Episode 8: The Initial Conditions
Even with the right laws and constants, it is still very unlikely that chance alone could be responsible for our complex universe. In order to get a universe like our own, the spacetime and matter that comprise it must be arranged in a very improbable state. We discuss entropy and the second law of thermodynamics, and illustrate how they shed light on the ordered initial conditions of our universe. This leads to a third, independent argument for how we know that our universe has an intelligent cause. If you have any comments or questions, join the discussion on our website PhysicstoGod.com, or on our Facebook group, Physics to God.
Episode 7: Intelligent Designer
In this episode, we move on from the fine tuning argument which focused on the quantities in the laws of nature (such as how big an electron is) and turn to the design of the qualitative laws of nature themselves (like the law of gravity that all masses attract). We present a design argument from physics and argue that the qualitative laws of physics, quantum mechanics and general relativity, exhibit clear signs of being designed. Once again, we do not argue about science, as the intelligent design argument does in biology. Rather we accept the scientific position about the laws of physics and only argue about the proper philosophical conclusion to be inferred from these laws. This leads to an independent support for the existence of an intelligent cause of our universe. If you have any comments or questions, join the discussion on our website PhysicstoGod.com, or on our Facebook group, Physics to God.
Episode 6: Physics vs. Biology
This episode discusses the differences between the design argument in biology and the fine tuning argument in physics. First, we present the design argument in biology. Then, we discuss how the theory of evolution explains the apparent design of life without an intelligent cause. We explain why that solution doesn’t work in physics, and show how, even in the framework of biology, it merely pushes the design question back to the origin of life - the design of the first DNA molecule. We then discuss the scientific answer to the origin of life problem: the multiplanet solution. We show how this type of explanation isn’t justified in physics. Lastly, we go even further and show that fine tuning in physics can shed new light on design in biology. All this will clarify the major advantages of the fine tuning argument in physics over the design argument in biology. If you have any comments or questions, join the discussion on our website PhysicstoGod.com, or on our Facebook group, Physics to God.
Episode 5: Intelligent Fine Tuner
This episode presents the climax of the fine tuning argument. Through simple analogies, it explains the definition of efficient and teleological causes, and why they are so vital for interpreting fine tuning and completing the journey from physics to God. It demonstrates how fine tuning indicates that the values of the constants were chosen by an intelligent cause, God, for the purpose of bringing about a complex universe which is full of atoms, molecules, stars, planets, and life. If you have any comments or questions, join the discussion on our website PhysicstoGod.com, or on our Facebook group, Physics to God.
Episode 4: Paradigm Shift
This episode illustrates how fine tuning presents a major problem to the ordinary scientific method for explaining phenomena in our universe. Through an analogy from ethical systems, it demonstrates why a paradigm shift is needed to solve the mystery of the constants. Join the discussion on our website https://www.physicstogod.com/ or our Facebook group, Physics to God.
