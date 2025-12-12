Open app
Real Texas Radio Podcast
Real Texas Radio Podcast
Real Texas Radio Podcast

Bronin
News
Real Texas Radio Podcast
  • DTX City Hall Grift Before Christmas! Bums and Kiosks
    Bronin discusses the latest grifting at Dallas City Hall: bums, lobbyists, and vendors put before taxpayers once again!
    --------  
    34:54
  • Jasmine Crockett Enters Senate Race, Dem Meltdown Continues!
    Bronin discusses the wild Monday in Texas politics, Dallas County judge scandals, and homelessness in Austin.
    --------  
    38:54
  • New Texas Maps Panic Democrats!
    Bronin discusses big announcements among Texas Congressional Democrats and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
    --------  
    34:21
  • Grinch CM Goes After Dallas Viral TikTok House
    Bronin discusses the viral TikTok house in Dallas under assault by grinches, the Republican challenger for Texas governor Doc Pete Chambers, and Jasmine Crockett's big US senate run decision.
    --------  
    55:39
  • Delusional Jasmine Crockett Floats Senate Run
    Bronin discusses the cagey conduct of local Dallas officials, the future of downtown Dallas, and Jasmine Crockett's latest wild senate delusions and antics.
    --------  
    50:12

About Real Texas Radio Podcast

Not Your Grandfather's Talk Radio, Texas Local and National Issues
News Society & Culture News Commentary Politics

