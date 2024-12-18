Episode 10: Pastor Kirk and Pastor Logan kick off Episode 10 by reacting to UFC fighter Jon Jones' post-fight interview. They also explain why the Assemblies of God practices child dedications instead of infant baptisms, their stance on women in ministry, and the baptism of the Holy Spirit.

Episode 11: Pastor Logan and Pastor Kirk define Christian Nationalism, explain the warning we should take when we hear gossip in the church, and give greater understanding of angels and their purpose.

Episode 12: In this episode, Pastor Kirk and Pastor Logan discuss how they balance humor in ministry and preaching, the statistic that Bible sales are up 22% points year over year, and answer the question about whether or not Christians should attend a homosexual wedding.

Ep. 13: Pastor Logan and Kirk reflect on the controversy surrounding the use of 'Merry Christmas' versus 'Happy Holidays,' urge us to pray for Christians in Syria who are being persecuted for their faith, and find inspiration in a business owner who starts the workday with prayer.

Ep. 14: Pastors Logan and Kirk discuss the recent use of drones in New Jersey and their potential applications, explore what the Bible teaches about tattoos, and provide thoughtful guidance on how to respond to a spouse who has relapsed into drug addiction or pornography.

About Processing

Welcome to “Processing,” your weekly podcast where we discuss faith and culture hosted by Pastor Kirk Graham and Pastor Logan Ketterling. Each week, we dive into how faith and pop culture and what it means to live out our faith in today’s world. We answer questions submitted by our listeners with honest and biblically grounded answers. Join us as we process the big and small questions of life and faith together, one episode at a time. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.rivervalley.org/ or download the River Valley Church app.