The Modern Grower Podcast Network
Daily farm and garden talk. All about growing vegetables profitably and efficiently on small farms and in gardens.
Daily farm and garden talk. All about growing vegetables profitably and efficiently on small farms and in gardens. Each episode focuses on one specific topi... More

Available Episodes

  • Make Things Easier by Digitizing
    In this episode, farmer Jordan MacPhee shares how they were able to streamline the backend operations of their farm by going digital.  Make farming easier with the Paperpot Transplanter and Other Small Farm Equipment at https://www.paperpot.co/ Follow PaperpotCo on IG https://instagram.com/paperpotco Podcasts by Diego Footer: Microgreens: https://apple.co/2m1QXmW Vegetable Farming: https://apple.co/2lCuv3m Livestock Farming: https://apple.co/2m75EVG Large Scale Farming: https://apple.co/2kxj39i Small Farm Tools https://www.paperpot.co/
    5/11/2023
    5:01
  • Clean Microgreens Equals Long Shelf Life
    In this episode, long-time microgreens grower Chris Thoreau stresses the importance of keeping microgreens clean to ensure long shelf life.  Make farming easier with the Paperpot Transplanter and Other Small Farm Equipment at https://www.paperpot.co/ Follow PaperpotCo on IG https://instagram.com/paperpotco Podcasts by Diego Footer: Microgreens: https://apple.co/2m1QXmW Vegetable Farming: https://apple.co/2lCuv3m Livestock Farming: https://apple.co/2m75EVG Large Scale Farming: https://apple.co/2kxj39i Small Farm Tools https://www.paperpot.co/
    5/10/2023
    6:49
  • The Initial Market
    In this episode, microgreens grower Jon Grootveld shares how he found his initial microgreens market when he was first starting out.  Make farming easier with the Paperpot Transplanter and Other Small Farm Equipment at https://www.paperpot.co/ Follow PaperpotCo on IG https://instagram.com/paperpotco Podcasts by Diego Footer: Microgreens: https://apple.co/2m1QXmW Vegetable Farming: https://apple.co/2lCuv3m Livestock Farming: https://apple.co/2m75EVG Large Scale Farming: https://apple.co/2kxj39i Small Farm Tools https://www.paperpot.co/
    5/9/2023
    3:39
  • Growing Flowers for Market for the First Time
    In this episode, farming couple Benny and Courtney Pino share some notes if you're considering growing flowers for market for the first time.  Make farming easier with the Paperpot Transplanter and Other Small Farm Equipment at https://www.paperpot.co/ Follow PaperpotCo on IG https://instagram.com/paperpotco Podcasts by Diego Footer: Microgreens: https://apple.co/2m1QXmW Vegetable Farming: https://apple.co/2lCuv3m Livestock Farming: https://apple.co/2m75EVG Large Scale Farming: https://apple.co/2kxj39i Small Farm Tools https://www.paperpot.co/
    5/8/2023
    3:33
  • CSA Crop Planning For New Growers
    In this episode, CSA farmer Jessica Washkowiak shares some new grower tips on how to crop plan for a CSA.  Make farming easier with the Paperpot Transplanter and Other Small Farm Equipment at https://www.paperpot.co/ Follow PaperpotCo on IG https://instagram.com/paperpotco Podcasts by Diego Footer: Microgreens: https://apple.co/2m1QXmW Vegetable Farming: https://apple.co/2lCuv3m Livestock Farming: https://apple.co/2m75EVG Large Scale Farming: https://apple.co/2kxj39i Small Farm Tools https://www.paperpot.co/
    5/7/2023
    7:07

About Farm Small Farm Smart Daily

Daily farm and garden talk. All about growing vegetables profitably and efficiently on small farms and in gardens. Each episode focuses on one specific topic - growing practices, how-to, farming challenges and struggles, sales and marketing, soil preparation, weed management, farm startup, market selection, and work-life balance. Hosted and produced by Diego Footer's Modern Grower Podcast Network.
