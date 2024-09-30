#Railnatter Episode 244: Ten Of The Most Pointless US Regional Flights That Should Be Trains

In the first of what I hope will be a format we can exploit long into the future, Tom Pain (host of @tenthousandlossespodcast4026) joins us to talk about US flights that don't need to exist because they should - or indeed already do - have better rail alternatives. But which, according to our patented scientific assessment system, will be the most stupid flight of all? Watch to find out! Enjoyed this? Please do consider supporting #Railnatter at https://patreon.com/garethdennis or throw loose change at me via https://paypal.me/garethdennis. Merch at https://garethdennis.co.uk/merch. Join in the discussion at https://garethdennis.co.uk/discord. You can also buy my book #HowTheRailwaysWillFixTheFuture: https://bit.ly/HowTheRailways