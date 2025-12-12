Open app
News
Real Texas Radio Podcast
Real Texas Radio Podcast
Bronin
News
Society & Culture
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 311
DTX City Hall Grift Before Christmas! Bums and Kiosks
Bronin discusses the latest grifting at Dallas City Hall: bums, lobbyists, and vendors put before taxpayers once again!
--------
34:54
--------
34:54
Jasmine Crockett Enters Senate Race, Dem Meltdown Continues!
Bronin discusses the wild Monday in Texas politics, Dallas County judge scandals, and homelessness in Austin.
--------
38:54
--------
38:54
New Texas Maps Panic Democrats!
Bronin discusses big announcements among Texas Congressional Democrats and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
--------
34:21
--------
34:21
Grinch CM Goes After Dallas Viral TikTok House
Bronin discusses the viral TikTok house in Dallas under assault by grinches, the Republican challenger for Texas governor Doc Pete Chambers, and Jasmine Crockett's big US senate run decision.
--------
55:39
--------
55:39
Delusional Jasmine Crockett Floats Senate Run
Bronin discusses the cagey conduct of local Dallas officials, the future of downtown Dallas, and Jasmine Crockett's latest wild senate delusions and antics.
--------
50:12
--------
50:12
Show more
About Real Texas Radio Podcast
Not Your Grandfather's Talk Radio, Texas Local and National Issues
Podcast website
News
Society & Culture
News Commentary
Politics
