Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessRadical Health Radio
Listen to Radical Health Radio in the App
Listen to Radical Health Radio in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Radical Health Radio

Podcast Radical Health Radio
Heart & Soil
Radical Health Radio explores what it means to achieve radical health. The truth is, our modern world is making us sick. Diabetes, autoimmune issues, and obesit...
Health & WellnessNutrition

Available Episodes

5 of 105
  • 105: How to Move Naturally & Pain-Free (Primal Movement)
    In episode 105, Ste chats with Bam Lionheart, an expert in natural human movement. Bam offers a wealth of knowledge on how modern lifestyle habits impact not just our ability to move, but also our quality of life.  Ste and Bam chat about the importance of trusting your body, why sitting on the floor can be so powerful, and how to break free from harmful movement patterns. You'll also learn why barbell training and other popular training methods may not be the best for performance and longevity.  Radical Health Radio is produced by Heart & Soil, a beef organ supplements company helping hundreds of thousands of people achieve radical health. Heart & Soil was founded by Dr. Paul Saladino, a double board-certified MD and founder of the animal-based eating philosophy. Visit heartandsoil.co to reclaim your birthright to radical health with the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. 📞 Want to call into the show? Head to https://www.radicalhealthradio.com to learn more!  📲 Instagram: instagram.com/radicalhealthradio    📱 TikTok: tiktok.com/@radicalhealthradio    🥩 Heart & Soil: heartandsoil.co Chapters: 0:00 Intro 1:00 What does it mean to be primal?  5:00 The appeal of primal living  10:30 Trusting your body 24:40 Movement mistakes to avoid  33:40 How to get started with primal movement 43:00 Reclaiming your backside 49:30 The importance of crawling 1:00:30 Why Bam hates the barbell 1:09:25 Bam's training routine 1:20:30 Closing thoughts
    --------  
    1:22:15
  • 104: From Amputee to 3x Paralympian ft. Trenten Merrill
    In episode 104, Ste is joined by Trenten Merrill, a two-time Paralympian, model, and public speaker to discuss his remarkable and inspiring life journey. After losing his foot at age 14, Trenten never lost sight of his aspirations to be a professional athlete, eventually traveling to Tokyo and Paris to represent the US in the Paralympic games.  Ste and Trenten have a fascinating discussion on overcoming adversity, mindset, and diet and recovery tips for high-level athletes.  Radical Health Radio is produced by Heart & Soil, a beef organ supplements company helping hundreds of thousands of people achieve radical health. Heart & Soil was founded by Dr. Paul Saladino, a double board-certified MD and founder of the animal-based eating philosophy. Visit heartandsoil.co to reclaim your birthright to radical health with the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. 📞 Want to call into the show? Head to https://www.radicalhealthradio.com to learn more!  📲 Instagram: instagram.com/radicalhealthradio    📱 TikTok: tiktok.com/@radicalhealthradio    🥩 Heart & Soil: heartandsoil.co TIMESTAMPS 0:00 Intro 0:45 Losing his foot at 14 years old 7:30 Using faith to navigate hardship  13:10 Becoming a Paralympian  18:15 The mindset of an Olympian  22:00 The evolution of Trenten’s diet 28:00 The 2016 Paralympic games  42:00 Overcoming injuries  47:05 Crazy stories about the Olympic village 51:00 Trenten’s current diet 54:55 How to improve recovery 1:01:20 Closing thoughts
    --------  
    1:03:31
  • 103: The Hidden Dangers of Breast Implants & Botox ft. Jamie McGuire
    In episode 103, Ste chats all things skincare with Jamie McGuire. Jamie shares lessons from her experience with botox poisoning, breast implant illness, and why the nervous system is so important.  Radical Health Radio is produced by Heart & Soil, a beef organ supplements company helping hundreds of thousands of people achieve radical health. Heart & Soil was founded by Dr. Paul Saladino, a double board-certified MD and founder of the animal-based eating philosophy. Visit heartandsoil.co to reclaim your birthright to radical health with the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. 📞 Want to call into the show? Head to https://www.radicalhealthradio.com to learn more!  📲 Instagram: instagram.com/radicalhealthradio    📱 TikTok: tiktok.com/@radicalhealthradio    🥩 Heart & Soil: heartandsoil.co CHAPTERS: 0:00 Intro 1:30 Experiencing botox poisoning  7:30 The obsession with avoiding aging  11:05 How social media impacts beauty standards 19:05 The untold dangers of botox 22:45 Dealing with breast implant illness  27:30 What Jamie eats in a day 34:30 The basics of ancestral skincare  41:25 How to find safer makeup  45:00 The importance of nervous system regulation 48:10 An estheticians take on the sun  57:05 The best practices for facial structure  1:03:15 Closing thoughts
    --------  
    1:05:09
  • 102: Using Cold Exposure to Boost Testosterone & Sexual Health ft. Thomas Seager, PhD
    In episode 102, Thomas Seager PhD joins the show for an insightful conversation on the science behind cold exposure. Thomas is the CEO of Morozko Forge and a PhD from Arizona State with a deep understanding of how cold exposure impacts men's health and mitochondrial function.  Ste and Thomas discuss best practices for cold plunging and how it can help people overcome a wide range of health challenges.  Radical Health Radio is produced by Heart & Soil, a beef organ supplements company helping hundreds of thousands of people achieve radical health. Heart & Soil was founded by Dr. Paul Saladino, a double board-certified MD and founder of the animal-based eating philosophy. Visit heartandsoil.co to reclaim your birthright to radical health with the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. 📞 Want to call into the show? Head to https://www.radicalhealthradio.com to learn more!  📲 Instagram: instagram.com/radicalhealthradio    📱 TikTok: tiktok.com/@radicalhealthradio    🥩 Heart & Soil: heartandsoil.co TIMESTAMPS 0:00 Intro 1:10 Thomas’ intro to cold plunging 7:40 The antidote to low testosterone 10:10 Modern challenges for men  16:00 The science of cold exposure 18:30 Causes of mitochondrial dysfunction 26:00 The perils of the medical industry  41:15 Should you exercise before or after cold plunging?  45:45 Cold exposure & testosterone 50:30 Using the cold to enhance romance 55:25 How to get started with cold exposure 1:05:20 Why we need to question science 1:10:20 Closing thoughts
    --------  
    1:14:55
  • 101: Fighting the “Margarine Mafia” & Scientific Corruption ft. Nina Teicholz
    In episode 101, Ste sits down with PhD investigative journalist and author of "The Big Fat Surprise," Nina Teicholz. They discuss the transition from traditional fats to seed oils, the MAHA movement, and writing her bestselling book.  Nina and Ste also dive deep into the corruption of nutritional science through smear tactics, conflicts of interest, and other shady tactics.  Radical Health Radio is produced by Heart & Soil, a beef organ supplements company helping hundreds of thousands of people achieve radical health. Heart & Soil was founded by Dr. Paul Saladino, a double board-certified MD and founder of the animal-based eating philosophy. Visit heartandsoil.co to reclaim your birthright to radical health with the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. 📞 Want to call into the show? Head to https://www.radicalhealthradio.com to learn more!  📲 Instagram: instagram.com/radicalhealthradio    📱 TikTok: tiktok.com/@radicalhealthradio    🥩 Heart & Soil: heartandsoil.co Chapters: 0:00 Intro 1:12 How Nina discovered seed oils 11:40 Writing The Big Fat Surprise  17:00 Going against the “margarine mafia” 28:55 Conformity & corruption in science  38:45 Can the MAHA movement be successful?  44:45 What's wrong with the nutritional guidelines? 51:50 Saturated fats vs seed oils 58:45 The Fed a Lie documentary 1:00:05 Closing thoughts
    --------  
    1:00:32

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Radical Health Radio

Radical Health Radio explores what it means to achieve radical health. The truth is, our modern world is making us sick. Diabetes, autoimmune issues, and obesity have become all too normal. That’s why we’re on a mission to help you reverse course and to unlock your radical health. Join host Ste Lane and expert health guests every Wednesday as they take LIVE calls from our listeners, share diet and lifestyle tips, debunk common health misconceptions, and explore what it means to truly thrive! Visit RadicalHealthRadio.com to learn how to call into the show and follow @RadicalHealthRadio on Youtube, Instagram and TikTok to stay in the loop. ----- Radical Health Radio is produced by Heart & Soil, a beef organ supplements company helping hundreds of thousands of people achieve radical health. Heart & Soil was founded by Dr. Paul Saladino aka CarnivoreMD, a double board certified MD and founder of the animal-based eating philosophy. Visit Heartandsoil.co to reclaim your birthright to radical health with the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet.
Podcast website

Listen to Radical Health Radio, The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/13/2025 - 2:05:01 PM