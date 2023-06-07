PSL On The Mic is the official podcast for the City of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Twice a month, host Maureen Kenyon sits down with staffers, including Port St. L...

On our first episode, Maureen chats with City of Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin about all things solid waste, as the City nears the one-year anniversary with its new hauler. From disposal tips and proper cart placement to tips for preventing bugs and odor, Maureen and the Mayor cover it all. Still have questions? Visit the City's Office of Solid Waste webpage at www.cityofpsl.com/solidwaste. Like what you're hearing? Share an idea with us for a future episode! Submit a topic request at www.cityofpsl.com/podcast.

About PSL On The Mic

PSL On The Mic is the official podcast for the City of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Twice a month, host Maureen Kenyon sits down with staffers, including Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin, to discuss hot topics important to our residents, including growth and development, taxes, parks projects, public safety and more. Listen and learn anytime, anywhere! This is your podcast, so we want to know which topics you'd like to learn more about! Share ideas with us at www.Cityofpsl.com/Podcast