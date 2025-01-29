Ozark Garden Talk - Episode 1 Our Top New & Native Plant Picks

Check out website show notes at https://www.whiterivernursery.com/blog-1 for pictures of the plants we discussed today and links to more information about them! Episode Summary In our very first episode of Ozark Garden Talk with White River Nursery, hosts Sarah McCue (owner), Charity Cox (event coordinator and plant buyer), and Alex Royce (general manager) share the new and noteworthy plants they’re most excited about this year. From striking ornamental shrubs to native edibles, we explore how these varieties can thrive in the unique climate of the Ozarks.