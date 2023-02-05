About Rants with Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel tells it like it is.

RANT Definition: speak or shout at length in a wild, impassioned way.

Enough said.

Plus, Bethenny Frankel has become synonymous with truth telling in the multi billion dollar beauty industry from discovering drugstore & dollar store gold to calling out the brands that are and aren't “at the level” for the big bucks.

Just because she can afford it, doesn’t mean she will tolerate being ripped off…

Now, she's bringing her honest take to the Just B Podcast Network with B UnFluenced!

Each week, Bethenny will tell you the good , the bad, the ugly, of everything from lipstick to luxury lines, breaking down how this fiercely competitive industry operates from influencer marketing to distribution to packaging.

Before you head to Target or Gucci, Walgreens or Chanel, listen up!

Is it worth the splurge or can you get the same goods for pennies? And what brands and celebrities in this space are worth your time and money and is clean beauty really “clean?”

B Unfluenced provides the beauty and brand breakdown you need from the most unexpected accidental beauty influencer.

Find out the products that are at the level and which just don't make the cut.