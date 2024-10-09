Episode 29 -- President of the AFL-CIO Charlie Wishman and the Supreme Court of First Jobs

This weeks episode we interview the President of the AFL-CIO Charlie Wishman and talk about the John Deere Strike along with other strikes currently taking place (Kellogg/MLB). We let Charlie discuss the historical context of Unions and their role in America while also talking about the Teachers Union. We also have the Supreme Court of First Jobs in honor of speaking to Charlie Wishman! Ryan and Tyler also reveal their 2021 Spotify Wrapped!