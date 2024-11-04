Episode 4 - Offended by Patriarchy & The Credibility Gap

In episode 4, we discuss how the word patriarchy has traditionally offended men and how do we reframe it to change the knee jerk narrative. We then dive into a phenomenon called the “credibility gap” where women are discredited based on the fact they are women. We share follower stories, court cases and studies regarding this phenomenon & its impact on women. TRIGGER WARNING: Abuse and child custody cases discussed. SOURCES: Including Statistics on Strangers and Acquaintances: Fatal family violence The Gender Credibility Gap (That's What She Said) - TEDxMileHigh: Ideas Worth Spreading Almost 90% of Men/Women Globally Are Biased Against Women | United Nations Development Programme Here’s Where Gender Pay Gaps Are The Widest, By State, Industry And More | Bankrate Pay Equity in Financial Services Assessing the Gender Pay Gap in the Finance Sector | SPARK Blog | ADP Women in Insurance & Financial Sectors: What can be done to elevate and equalize? Discounting Credibility: Doubting the Stories of Women Survivors of Sexual Harassment Gender Bias In The Courts: Women Are Not Believed New Research: Women More Effective Than Men In All Leadership Measures Fathers and Mothers: Child Custody Myths | Dad’s Divorce Law Father's and Custody Cases Family Courts and Child Custody Are Biased Against Women, Not Men Opinion | Myths about custody litigation - The Washington Post