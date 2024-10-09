Powered by RND
A look back as EMINEM’S long time manager PAUL ROSENBERG sits with the inside players, stars and unsung heroes that have helped, guided and inspired Eminem thro...
  • Scott Silver
    Listen as Paul Rosenberg takes an in depth look at the hits, art and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects.  It's a 7-part series exclusively released in celebration for Curtain Call 2.
    1:08:19
  • Dennis Dennehy
    1:12:09
  • Denaun Porter (Part 2 of 2)
    40:51
  • Denaun Porter (Part 1 of 2)
    37:42
  • Eminem (Part 2 of 2)
    37:45

A look back as EMINEM’S long time manager PAUL ROSENBERG sits with the inside players, stars and unsung heroes that have helped, guided and inspired Eminem throughout the past 15+ years of his career. The PAUL POD : Curtain Call 2 takes an in depth look at the hits, art and albums that make up the legendary musical library of Eminem as told through first-hand experiences by the participants and collaborators on these celebrated projects.
