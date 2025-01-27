100. The Podcast Turns 100 (Episodes)! Stories, Stats, and Surprises

In this special 100th episode, I’m taking you behind the scenes of the podcast’s journey. I share why I started this venture, reveal surprising statistics about the show, and discuss how I use what I’ve learned to make the next 100 episodes even better for you. Whether you're a long-time listener who's been here since day one or you just found your way to the podcast, there's something for everyone in this episode. I genuinely appreciate each and every one of you for being part of the Point Me To First Class community and for supporting the show. Let's celebrate this milestone together! Get full show notes and transcript: https://points.pointmetofirstclass.com/blog/podcast-turns-100 Want to shape the show? Take the Point Me To First Class listener survey and share what you love and want more of! Eager to learn the secrets of award travel so that you can turn your expenses into unforgettable experiences? Join the Points Made Easy course waitlist here: https://pointmetofirstclass.com/pointsmadeeasy