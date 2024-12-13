PassivePockets: The Passive Real Estate Investing Show

In our latest Deal Review episode, Paul Bennett from AAA Storage presents the AAA Storage Growth Fund I to our LP panel: Jim Pfeifer, Paul Shannon, Chris Lopez.
You can expect a breakdown of the fund’s strategy, projected returns, and structure — and tough questions and candid insights from our LP Panel.The LP panel asks questions like:
Are we catching a falling knife by investing now, or is the market bottoming out?
How will cash flow be handled post-stabilization?
How do Delaware Statutory Trusts work in this deal?
Disclaimer:
The content of this video is for informational purposes only. All host and participant opinions are their own. Investment in any asset, real estate included, involves risk, so use your best judgment and consult with qualified advisors before investing. You should only risk capital you can afford to lose. Remember that past performance is not indicative of future results. This video may contain paid advertisements or other promotional materials for real estate investment advisers, investment funds, and investment opportunities, which should not be interpreted as a recommendation, endorsement or testimonial by PassivePockets, LLC or any of its affiliates. Viewers must conduct their own due diligence and consider their own financial situations before engaging with any of the advertised offerings, products or services. PassivePockets, LLC disclaims all liability for direct, indirect, consequential or other damages arising out of reliance on information and advertisements presented in this video.
00:00 Introduction to Passive Investing and Deal Review
01:23 Overview of AAA Storage Investments
05:21 Investment Strategy and Fund Structure
09:28 Panel Discussion and Q&A
29:40 LP Panel Insights and Conclusion
Your Financial Advisor is WRONG: 4% Rule Debunked
In this episode, Jim Pfeiffer and Chris Miles dive into the power of passive income as the cornerstone of financial independence. They challenge traditional financial strategies like the 4% rule, exposing their flaws and risks—such as sequence of return risk—and champion the benefits of investing in real assets over paper assets.
Chris shares personal stories that illustrate the pitfalls of the "save and hope" approach, relying solely on mutual funds, and highlights the importance of prioritizing cash flow over net worth. The conversation uncovers strategies for enhancing passive income through tools like cash value life insurance and HELOCs while stressing the need for liquidity in investments. Tune in for practical advice on building a diversified portfolio that mitigates risks and maximizes returns.
How Preferred Equity Minimizes Risk and Maximizes ROI in Real Estate
🎙 Discover how preferred equity can help you maximize returns and minimize risk in real estate investing! In this video, host Jim Pfeifer breaks down the basics of preferred equity, how it works, and why it's a game-changer for savvy investors. Whether you're a seasoned real estate pro or just starting out, you'll learn actionable tips to make smarter investment decisions.
👉 What you'll learn:
What is preferred equity in real estate?
How it reduces risk and secures returns.
Real-life examples of preferred equity in action.
Don’t miss out on this must-watch guide for smarter investing!
Passive Investing: 9 Mistakes to Avoid & What I’d Change Next Time
🎙Welcome to Passive Pockets! In this episode, Jim Pfeifer and Paul Shannon share 9 crucial mistakes to avoid when it comes to passive investing. Whether you're just starting or looking to refine your strategy, these insights will help you make smarter investment decisions.
⏰ Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction
1:00 - #1: Not Asking The Right Questions
4:05 - #2: Thinking Passive Investing is 100% Passive
12:46 - #3: Thinking Preferred Return = Steady Cash Flow
15:55 - #5: Failing to Align Your Investment Strategy with Your Goals
15:55 - #5: Failing to Align Your Investment Strategy with Your Goals
17:31 - #6: Failing to Prioritize a Diversified Investment Strategy
24:48 - #7: Going All-In with Syndication Real Estate Without Thinking About Liquidity
28:03 - #8: Not Reading the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM)
31:35 - #9: Not Joining a Community Like Passive Pockets
34:45 - Outro
From Traditional Financial Advisor to Passive Investor: Jim Pfeifer and Mark Kelley Share Top Strategies
In this episode, we dive into the world of passive investing with industry experts Jim Pfeifer and Mark Kelley. They discuss how they transitioned from traditional financial advisory roles to successful passive investors, sharing their top strategies for creating sustainable income and building wealth with less hands-on management.
Listen in to learn:
Why passive investing is on the rise among financial professionals
The advantages and potential challenges of a passive investment approach
Proven strategies for diversifying and growing your portfolio
Tips for beginners to get started with passive income streams
Whether you’re a seasoned financial advisor or a curious investor, this episode is packed with insights to help you leverage passive investments to achieve financial freedom. Tune in and discover new ways to make your money work for you!
About PassivePockets: The Passive Real Estate Investing Show
Welcome to PassivePockets: The Passive Real Estate Investing Show presented by Equity Trust– your go-to podcast for building and protecting wealth through smart, passive real estate investments. Hosted by Jim Pfeifer, this podcast is designed for investors who want to grow without the grind. Each episode features expert interviews with seasoned LPs (Limited Partners) and GPs (General Partners) who share their insights, experiences, and practical advice.