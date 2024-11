When Shift Happens: Will The Banana Zone Make You Rich? w/ Kevin Follonier

In this episode of When Shift Happens with my dear friend Kevin Follonier, we dive deep into the wild world of crypto, macro, and the exponential age. I share my latest thoughts on the infamous Banana Zone—yes, it's still here and yes, it's still hilarious. We unpack the rise of meme coins, why Dogecoin could explode (again), and the absurd yet genius phenomenon of Smoking Chicken Fish. We also explore the mind-blowing future of AI, how it could fundamentally change the global economy, and why I believe we have only 6-8 years to make life-changing money before everything shifts. Along the way, I'll explain why I'm all-in on Solana, Sui, and NFTs as the ultimate cultural time capsules. This is a no-holds-barred conversation about risk, reward, and finding financial freedom in an ever-evolving world. If you're ready for some honest, brutally transparent takes on what's next in the macro and crypto landscapes, this one's for you. And remember… together, we can summon the Banana.