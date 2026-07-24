Port St. Lucie’s unconventional beginnings — without a traditional downtown or employment hub — led to decades of out-commuting and limited access to high-paying local jobs.

To reverse this trend, City leaders envisioned the Southern Grove Jobs Corridor, a 1,200-acre tract along Interstate 95 that could redefine the City’s economic future.

Though experts projected a 30-year build-out, today, fewer than 20 acres remain available. The latest acquisition, a Costco retail store, has been one of the top retail requests for our residents for years.

On the latest episode of PSL On The Mic, we talk with Community Redevelopment Agency Director Jennifer Davis, who takes us on a journey from the beginnings of Southern Grove to where it is today: a thriving jobs corridor that has created unprecedented economic opportunities for our residents and positioned itself as a regional leader in innovation, industry and job creation.

Southern Grove: www.cityofpsl.com/southerngrove

Community Redevelopment Agency: www.cityofpsl.com/cra

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