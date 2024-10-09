Listen as Paul Rosenberg takes an in depth look at the hits, art and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects. It's a 7-part series exclusively released in celebration for Curtain Call 2.

Listen as Paul Rosenberg takes an in depth look at the hits, art and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects. It's a 7-part series exclusively released in celebration for Curtain Call 2.

Listen as Paul Rosenberg takes an in depth look at the hits, art and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects. It's a 7-part series exclusively released in celebration for Curtain Call 2.

Listen as Paul Rosenberg takes an in depth look at the hits, art and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects. It's a 7-part series exclusively released in celebration for Curtain Call 2.

Listen as Paul Rosenberg takes an in depth look at the hits, art and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects. It's a 7-part series exclusively released in celebration for Curtain Call 2.

About Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2

A look back as EMINEM’S long time manager PAUL ROSENBERG sits with the inside players, stars and unsung heroes that have helped, guided and inspired Eminem throughout the past 15+ years of his career. The PAUL POD : Curtain Call 2 takes an in depth look at the hits, art and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects.