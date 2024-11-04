Episode 7 - Testosterone, Birth Control & Intuition
In episode 7, we address the role testosterone, estrogen and hormonal birth control play in emotional intelligence. We also take our best shot at parenting advice when it comes to raising emotionally intelligent children. Lastly, we discuss intuition and the power of the subconscious mind on a scientific level.
Episode 6 - How the Patriarchy Harms Men (Part 2 of 2)
In episode 6 we discuss part 2 of how the patriarchy harms men.
Jay discusses his long standing issue of not being able to identify how he’s feeling. Katie continues an attempt to convince Jay that he has been harmed by the patriarchy and it isn’t by accident he can’t identify his feelings. At the end of the episode you find out has Jay been convinced that he’s a product of nature or nurture.
TW: Adult themes discussed including suicide.
Episode 5 - How the Patriarchy Harms Men (Part 1 of 2)
In Episode 5 Part 1, we talk about how the Patriarchal System hurts men. We discuss how Patriarchy is bad for everyone—yes even men. Men are expected to be stoic and tough from a young age. Jay shares vulnerable stories and Katie wants to convince Jay that the Patriarchal System really did steal something precious from him. This is part 1 of 2.
Episode 4 - Offended by Patriarchy & The Credibility Gap
In episode 4, we discuss how the word patriarchy has traditionally offended men and how do we reframe it to change the knee jerk narrative. We then dive into a phenomenon called the “credibility gap” where women are discredited based on the fact they are women. We share follower stories, court cases and studies regarding this phenomenon & its impact on women. TRIGGER WARNING: Abuse and child custody cases discussed.
Episode 3 - Women Get Paid Less and Have to Spend More
Welcome to the Pinkpill Podcast where our focus is on education for all. We discuss complex & at times disturbing issues surrounding women.
In episode 3, we jump right in on the gender pay gap, invisible menopausal women, sex Ed & Giulia Tofana.
For shorter form content, visit us on Tiktok @kators88.
The Pinkpill Rx podcast attempts to address and deconstruct real issues women face in our society and culture. This is a fast-paced, ADHD-laced educational podcast where we attempt to display, address and spread awareness regarding the male & female education gaps when it comes to women’s lived experiences. We are a husband and wife team who advocate for critical thinking and open dialogue. Everyone has something to learn if we just listen to one another. You can find us on TikTok @Kators88.