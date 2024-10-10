URGENT UPDATE: A Guide To Don't F*ck This Cycle Up
In this special episode, Raoul Pal breaks down the big picture driving markets and discusses his past crypto mistakes before sharing what we can do to capture this amazing opportunity. Recorded on November 17, 2024.
Timestamps:
00:00 - Sponsor: Magic Eden
01:09 - Welcome to The Journeyman
01:49 - The $100 Trillion Crypto Vision
02:24 - Key Principles: Don’t [___] This Up
03:03 - No Leverage: A Crucial Rule
04:08 - No FOMO: Avoiding Emotional Trades
05:46 - Top Assets: Keep it Simple
06:58 - The Wallet of Shame: Lessons from Overdiversification
08:40 - Calculated Leverage: When It’s Appropriate
10:25 - Social Media Myths: Setting the Record Straight
11:35 - Self-Custody: Securing Your Assets
13:54 - Managing Your “Degen” Bag
15:03 - The Power of Holding Long-Term
16:17 - Ignore the Noise: FUD & Digital Adoption
17:36 - 2026: Preparing for a Down Year
18:40 - Lifestyle Chips: Take Profits for Personal Goals
19:54 - Buying the Dip: Long-Term Strategy
21:47 - Avoiding Trading Mistakes: Holding for the Long Haul
23:03 - Learning from Mistakes: How to Stay in the Game
24:14 - The Value of Community: Join Real Vision
--------
28:22
When Shift Happens: Will The Banana Zone Make You Rich? w/ Kevin Follonier
In this episode of When Shift Happens with my dear friend Kevin Follonier, we dive deep into the wild world of crypto, macro, and the exponential age. I share my latest thoughts on the infamous Banana Zone—yes, it’s still here and yes, it’s still hilarious. We unpack the rise of meme coins, why Dogecoin could explode (again), and the absurd yet genius phenomenon of Smoking Chicken Fish.
We also explore the mind-blowing future of AI, how it could fundamentally change the global economy, and why I believe we have only 6-8 years to make life-changing money before everything shifts. Along the way, I’ll explain why I’m all-in on Solana, Sui, and NFTs as the ultimate cultural time capsules.
This is a no-holds-barred conversation about risk, reward, and finding financial freedom in an ever-evolving world. If you’re ready for some honest, brutally transparent takes on what’s next in the macro and crypto landscapes, this one’s for you.
And remember… together, we can summon the Banana.
--------
1:54:01
Crypto Gaming is About to Explode ft. Piers Kick
Raoul welcomes long-time favorite Piers Kicks, partner at Delphi Ventures, to explore the transformative potential of blockchain gaming and how digital ownership and transparent economies can revolutionize the industry and drive wider adoption.
Raoul and Piers discuss the challenges and opportunities of integrating crypto with gaming, emphasizing the importance of innovation, community engagement, and upcoming projects in the space. Recorded on October 30, 2024.
Timestamps:
00:00 - Intro: The Future of Crypto Gaming
01:10 - Raoul Pal’s Vision: Macro Meets Gaming
02:25 - Gaming, AI & Crypto: The Perfect Storm
03:00 - Guest Introduction: Meet Pierce Kicks
04:14 - Pierce’s Journey: From Gamer to Crypto Visionary
05:40 - The Role of Blockchain in Gaming
06:18 - What Happened to the Metaverse Hype?
07:46 - Gaming: Crypto’s Trojan Horse
08:45 - Creating Scarcity in Digital Worlds
10:17 - Counter-Strike’s $32 Billion Economy
12:10 - Digital History: The Future of Collectibles
14:30 - The Rise and Fall of Play-to-Earn Gaming
16:22 - Learning from Gaming’s Crypto Winter
18:17 - Axie Infinity: The Lessons Learned
19:06 - The Evolution of Yuga Labs
21:21 - Virtual Real Estate: Hype vs. Reality
22:53 - Why Gaming Hasn’t Delivered Yet
25:28 - Off the Grid: The Next Big Thing in Gaming
28:17 - Cyber Limbs: A Game-Changing Mechanic
30:13 - Blockchain Integration: True Digital Ownership
32:51 - Free-to-Play Model with On-Chain Incentives
35:18 - What Success Looks Like: Big Numbers in Gaming
38:12 - Upcoming Titles: MapleStory, EVE Frontier & More
40:48 - AI & Gaming: The Next Frontier
44:33 - MMOs Meet AI: The Seedling Experiment
47:48 - AR, VR, and Immersive Tech in Gaming
52:18 - The Role of Crypto in the AI Boom
55:00 - Autonomous AI Agents: A New Era
57:22 - Virtual Influencers and Digital Personas
1:02:49 - What’s Next for Gaming and AI?
1:03:18 - Final Thoughts: The Future of Gaming & Crypto
--------
1:08:07
EXCLUSIVE: 30+ Years of Insider Knowledge Revealed (Charting the Banana Zone)
--------
30:14
Peter Zeihan: The Demographic Time Bomb That Will Reshape the World
In this episode of The Journeyman, Raoul Pal sits down with renowned geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan for a deep dive into the forces shaping our world.
From deglobalization and demographic shifts to the rise of regional powers and the impact of advanced technology, this conversation explores the major economic and political trends that will define the next decade.
Zeihan shares his bold predictions on China’s demographic collapse, the future of European manufacturing, and the critical role of North America in a fragmented global economy. Together, Raoul and Peter discuss the intersection of macroeconomics, technology, and geopolitics, offering insights on how investors and businesses can navigate these seismic changes.
The world is changing faster than ever before. This comes with life-changing opportunities but also unprecedented challenges. In The Journeyman, I talk to the greatest minds at the nexus of macro, crypto, and technology to figure out exactly what the Exponential Age means for us all. I uncover the big trends, potential investment opportunities, and economic risks and rewards, and ask the big questions on how this impacts us, our businesses, and our societies. Brought to you by Real Vision.