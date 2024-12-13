PassivePockets: The Passive Real Estate Investing Show

Passive Investing: 9 Mistakes to Avoid & What I’d Change Next Time

🎙Welcome to Passive Pockets! In this episode, Jim Pfeifer and Paul Shannon share 9 crucial mistakes to avoid when it comes to passive investing. Whether you're just starting or looking to refine your strategy, these insights will help you make smarter investment decisions. ⏰ Timestamps: 00:00 - Introduction 1:00 - #1: Not Asking The Right Questions 4:05 - #2: Thinking Passive Investing is 100% Passive 12:46 - #3: Thinking Preferred Return = Steady Cash Flow 12:46 - #4: Thinking Preferred Return = Steady Cash Flow (Yes, it's repeated!) 15:55 - #5: Failing to Align Your Investment Strategy with Your Goals 17:31 - #6: Failing to Prioritize a Diversified Investment Strategy 24:48 - #7: Going All-In with Syndication Real Estate Without Thinking About Liquidity 28:03 - #8: Not Reading the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) 31:35 - #9: Not Joining a Community Like Passive Pockets 34:45 - Outro In the episode, we also refer to a valuable resource to help you ask the right questions when talking with syndication sponsors. Explore the list of 50 Questions All Passive Investors Should Ask at this link: https://passivepockets.com/learn/evaluating-the-sponsor/50-questions-all-passive-investors-should-ask-when-talking-with-syndication-sponsors/