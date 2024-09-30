105: How to Move Naturally & Pain-Free (Primal Movement)

In episode 105, Ste chats with Bam Lionheart, an expert in natural human movement. Bam offers a wealth of knowledge on how modern lifestyle habits impact not just our ability to move, but also our quality of life. Ste and Bam chat about the importance of trusting your body, why sitting on the floor can be so powerful, and how to break free from harmful movement patterns. You'll also learn why barbell training and other popular training methods may not be the best for performance and longevity. Chapters: 0:00 Intro 1:00 What does it mean to be primal? 5:00 The appeal of primal living 10:30 Trusting your body 24:40 Movement mistakes to avoid 33:40 How to get started with primal movement 43:00 Reclaiming your backside 49:30 The importance of crawling 1:00:30 Why Bam hates the barbell 1:09:25 Bam's training routine 1:20:30 Closing thoughts