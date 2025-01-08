PMP Episode 41 | 76ers Play By Play Voice Kate Scott joins the show!
One of their all-time favorite people, the ultra talented Kate Scott hangs out talkin' Sixers, Dubs, Eagles, and living in Philly vs the Bay Area. Kate even manages to make Nick Sirianni and "Big Dom" sound like good guys.
PMP Episode 40 | Bosa Bros, Curry @ MSG, & The Bay Area Sports Collective Launch!
The guys celebrate the new network, The Bay Area Sports Collective: https://bayareasc.com/ They also cover Curry's ownership of "The Garden", their love for Moses Moody and Pat Spencer, Joey Bosa getting released, DK Metcalf's trade request. Plus some Andrew Dice Clay, Revenge of the Nerds, Weird Science, Zeppelin & more.
PMP Episode 39 | Is Dubs Strength in Numbers Back? Is Aiyuk Gone?
While the guys addressed those questions, they also celebrated Draymond's 35th birthday, pondered Davante Adams' future, considered veteran WR's the Niners could sign, and configured their list of best Niners WR's after Rice. All of this in the comfort of "Robey Tuesday" where the guys proudly broadcast in their robes!
PMP Episode 38-Murph & Mac Monday! Deebo, Dubs & Oscars!
KNBR's Brian Murphy joined the show for another "Murph & Mac Monday". Topics include Deebo gone, Aiyuk's future, the Oscars, the Dubs with vs without Butler, all female bands, White Lotus, Running Point, and more.
The guys were hyped about hoops as they recapped Curry's flurry followed by a great conversation with USF Don's head coach Chris Gerlufsen. Plus, the return of Paulie's Punx, along with their weekly musical assignment, and Particle Picks of the Week!
Paulie Mac's Particles is a new show featuring Paul McCaffrey (aka Paulie Mac) and Tony Rhein (aka Creative Tony)...two San Francisco radio lifers!
Every episode is a sports-driven conversation sprinkled with pop culture, music talk & comedy. It's an all-inclusive style geared to entertain and connect with audience members. The laughter and fun are infectious -- two valuable commodities in today's world!
Check it out and leave us a five-star + review today!