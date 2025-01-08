PMP Episode 39 | Is Dubs Strength in Numbers Back? Is Aiyuk Gone?

While the guys addressed those questions, they also celebrated Draymond's 35th birthday, pondered Davante Adams' future, considered veteran WR's the Niners could sign, and configured their list of best Niners WR's after Rice. All of this in the comfort of "Robey Tuesday" where the guys proudly broadcast in their robes!