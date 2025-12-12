Bronin discusses the cagey conduct of local Dallas officials, the future of downtown Dallas, and Jasmine Crockett's latest wild senate delusions and antics.

Bronin discusses the viral TikTok house in Dallas under assault by grinches, the Republican challenger for Texas governor Doc Pete Chambers, and Jasmine Crockett's big US senate run decision.

Bronin discusses the wild Monday in Texas politics, Dallas County judge scandals, and homelessness in Austin.

Bronin discusses the latest grifting at Dallas City Hall: bums, lobbyists, and vendors put before taxpayers once again!

