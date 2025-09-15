Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsRabbit Room Press Presents
Rabbit Room Press Presents
radio.net
Rabbit Room Press Presents

Rabbit Room Press
ArtsBooks
Rabbit Room Press Presents
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  • S1E16: An Axe for the Frozen Sea: Chapter 16 - Mischa Willett
    In this collection of conversations, Ben Palpant, author of Letters From The Mountain, has compiled his intimate, one-on-one interviews with seventeen powerful poets of the 21st century. These conversations cover an entire range of life experience, including grief, hope, culture, the writing craft, family life, and the imagination. Each poet speaks with remarkable candor and joy. Taken together, these interviews are a powerful reminder that poetry remains an essential expression of what it means to be human. Franz Kafka famously said that "a book must be the axe for the frozen sea within us." And the words and thoughts contained here aim to wake up much that has become silent in each of us. They contain wisdom that may inspire, instruct, and strengthen, confronting us with the reality that words matter, that poetry matters, and that we matter. You can purchase a copy of An Axe for the Frozen Sea in the Rabbit Room Store.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    21:27
  • S1E15: An Axe for the Frozen Sea: Chapter 15 - Jeremiah Webster
    In this collection of conversations, Ben Palpant, author of Letters From The Mountain, has compiled his intimate, one-on-one interviews with seventeen powerful poets of the 21st century. These conversations cover an entire range of life experience, including grief, hope, culture, the writing craft, family life, and the imagination. Each poet speaks with remarkable candor and joy. Taken together, these interviews are a powerful reminder that poetry remains an essential expression of what it means to be human. Franz Kafka famously said that "a book must be the axe for the frozen sea within us." And the words and thoughts contained here aim to wake up much that has become silent in each of us. They contain wisdom that may inspire, instruct, and strengthen, confronting us with the reality that words matter, that poetry matters, and that we matter. You can purchase a copy of An Axe for the Frozen Sea in the Rabbit Room Store.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    20:36
  • S1E14: An Axe for the Frozen Sea: Chapter 14 - Jeanne Murray Walker
    In this collection of conversations, Ben Palpant, author of Letters From The Mountain, has compiled his intimate, one-on-one interviews with seventeen powerful poets of the 21st century. These conversations cover an entire range of life experience, including grief, hope, culture, the writing craft, family life, and the imagination. Each poet speaks with remarkable candor and joy. Taken together, these interviews are a powerful reminder that poetry remains an essential expression of what it means to be human. Franz Kafka famously said that "a book must be the axe for the frozen sea within us." And the words and thoughts contained here aim to wake up much that has become silent in each of us. They contain wisdom that may inspire, instruct, and strengthen, confronting us with the reality that words matter, that poetry matters, and that we matter. You can purchase a copy of An Axe for the Frozen Sea in the Rabbit Room Store.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    21:06
  • S1E13: An Axe for the Frozen Sea: Chapter 13 - Ryan Whitaker Smith
    In this collection of conversations, Ben Palpant, author of Letters From The Mountain, has compiled his intimate, one-on-one interviews with seventeen powerful poets of the 21st century. These conversations cover an entire range of life experience, including grief, hope, culture, the writing craft, family life, and the imagination. Each poet speaks with remarkable candor and joy. Taken together, these interviews are a powerful reminder that poetry remains an essential expression of what it means to be human. Franz Kafka famously said that "a book must be the axe for the frozen sea within us." And the words and thoughts contained here aim to wake up much that has become silent in each of us. They contain wisdom that may inspire, instruct, and strengthen, confronting us with the reality that words matter, that poetry matters, and that we matter. You can purchase a copy of An Axe for the Frozen Sea in the Rabbit Room Store.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    14:12
  • S1E12: An Axe for the Frozen Sea: Chapter 12 - Luci Shaw
    In this collection of conversations, Ben Palpant, author of Letters From The Mountain, has compiled his intimate, one-on-one interviews with seventeen powerful poets of the 21st century. These conversations cover an entire range of life experience, including grief, hope, culture, the writing craft, family life, and the imagination. Each poet speaks with remarkable candor and joy. Taken together, these interviews are a powerful reminder that poetry remains an essential expression of what it means to be human. Franz Kafka famously said that "a book must be the axe for the frozen sea within us." And the words and thoughts contained here aim to wake up much that has become silent in each of us. They contain wisdom that may inspire, instruct, and strengthen, confronting us with the reality that words matter, that poetry matters, and that we matter. You can purchase a copy of An Axe for the Frozen Sea in the Rabbit Room Store.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    13:33

About Rabbit Room Press Presents

Great audiobooks from Rabbit Room Press: one episode, one chapter.
ArtsBooks

