be picky. be selfish. *this is our first episode

Welcome to picky & selfish. Thanks for listening. No, Talia doesn't hate dogs. No, we're not talking about that whole thing until our next episode. Yes we are focused on rejecting toxic masculinity and not giving advice (sorta). On this episode we talk about: Being single for the first time in your life Trying new… things Finding Talia a Hamptons boyfriend Getting ghosted after hooking up Finding the magic word with someone Dealing with rejection (and not getting jaded) "your move" featuring a great flirty text idea picky & selfish is created and hosted by Talia Lichtstein and Sean Kilby. Follow us on TikTok & IG: @pickyandselfish Follow Talia: @talialichtstein Follow Sean: @seanryankilby