Bethenny Frankel tells it like it is. RANT Definition: speak or shout at length in a wild, impassioned way. Enough said.   Plus, Bethenny Frankel has become... More
Bethenny Frankel tells it like it is. RANT Definition: speak or shout at length in a wild, impassioned way. Enough said.   Plus, Bethenny Frankel has become... More

  • Just B Rant: Humbled and Embarrassed
    It’s usually Bethenny pointing out others missteps… But find out what happened that left her on the receiving end of a lesson and feeling humbled and even embarrassed!  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    11:43
  • Just B Rant: It’s the Wine Talking
    Bethenny talks about Hollywood money. Who handles it well and who doesn’t! Oh by the way, there’s wine involved!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    10:00
  • Just B Rant: Vacation Sex
    Bethenny gets incredibly personal with this rant and we think you know where it’s going… but we guarantee you don’t know where it ends up!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/25/2023
    10:55
  • Just B Unfluenced: Battle of the Beauties
    Bethenny sticks her nose where it doesn’t belong (or does it?) smack in the middle of a feud between 2 beauty influencers and ironically…things get ugly.  Find out who, why and wtf!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    8:05
  • Just B Rant: Reply All: F-U
    Someone sent Bethenny an email by accident talking bad…about her! What could go wrong?! Or should we say…what did? Find out! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    11:20

About Rants with Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel tells it like it is.

RANT Definition: speak or shout at length in a wild, impassioned way.

Enough said.

 

Plus, Bethenny Frankel has become synonymous with truth telling in the multi billion dollar beauty industry from discovering drugstore &amp; dollar store gold to calling out the brands that are and aren't “at the level” for the big bucks.

Just because she can afford it, doesn’t mean she will tolerate being ripped off…

Now, she's bringing her honest take to the Just B Podcast Network with B UnFluenced!

Each week, Bethenny will tell you the good , the bad, the ugly, of everything from lipstick to luxury lines, breaking down how this fiercely competitive industry operates from influencer marketing to distribution to packaging. 

Before you head to Target or Gucci, Walgreens or Chanel, listen up!

Is it worth the splurge or can you get the same goods for pennies? And what brands and celebrities in this space are worth your time and money and is clean beauty really “clean?”

B Unfluenced provides the beauty and brand breakdown you need from the most unexpected accidental beauty influencer.  

Find out the products that are at the level and which just don't make the cut.

