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70 episodes
The Power of Parks and Recreation: Why it's important to create spaces where everyone feels welcome07/24/2026 | 38 mins.Parks and recreation activities bring together neighbors, support healthy lifestyles and create spaces where everyone feels welcome.
On our latest episode of PSL On The Mic, we're joined by Recreation Manager Anne Stadius and Parks Operation Manager Marc Holloway who share the importance of parks and recreation and why green spaces and diverse activities are necessary for our community's well being.
Parks & Recreation: www.pslparks.com
Fitness: www.cityofpsl.com/fitness
Parks: www.cityofpsl.com/parks
Stay informed about City news, events, meetings and activities: www.cityofpsl.com/stayinformed
Like what you’re hearing? Suggest a topic for a future episode: www.cityofpsl.com/podcast
- What was Port St. Lucie like before it became a city?
In this episode of PSL On The Mic, Nate Spera, of the Port St. Lucie Historical Society, shares how the city grew over the past 65 years, why preserving its history matters and the stories that connect past and present.
Plus, get a preview of the PSL 65 celebration on April 25 at The Port.
PSL 65 Celebration: https://link.cityofpsl.com/psl65
Port St. Lucie History Museum & Education Center: https://pslhistory.org/
Stay informed about City news, events, meetings and activities: www.cityofpsl.com/stayinformed
Like what you’re hearing? Suggest a topic for a future episode: www.cityofpsl.com/podcast
- Port St. Lucie’s unconventional beginnings — without a traditional downtown or employment hub — led to decades of out-commuting and limited access to high-paying local jobs.
To reverse this trend, City leaders envisioned the Southern Grove Jobs Corridor, a 1,200-acre tract along Interstate 95 that could redefine the City’s economic future.
Though experts projected a 30-year build-out, today, fewer than 20 acres remain available. The latest acquisition, a Costco retail store, has been one of the top retail requests for our residents for years.
On the latest episode of PSL On The Mic, we talk with Community Redevelopment Agency Director Jennifer Davis, who takes us on a journey from the beginnings of Southern Grove to where it is today: a thriving jobs corridor that has created unprecedented economic opportunities for our residents and positioned itself as a regional leader in innovation, industry and job creation.
Southern Grove: www.cityofpsl.com/southerngrove
Community Redevelopment Agency: www.cityofpsl.com/cra
Stay informed about City news, events, meetings and activities: www.cityofpsl.com/stayinformed
Like what you’re hearing? Suggest a topic for a future episode: www.cityofpsl.com/podcast
Awareness in action: How PSL aims to connect residents with resources at new autism event04/03/2026 | 16 mins.The City of Port St. Lucie is hosting its first-ever Autism Awareness & Community Resource Event, designed to connect families with essential safety tools, services and community partners dedicated to individuals on the autism spectrum.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department is leading the effort and on the latest episode of PSL On The Mic, Chief Leo Niemczyk and Capt. Brian Kenny talk about the evolution of the event, why it's important to make connections within the autism community, which resources will be available and how the event will provide a better understanding of the needs of individuals and family experts within the autism community.
Autism Awareness & Community Resource Event: https://www.cityofpsl.com/News-Stories/2026/PSL-aims-to-connect-residents-with-resources-at-autism-awareness-event
Port St. Lucie Police: https://www.pslpolice.com
Stay informed about City news, events, meetings and activities: www.cityofpsl.com/stayinformed
Like what you’re hearing? Suggest a topic for a future episode: www.cityofpsl.com/podcast
Below the surface: The Port St. Lucie Police Dive Team and its underwater mission02/27/2026 | 37 mins.Zero visibility. Submerged vehicles. Critical evidence.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Dive Team handles it all — underwater.
In the latest episode of PSL On the Mic, Sgt. John Fazio and Officer Michael Scaringe talk about what it’s really like to search canals and waterways, the challenges they face and how this new team is changing public safety in Port St. Lucie.
Let's dive in.
Learn more about the Dive Team: www.pslpolice.com
Stay informed about City news, events, meetings and activities: www.cityofpsl.com/stayinformed
Like what you’re hearing? Suggest a topic for a future episode: www.cityofpsl.com/podcast
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About PSL On The Mic
PSL On The Mic is the official podcast for the City of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Twice a month, host Maureen Kenyon sits down with staffers, including Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin, to discuss hot topics important to our residents, including growth and development, taxes, parks projects, public safety and more. Listen and learn anytime, anywhere! This is your podcast, so we want to know which topics you'd like to learn more about! Share ideas with us at www.Cityofpsl.com/PodcastPodcast website
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