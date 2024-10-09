Listen as Paul Rosenberg takes an in depth look at the hits, art and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects. It's a 7-part series exclusively released in celebration for Curtain Call 2.
1:08:19
Dennis Dennehy
1:12:09
Denaun Porter (Part 2 of 2)
40:51
Denaun Porter (Part 1 of 2)
37:42
Eminem (Part 2 of 2)
A look back as EMINEM’S long time manager PAUL ROSENBERG sits with the inside players, stars and unsung heroes that have helped, guided and inspired Eminem throughout the past 15+ years of his career. The PAUL POD : Curtain Call 2 takes an in depth look at the hits, art and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects.