Queer Money®: How Gay People Do Money

The Various Parts of Medicare and What They Cover | Queer Money Ep. 571
Medicare is a confusing soup of letters, from Medicare part A to part D. What are they and what is the difference?Many of us will rely on Medicare as we age. So, what are the various parts of Medicare, and what do they cover? Let's find out on this Queer Money.
9:11
The 5 Freedoms Money Can Buy | Queer Money Ep. 570
Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy something pretty close to it.In this episode of the Queer Money Podcast, hosts David and John discuss how money contributes to happiness by providing five key freedoms: financial freedom, location freedom, time freedom, relationship freedom, and 'you' freedom. The episode explains how each freedom significantly impacts the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals, from reducing financial stress to enabling a true expression of self. They emphasize that while money can't buy happiness directly, it offers these freedoms, which are critical to achieving long-term happiness and well-being. Topics Covered:00:55 The Five Freedoms Money Can Buy 01:58 Freedom #1: Financial Freedom03:44 Freedom #2: Location Freedom05:31 Freedom #3: Time Freedom06:46 Freedom #4: Relationship Freedom07:45 Freedom #5: You Freedom09:04 The Pursuit of True Happiness11:16 Steps to Achieve Financial Independence
13:13
7 Tools to Help You Retire Earlier | Queer Money Ep. 569
Does retirement seem like a million years away? Want to retire earlier?On this Queer Money we tap into the desire to retire earlier or more confidently. Check out these seven tools to help you retire earlier and more fabulously than you ever dreamed.
10:50
How to Invest in Real Estate in Your Retirement Account | Queer Money Ep. 568
Do you want to invest in real estate but have no extra cash? How about investing with the money you have in your retirement accounts? On this episode of Queer Money, the hosts discuss strategies for increasing retirement income with Christopher Price, managing partner at Boost Capital Group, and Founder/CEO of Red Fox Multifamily. Christopher shares his approach to investing in hands-off, revenue-generating real estate to diversify retirement portfolios. Chris explains the benefits of self-directed IRAs, emphasizing the potential for tax savings and passive income through real estate syndications. They explore various investment strategies, the process of setting up these accounts, and the importance of due diligence in selecting reliable investment opportunities.Topics Covered: 00:09 Guest Introduction: Christopher Price01:00 Exploring Investment Options Beyond Traditional Accounts01:45 Understanding Self-Directed IRAs and Solo 401(k)s05:22 Key Differences Between Self-Directed IRAs and Solo 401(k)s09:57 Passive Real Estate Investing Explained15:24 Real Estate Syndications and Their Benefits23:08 Investment Strategies and Velocity of Money31:10 Understanding 401k Loans and Real Estate Investments32:14 Repaying 401k Loans with Real Estate Income34:19 Rolling Over IRAs into Solo 401ks35:05 Facilitating the Transfer to Solo 401ks38:36 Addressing the Housing Crisis and Real Estate Investments42:32 Improving Multifamily Properties for Better Living45:02 Finding and Vetting Real Estate Syndicates49:23 Key Considerations for Real Estate Investments55:51 Learning More and Connecting with Experts58:07 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
59:00
Marriage Equality and Your Gay Retirement | Queer Money Ep. 567
How does being married affect my retirement, especially in light of the Supreme Court's possible challenges to marriage equality?On this Queer Money®, we discuss marriage equality and tackle the ever-so-romantic question: Should you marry your BFF as part of your retirement plan? Spoiler alert—it might be worth the paperwork.
Queer Money is a bi-weekly show dedicated to creating desperately needed generational wealth within the gay community because we deserve to sleep better at night and we must stand up to the anti-LGBTQ+ industrial complex.
Listen and watch regularly to eliminate financial insecurity and generate personal wealth, prepare for a secure and fun retirement, find the most affordable, LGBTQ+-friendly cities in the US to live in or travel to, grow your stock portfolio to $1,000,000+, build a real estate empire and start a small business.
Your hosts are husbands and money experts David & John Auten-Schneider who have been the leaders in LGBTQ+ finance since 2015. With nine seasons, nearly 500 episodes, over a million downloads and features by Oprah, Advocate, Variety, CNBC and more, the award-winning Queer Money is the longest running show made by and for the LGBTQ+ community and is the only show solely dedicated to our financial well-being as gay people.
· For more financial information and helpful resources, visit queermoneypodcast.com
· For complementary charts and grafts (and pretty pictures), subscribe to Queer Money on YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/@queermoney?sub_confirmation=1