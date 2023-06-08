Episode 6: Physics vs. Biology

This episode discusses the differences between the design argument in biology and the fine tuning argument in physics. First, we present the design argument in biology. Then, we discuss how the theory of evolution explains the apparent design of life without an intelligent cause. We explain why that solution doesn’t work in physics, and show how, even in the framework of biology, it merely pushes the design question back to the origin of life - the design of the first DNA molecule. We then discuss the scientific answer to the origin of life problem: the multiplanet solution. We show how this type of explanation isn’t justified in physics. Lastly, we go even further and show that fine tuning in physics can shed new light on design in biology. All this will clarify the major advantages of the fine tuning argument in physics over the design argument in biology. If you have any comments or questions, join the discussion on our website PhysicstoGod.com, or on our Facebook group, Physics to God.