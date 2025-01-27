100. The Podcast Turns 100 (Episodes)! Stories, Stats, and Surprises
In this special 100th episode, I’m taking you behind the scenes of the podcast’s journey. I share why I started this venture, reveal surprising statistics about the show, and discuss how I use what I’ve learned to make the next 100 episodes even better for you. Whether you're a long-time listener who's been here since day one or you just found your way to the podcast, there's something for everyone in this episode. I genuinely appreciate each and every one of you for being part of the Point Me To First Class community and for supporting the show. Let's celebrate this milestone together! Get full show notes and transcript: https://points.pointmetofirstclass.com/blog/podcast-turns-100 Want to shape the show? Take the Point Me To First Class listener survey and share what you love and want more of! Eager to learn the secrets of award travel so that you can turn your expenses into unforgettable experiences? Join the Points Made Easy course waitlist here: https://pointmetofirstclass.com/pointsmadeeasy
--------
29:19
99. Keep, Cancel, or Change: Simple Steps to a Stronger Credit Card Portfolio
In this episode, I walk you through my simple 5-step process for evaluating which rewards credit cards deserve to keep their coveted spots in your wallet for another year. I explain why regularly assessing your card lineup is crucial for aligning your strategy with your evolving points goals and spending patterns. By the end, you'll know exactly how to decide whether to keep, cancel, or product change every card in your portfolio. I also share my top tips for safeguarding your points and your credit score before making any big moves. If a credit card checkup isn't part of your yearly financial routine yet, this episode will convince you to make it a habit! Get full show notes and transcript: https://points.pointmetofirstclass.com/blog/annual-credit-card-checkup Eager to learn the secrets of award travel so that you can turn your expenses into unforgettable experiences? Join the Points Made Easy course waitlist here: https://pointmetofirstclass.com/pointsmadeeasy
--------
34:26
98. 2024 Year in Review: Points Redeeming Rundown with Dr. Sujatha Murali (Part 2)
In this episode, I'm joined again by Dr. Sujatha Murali for part two of our 2024 points recap. Last week, we dove into how many points we earned in 2024 and the strategies we used. This week, the fun continues as we reveal exactly how we redeemed those points. Sujatha and I share our most memorable award trips, our highest value redemptions, and the trips we already have planned for 2025 using points. Get ready for an inside look at how we plan our award travel, the programs we rely on most, and our best tips for maximizing your own points redemptions. Whether you're looking for practical advice or just some vicarious travel thrills, this episode has you covered. Get full show notes and transcript: https://points.pointmetofirstclass.com/blog/points-earning-rundown-dr-sujatha-murali-part-2 Eager to learn the secrets of award travel so that you can turn your expenses into unforgettable experiences? Join the Points Made Easy course waitlist here: https://pointmetofirstclass.com/pointsmadeeasy
--------
1:06:01
97. 2024 Year in Review: Points Earning Rundown with Dr. Sujatha Murali (Part 1)
In this episode, I'm joined by Dr. Sujatha Murali for an in-depth look at our 2024 points earning strategies, successes, and surprises. Get ready for a peek inside our wallets as we break down the nitty-gritty details of our points game. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out in the world of points and miles, this episode is packed with valuable insights and actionable tips. Discover how you can optimize your credit card portfolio, take advantage of transfer bonuses, and turn your everyday expenses into incredible travel experiences. Plus, don't miss our predictions for the top points trends to watch in 2025! Get full show notes and transcript: https://points.pointmetofirstclass.com/blog/points-earning-rundown-dr-sujatha-murali-part-1 Eager to learn the secrets of award travel so that you can turn your expenses into unforgettable experiences? Join the Points Made Easy course waitlist here: https://pointmetofirstclass.com/pointsmadeeasy
--------
1:23:02
96. End the Year Like a Points Pro: Your Step-by-Step Points Review Guide
As another year comes to a close, I have a tradition of looking back and taking stock of how many points I earned, how I earned them, and the value I got from redeeming them. It's an enlightening and even surprising exercise that I believe every points and miles enthusiast should do. I invite you to conduct your own points year in review and even give you a process for getting clear on what went right and what maybe went wrong in 2024 for you. I walk you through my process step-by-step and share some of my own key takeaways from this year's analysis. By the end, you'll be equipped to evaluate your own points performance and make data-driven decisions for your 2025 points strategy. Get full show notes and transcript: https://points.pointmetofirstclass.com/blog/step-by-step-points-review-guide Eager to learn the secrets of award travel so that you can turn your expenses into unforgettable experiences? Join the Points Made Easy course waitlist here: https://pointmetofirstclass.com/pointsmadeeasy
--------
21:32
More Society & Culture podcastsMore Society & Culture podcasts
Point Me to First Class is a show for employed professionals, solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, and business owners with higher-than-average personal and/or business expenses who want to learn to leverage them into credit card points to spend on travel. Your expenses are your greatest untapped asset - but learning how to use them to travel the world doesn’t have to be confusing or complicated.
Each week, Devon Gimbel shares valuable tips, tools, and strategies to help you uplevel your skills earning and redeeming credit card points and shows you how to spend them on incredible travel experiences.
Interested in learning more about working with Devon? Visit www.pointmetofirstclass.com to learn more.
This podcast is for you if you find yourself asking questions like:
How do I earn credit card points and use them for travel?
How can I make my expenses benefit me?
How can I earn as many credit card points for as little spending as possible?
How to maximize value from credit card points.
How to earn credit card points for travel.
Turn credit card points into travel.