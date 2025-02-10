The Company Man: Binance exec detained in Nigeria breaks his silence
Former IRS investigator Tigran Gambaryan went to Nigeria on a quick trip to sell Nigerian officials on the utility of cryptocurrencies. He ended up detained there for eight months. On today’s show, an exclusive interview with Tigran about his detention, and how he got out.
27:47
Mic Drop: The algorithm will see you now - AI and psychiatry
Dr. Stephen Xenakis, a psychiatrist and retired Army brigadier general, has always had an open mind when it came to cutting-edge technology. Now he’s looking at AI to see if it can help doctors treat veterans struggling with mental health.
14:13
SPECIAL FEATURE: ‘With AIs Wide Open’ from IRL: Online Life is Real Life
An episode from IRL: Online Life is Real Life from Mozilla and PRX: Are today’s large language models too hot to handle? Bridget Todd, host of the IRL: Online Life is Real Life podcast, digs into the risks and rewards of open sourcing the tech that makes ChatGPT talk.
23:50
Mic Drop: Tracking a Ghost
Law enforcement agencies have been disrupting criminal gangs by intercepting their encrypted communications. Jamie O’Reilly of the cybersecurity company Dvuln talks about an Aussie effort to track Ghost.
12:10
Knights of Old and a ransomware joust
For 150 years Knights of Old, a U.K. logistics company, survived everything from two world wars to Brexit. Then a ransomware group called Akira stormed the company's networks. In just a blink of an eye, everything changed.
The podcast that tells true stories about the people making and breaking our digital world. We take listeners into the world of cyber and intelligence without all the techie jargon. Every Tuesday and Friday, former NPR investigations correspondent Dina Temple-Raston and the team draw back the curtain on ransomware attacks, mysterious hackers, and the people who are trying to stop them.