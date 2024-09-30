#Railnatter Episode 244: Ten Of The Most Pointless US Regional Flights That Should Be Trains
In the first of what I hope will be a format we can exploit long into the future, Tom Pain (host of @tenthousandlossespodcast4026) joins us to talk about US flights that don't need to exist because they should - or indeed already do - have better rail alternatives.
But which, according to our patented scientific assessment system, will be the most stupid flight of all? Watch to find out!
--------

--------
2:08:18
#Railnatter Episode 243: What a year 2024 was! (an on-location live AMA)
For various BUSY WEEK reasons, we're slotting into a different spot this week so that we can all have a nice chat about the utterly bonkers year that was 2024... Tuesday at 7pm!
As the last live show of the year, we're going back to #Railnatter basics and having an open Ask Me Anything session with a twist: it will be our first on-location live episode! Will it work? Join to find out!
--------

--------
33:00
#Railnatter Episode 242: Contrast on the London Underground
I'm delighted that Luke Agbaimoni (a.k.a. @tubemapper) is joining us once again to talk through a few images from his latest, stunning, book themed around contrast on the TfL system... It really is a treat, and we get stuck in as we've done for his previous two books!
Luke's book is available here: https://amzn.eu/d/2AO6bna or you can pick up a signed copy here: https://tubemapper.com/tube-mapper-photo-books-1-2/
--------

--------
1:11:32
#Railnatter Episode 241: An Integrated National Transport Strategy?
Before being unceremoniously ousted for no reason whatsoever, Louise Haigh's last act as Secretary of State for Transport was to announce her integrated national transport strategy, or at least that it would land in about a year's time.
We'll read through the announcement, speculate on why she has been booted and what it might mean, and talk a bit about misogyny in the rail industry. Plus a bit of other news too, I'd imagine.
--------

--------
57:42
#Railnatter Episode 240: What we must learn from the Grenfell Tower disaster
In what I expect to be a sobering but incredibly important episode, we will be picking up the Phase 2 Report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
We'll go through the events leading up to the disaster, and the many chances we had to avoid it happening. We'll look at the role of government, of the various building and housing regulators, of the private interests in testing and marketing the cladding products, and of the tenant management organisation. We'll also look at safety management and the oversight of the refurbishment project, as well as the response to the disaster. Lastly, we'll look at the recommendations to see which ones directly and indirectly apply to transport and the rail industry. I've no doubt there will be a lot to learn.
--------

