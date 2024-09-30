Queer The Music: Jake Shears On The Songs That Changed Lives

10 - 'Tutti Frutti' by Little Richard

This week on Queer The Music we celebrate the phenomenal artist Little Richard and his groundbreaking song 'Tutti Frutti'. We can't underplay the impact that this one song had on popular music at the time, Little Richard is an artist that sent shockwaves through popular music in the 1950s and his influence is still apparent to this day. To find out more about this extraordinary artist Jake is joined by Charles Glenn, bass player with Little Richard for over 30 years and scholar Jason King, Dean of the Thornton School of Music at the University of Southern California] You can watch the full episode on Mercury Studios YouTube channel here Come and have a kiki with us! The first live episode of Queer The Music is happening on the 5th of November at The Phoenix Arts Club - Nick Grimshaw and Jake Shears will be cohosting and joined by some special surprise guests - more info and tickets here