Episode 29 -- President of the AFL-CIO Charlie Wishman and the Supreme Court of First Jobs
This weeks episode we interview the President of the AFL-CIO Charlie Wishman and talk about the John Deere Strike along with other strikes currently taking place (Kellogg/MLB). We let Charlie discuss the historical context of Unions and their role in America while also talking about the Teachers Union. We also have the Supreme Court of First Jobs in honor of speaking to Charlie Wishman! Ryan and Tyler also reveal their 2021 Spotify Wrapped!
--------
1:02:47
Episode 28 -- Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst and the Supreme Court of Thanksgiving Traditions
This week we meet with Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst over Zoom and discuss her fairly new leadership role within the House of Representatives. We discuss the Democrats plan to win more seats back and their path towards a majority in the Iowa House. We also spend time discussing CRT and how members of the Iowa GOP have come after teachers in recent weeks in regards in particular books being in classrooms. We OFFICIALLY get Rep. Konfrst to take a side in the Taylor Swift/Jake Gyllenhaal drama and thankfully she takes the right side! We also have our Supreme Court of Thanksgiving Traditions. Happy Thanksgiving!
--------
45:16
Episode 27 -- We attend a screening of Dave Chappelle's Documentary "Untitled"
Ryan and Tyler "basically" attend a Red Carpet Premiere of Dave Chappelle's Documentary "Untitled" in Des Moines, IA. We recap this event that had special guests Jeff Ross, Earthquake, DJ Trauma, Freddie Gibbs, and Dave Chappelle himself. We also kick off the Holiday season with a Supreme Court of Days that SHOULD be Federal Holidays.
--------
32:48
Episode 26 -- Co-Host of "Suburban Women Problem" Podcast Rachel Vindman and Supreme Court of Toxic Masculinity
This weeks episode we Zoomed in with Rachel Vindman who is the Cohost of the "Suburban Women Podcast" as she was visiting the UK and we discussed the Virginia Governors election results and if the Democrats should be sounding the alarm on the 2022 midterms. We also spent time talking about the issue and role CRT will play in the midterm elections. Rachel does devote some time to giving Tyler advice on what to wear to an upcoming Nelly concert. Ryan and Tyler also conduct a Supreme Court of Toxic Masculinity and expose Josh Hawley.
--------
50:49
Episode 25 -- IA-02 Congressional Candidate Liz Mathis and the Supreme Court of Terrible Halloween Treats
This weeks episode we traveled to Hiawatha to interview IA-02 Congressional Candidate and current State Senator Liz Mathis. We spent time discussing the Jan. 6th insurrection, her reasoning for running for Congress, and we pitch the State Senator some of our "original" ideas for Legislation. We touch up on Election Day and present you the Supreme Court of Terrible Halloween Treats.