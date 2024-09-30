105: How to Move Naturally & Pain-Free (Primal Movement)
In episode 105, Ste chats with Bam Lionheart, an expert in natural human movement. Bam offers a wealth of knowledge on how modern lifestyle habits impact not just our ability to move, but also our quality of life.
Ste and Bam chat about the importance of trusting your body, why sitting on the floor can be so powerful, and how to break free from harmful movement patterns. You'll also learn why barbell training and other popular training methods may not be the best for performance and longevity.
Radical Health Radio is produced by Heart & Soil, a beef organ supplements company helping hundreds of thousands of people achieve radical health. Heart & Soil was founded by Dr. Paul Saladino, a double board-certified MD and founder of the animal-based eating philosophy. Visit heartandsoil.co to reclaim your birthright to radical health with the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet.
📞 Want to call into the show? Head to https://www.radicalhealthradio.com to learn more!
📲 Instagram: instagram.com/radicalhealthradio
📱 TikTok: tiktok.com/@radicalhealthradio
🥩 Heart & Soil: heartandsoil.co
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
1:00 What does it mean to be primal?
5:00 The appeal of primal living
10:30 Trusting your body
24:40 Movement mistakes to avoid
33:40 How to get started with primal movement
43:00 Reclaiming your backside
49:30 The importance of crawling
1:00:30 Why Bam hates the barbell
1:09:25 Bam's training routine
1:20:30 Closing thoughts
104: From Amputee to 3x Paralympian ft. Trenten Merrill
In episode 104, Ste is joined by Trenten Merrill, a two-time Paralympian, model, and public speaker to discuss his remarkable and inspiring life journey.
After losing his foot at age 14, Trenten never lost sight of his aspirations to be a professional athlete, eventually traveling to Tokyo and Paris to represent the US in the Paralympic games.
Ste and Trenten have a fascinating discussion on overcoming adversity, mindset, and diet and recovery tips for high-level athletes.
TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Intro
0:45 Losing his foot at 14 years old
7:30 Using faith to navigate hardship
13:10 Becoming a Paralympian
18:15 The mindset of an Olympian
22:00 The evolution of Trenten’s diet
28:00 The 2016 Paralympic games
42:00 Overcoming injuries
47:05 Crazy stories about the Olympic village
51:00 Trenten’s current diet
54:55 How to improve recovery
1:01:20 Closing thoughts
103: The Hidden Dangers of Breast Implants & Botox ft. Jamie McGuire
In episode 103, Ste chats all things skincare with Jamie McGuire. Jamie shares lessons from her experience with botox poisoning, breast implant illness, and why the nervous system is so important.
CHAPTERS:
0:00 Intro
1:30 Experiencing botox poisoning
7:30 The obsession with avoiding aging
11:05 How social media impacts beauty standards
19:05 The untold dangers of botox
22:45 Dealing with breast implant illness
27:30 What Jamie eats in a day
34:30 The basics of ancestral skincare
41:25 How to find safer makeup
45:00 The importance of nervous system regulation
48:10 An estheticians take on the sun
57:05 The best practices for facial structure
1:03:15 Closing thoughts
102: Using Cold Exposure to Boost Testosterone & Sexual Health ft. Thomas Seager, PhD
In episode 102, Thomas Seager PhD joins the show for an insightful conversation on the science behind cold exposure. Thomas is the CEO of Morozko Forge and a PhD from Arizona State with a deep understanding of how cold exposure impacts men's health and mitochondrial function.
Ste and Thomas discuss best practices for cold plunging and how it can help people overcome a wide range of health challenges.
TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Intro
1:10 Thomas’ intro to cold plunging
7:40 The antidote to low testosterone
10:10 Modern challenges for men
16:00 The science of cold exposure
18:30 Causes of mitochondrial dysfunction
26:00 The perils of the medical industry
41:15 Should you exercise before or after cold plunging?
45:45 Cold exposure & testosterone
50:30 Using the cold to enhance romance
55:25 How to get started with cold exposure
1:05:20 Why we need to question science
1:10:20 Closing thoughts
101: Fighting the “Margarine Mafia” & Scientific Corruption ft. Nina Teicholz
In episode 101, Ste sits down with PhD investigative journalist and author of "The Big Fat Surprise," Nina Teicholz. They discuss the transition from traditional fats to seed oils, the MAHA movement, and writing her bestselling book.
Nina and Ste also dive deep into the corruption of nutritional science through smear tactics, conflicts of interest, and other shady tactics.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
1:12 How Nina discovered seed oils
11:40 Writing The Big Fat Surprise
17:00 Going against the “margarine mafia”
28:55 Conformity & corruption in science
38:45 Can the MAHA movement be successful?
44:45 What's wrong with the nutritional guidelines?
51:50 Saturated fats vs seed oils
58:45 The Fed a Lie documentary
1:00:05 Closing thoughts
