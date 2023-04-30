Picture This: Photography Podcast

Chelsea and Tony Northrup's photography podcast - dig deep into the history, science, and personalities of photography.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 99
Take GOOD Family Vacation Photos
In this episode of he Picture This! Phtography Podcast, Tony and Chelsea Northrup gie tips for how to get better photos while on a family vacation. We all know the sturggles that come with rallying the family to stand in line and "say cheese". Learn how to prepare your fammily for photos, bring the right gear, find good locations and light, and enjoy the phtos for years to come! Go to http://squarespace.com/Chelsea & save 10% off your first website or domain with code “Chelsea"
7/21/2023
22:21
SURVIVING the A.I. Photo Takeover
Chelsea & Tony Northrup discuss the threats A.I. pose to the photography industry today, how A.I. will impact the future of photography, and how working photogrpahers can diversify their skills to stay afloat in uncertain times.
6/28/2023
22:01
Sony's TOP SECRET Plan to Destroy Canon
Tony Northrup and Chelsea Northrup have fun contemplating Sony's future cameras and business strategy. Tony builds a case for why Sony's past and present business strategies might be signaling a top secret camera project that's on it's way to the market. Our Photography book https://northrup.photo/product/stunning-digital-photography/
5/31/2023
21:06
How we made $1 Million from YouTube
Tony Northrup & Chelsea Northrup talk about how they made $1 Million on YouTube, the videos that performed the best, how they manage sponsors and contracts, and more. If you're looking to start your own channel or already have your own channel and want to make it a full-time job, check out heir tips and advice.
5/25/2023
34:42
Dear Sony, We NEED this!
Tony and Chelsea discuss the future of entry level cameras and what manufactueres can do, specifically Sony, to get more cameras in the hands of new photographers.