, Eli Lehrer and the Executive Director and very first hire, Erica Schoder.
First, Eli and Kelli talk about the controversial billboard that started it all, why working with those who disagree with you is important, and why we should be optimistic about the future. Kelli then speaks with Erica about her love of books, that first R Street job ad, maintaining R Street’s quirky culture, and the importance of transparency, credibility, and diversity in safeguarding the independence of think tanks.
45:36
Build high where it’s dry
What do California and Florida have in common other than beaches and Disney? Natural disasters and insurance markets that are in shambles.
Kelli Pierce interviews Caroline Melear, R Street’s resident fellow on Insurance and Trade policy. Caroline, a Florida resident, breaks down the state’s years long struggle with massive hurricanes, insurance, and why the crisis recently came to a head.
The situation in California is no less chaotic. Kelli also speaks to Steve Greenhut, R Street’s western region director and a California resident, about California’s recent wildfires and floods, the political decisions that have caused major insurance companies to leave the state, and what can be done to prevent California from having the same insurance problems as Florida.
47:37
It’s 230. Do you know where your children are?
The internet as we know it exists today thanks to an obscure law called Section 230. On this week’s episode, Kelli interviews Red Tape’s very own Shoshana Weissmann about Section 230’s crucial role in our digital liberty. Shoshana discusses how this legislation empowers individuals to voice their opinions freely online without fear of litigation, a pivotal element in today’s social media-driven world.
Kelli also speaks with Josh Withrow, R Street’s Innovation and Technology Fellow, about how to keep kids safe on the internet. Josh talks about how to create a safe and responsible online environment for their kids, and brings to light the potential pitfalls of laws designed to protect children that might inadvertently lead to greater harm.
39:58
Where’s The Lie?
The Pope was wearing what?! Get ready to find out as we navigate the murky waters of misinformation. R Street's Resident Elections Fellow, Matt Germer, joins host Kelli Pierce to talk about election misinformation and the strengths and weakness of states' voting infrastructures that have been revealed by the last few elections.
Kelli also speaks with Stacey McKenna, R Street's Resident Senior Fellow for Integrated Harm Reduction about the complexities of the current drug crisis. Stacey breaks down how fear-based messaging and anti-drug campaigns riddled with misinformation are doing more harm than good. Stacey also gives insight on effective harm-reduction methods, and shares her personal experience with addiction.
Did you know that you commit up to three felonies on an average day? Ever wonder why we don't have clean energy yet? Or why you can't just make TikToks and be left alone? One answer: the government!
Red Tape, a new podcast from the R Street Institute, explores the surprising ways the government often gets in the way of solving today's biggest problems. From good-paying jobs to TikTok and electric vehicles, normal Americans often find themselves in need of a real solution that fits the real world. But more often than not, bureaucratic red tape gets in their way.
In every episode, hosts Kelli Pierce and Shoshana Weissmann will explore some of today's most pressing issues and talk with R Street Institute experts about possible solutions. The show will cover everything from birth control to social media to election misinformation. The problems might be more absurd and the answers far simpler than you'd think.