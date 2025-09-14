R3alism Talks Podcast

Do you FEAR God? Or do you FEAR man? It’s one or the other.

In this episode, Colin will talk about FEAR. We all live with it right? And fear comes in MANY forms. How often do you fear what COULD happen? How often do you fear death? How do we even begin to overcome fear? Colin will also talk about Charlie Kirk, and how his death and influence has woken up all Christians around the world. DO NOT miss this one. As always, please download and follow if you support this podcast ministry ♥️