EPISODE 4 - Cholesterol: Myth #2 Is Cholesterol Really A Killer?

Is cholesterol really the villain it’s been made out to be? Or have we been fed a fear-based narrative that’s missing the bigger picture?In this episode of Radix Radio, Jake and Haley discussed the role of cholesterol in the body, its relationship with heart disease, and the importance of understanding individual health markers. They also touched on the potential negative effects of a high-processed diet and excessive calorie consumption on cholesterol levels, and the importance of the lymphatic system in maintaining healthy cholesterol metabolism and transport within the body. The discussion also covered the impact of cholesterol levels on health outcomes, the effects of statins, and the roles of lipoproteins like LDL, VLDL, HDL, and chylomicrons.Next steps• Listeners to research cholesterol's role in the body and its importance for various physiological functions.• Listeners to consider their overall health, diet, and lifestyle when interpreting cholesterol test results, rather than focusing solely on the numbers.• Listeners to be cautious about taking statin medications without fully understanding their potential side effects and impacts on overall health.• Listeners to prioritize getting regular sunlight exposure to help naturally regulate cholesterol levels.• Listeners to focus on reducing processed foods and seed oils in their diet to support healthy cholesterol levels.• Listeners to incorporate regular movement and exercise to support lymphatic system function and cholesterol metabolism.• Listeners to research the Flexner Report to understand the historical context of how cholesterol became demonized in modern medicine.• Jake and Haley to prepare for their next podcast episode on debunking the "If It Fits Your Macros" approach to nutrition.