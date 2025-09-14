R3alism Talks Podcast

Do you FEAR God? Or do you FEAR man? It’s one or the other.
In this episode, Colin will talk about FEAR. We all live with it right? And fear comes in MANY forms. How often do you fear what COULD happen? How often do you fear death? How do we even begin to overcome fear? Colin will also talk about Charlie Kirk, and how his death and influence has woken up all Christians around the world. DO NOT miss this one. As always, please download and follow if you support this podcast ministry ♥️
25:15
25:15
The Charlie Kirk Episode. Even though he’s gone, His name will be remembered
In this sensitive Episode 15, Colin will talk about the recent horrific events with Charlie Kirk. He was a very influential right wing activist that spoke boldly about his faith in Christ. He was shot yesterday at Utah valley university in front of his kids and wife, and thousands of people. He did not survive. But how is the world responding? What do We need to do about it? Is this a good thing that this happened? Sensitive material ahead, please listen with a soft heart. As always, please download and follow if you support this podcast ministry ♥️ Love all of you
17:57
17:57
GUEST SPEAKER & INFLUENCER MIKE MALAGIES. The man himself. Let’s talk testimony. Let’s chill
In episode 14, Colin invites guest speaker Mike Malagies; Christian rapper, and Christian social media influencer with a combined 5 million followers. Mike will give his testimony and how he started his journey with Jesus. Speed round questions? Another impression?? DO NOT MISS this episode. As always, please download and follow if you support this podcast ministry ♥️FUTURE GUEST SPEAKERS. Email my email in the bio on my YT
35:59
35:59
Our HEARTS Can Prevent Us From Entering Heaven
“Devotionals you didn’t know you needed today” PART 3. In this episode, Colin will talk about our hearts. And how our hearts can single handily prevent us from walking through heavens gates and from being with our King forever. How do we examine our hearts? Should we trust our hearts? LISTEN to this powerful devotional and how it can apply to your life today. And as always, please download and follow if you support this podcast ministry ♥️ love you all
11:10
11:10
4 hard questions EVERY Christian should ask themselves….to make you think
These questions will get deep. In this episode Colin will share 4 questions that we need to all ask ourselves. Listen to hear each one. Are we immediately putting a wall up when we ask ourselves this? Are we leaning in the loving arms of Jesus? The questions in this episode will make you think, and might just change your perspective. If you support this channel please download and follow. I love all of you ♥️
I talk about Jesus Christ and how He saved us. He is the center of the Christian faith, and the only way to eternal life (John 14:6). My name is Colin Elliott, and I will go through numerous topics and TOUGH topics, as well. I won't sugar coat, because we need to hear the tough subjects too. Guest speakers throughout. I love all of you