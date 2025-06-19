In this episode, Hayley and Jake break down why “If It Fits Your Macros” (IIFYM) might be holding you back — especially if you’re dealing with fatigue, bloating, or stubborn fat loss.They dive into the difference between hitting your numbers and actually fueling your body for real, sustainable results.
EPISODE 4 - Cholesterol: Myth #2 Is Cholesterol Really A Killer?
Is cholesterol really the villain it’s been made out to be? Or have we been fed a fear-based narrative that’s missing the bigger picture?In this episode of Radix Radio, Jake and Haley discussed the role of cholesterol in the body, its relationship with heart disease, and the importance of understanding individual health markers. They also touched on the potential negative effects of a high-processed diet and excessive calorie consumption on cholesterol levels, and the importance of the lymphatic system in maintaining healthy cholesterol metabolism and transport within the body. The discussion also covered the impact of cholesterol levels on health outcomes, the effects of statins, and the roles of lipoproteins like LDL, VLDL, HDL, and chylomicrons.Next steps• Listeners to research cholesterol's role in the body and its importance for various physiological functions.• Listeners to consider their overall health, diet, and lifestyle when interpreting cholesterol test results, rather than focusing solely on the numbers.• Listeners to be cautious about taking statin medications without fully understanding their potential side effects and impacts on overall health.• Listeners to prioritize getting regular sunlight exposure to help naturally regulate cholesterol levels.• Listeners to focus on reducing processed foods and seed oils in their diet to support healthy cholesterol levels.• Listeners to incorporate regular movement and exercise to support lymphatic system function and cholesterol metabolism.• Listeners to research the Flexner Report to understand the historical context of how cholesterol became demonized in modern medicine.• Jake and Haley to prepare for their next podcast episode on debunking the "If It Fits Your Macros" approach to nutrition.
EPISODE 3 - The Light Effect: Myth #1 - Sunshine is Bad for You
Light isn’t just something we see—it’s something we live by. In The Light Effect, we dive deep into the transformative power of natural light and how it shapes everything from our circadian rhythm to our overall health. From the dangers of blue light toxicity to the role of the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) in regulating our internal clock, we break down the science behind light’s profound impact on metabolism, hormones, mood, and longevity.We’ll explore key topics like PomC and its role in appetite regulation, the essential connection between sunlight and vitamin D, and practical strategies to optimize your exposure to light for peak performance and well-being.If you’re ready to reclaim your biology and harness the true power of light, tune in and step into a brighter, healthier future. ☀️
EPISODE 2 - 10 Biggest Health & Fitness Lies
t’s time for a paradigm shift! From the fear of sunshine to the overhyped “eat more plants” mantra, we’re exposing the biggest health and fitness lies that have shaped mainstream thinking. Is cholesterol really the villain? Does more training equal better results? And how much do your relationships actually impact your health?It’s time to break free from outdated narratives, challenge the status quo, and rethink what actually makes you stronger, healthier, and more resilient.This is just the beginning—our next 10 episodes will take a deep dive into each of these myths, uncovering the truth and giving you the tools to take control of your health.
EPISODE 1 - Unfiltered Beginnings
In this episode, Hayley and Jake get real about the unfiltered story behind the podcast’s inception and how their paths first crossed. They share the journey that led to both their personal and professional growth, and how their relationship has played a pivotal role in accelerating their business. Tune in as they discuss their shared passion for uncovering the true roots of human health and why they’re committed to helping others live their fullest, healthiest lives.
Welcome to Radix Radio, hosted by Jake Maciaszek and Hayley Vera, the founders of Health Pillars Lifestyle Coaching.
Radix Radio was born from the challenges we faced in our own health journeys and the growing frustration with the broken medical systems that so many of us have come to rely on.
Frustrated with unanswered questions, misleading information and the complexity of modern health problems, we have made it our mission to uncover the truth, push past the noise, and find the answered rooted in truth.
Radix Radio: Rooted in Truth. Focused on the Way Forward.