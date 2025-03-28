talia doesn’t hate dogs. taylor doesn’t love penetration.
Talia needs to call an emergency press conference (just kidding, what kind of loser would do that?). It’s time to address the controversy. No, Talia still doesn’t hate dogs. Yes, we’re going to talk about it. We’re also joined by our friend Taylor Strecker and discussing her least favorite subject. On this episode we talk about:
Talia’s true feelings about that one guy with the dog
How people have responded to his video about her
How much we love dogs
Learning to connect with your partner
Sexy magic shows
Using toys
The secret to good sex: empathy
picky & selfish is created and hosted by Talia Lichtstein and Sean Kilby.
Follow us on TikTok & IG: @pickyandselfish
Follow Taylor: @taylorstrecker @tasteoftaylor
Follow Talia: @talialichtstein
Follow Sean: @seanryankilby
--------
1:09:43
be picky. be selfish. *this is our first episode
Welcome to picky & selfish. Thanks for listening. No, Talia doesn’t hate dogs. No, we’re not talking about that whole thing until our next episode. Yes we are focused on rejecting toxic masculinity and not giving advice (sorta). On this episode we talk about:
Being single for the first time in your life
Trying new… things
Finding Talia a Hamptons boyfriend
Getting ghosted after hooking up
Finding the magic word with someone
Dealing with rejection (and not getting jaded)
“your move” featuring a great flirty text idea
Introducing picky and selfish with talia and sean – A show about... nothing? (Is that taken yet?)
Talia is your favorite twenty-something influencer navigating the chaotic New York social scene, and Sean is a thirty-something podcaster finally diving into the New York dating pool for the first time. These two they need each other's help. Fortunately, they’re best friends. Forget "mindful" and "demure" – it’s time to get picky and selfish. This is the podcast for women who are unapologetically putting themselves first... and for the men who want to know exactly what that looks like.
Each week, Talia and Sean dive into everything from bad hookups and f*ckboy tendencies, to annoying texting habits and why Crumbl cookies are overhyped. No boring segments, no filler – just the good stuff, every minute. Expect unfiltered conversations with their influencer squad, a parade of fascinating guests, and plenty of wild opinions. picky and selfish isn’t just a vibe – it’s a way of life. Be picky. Be selfish.
