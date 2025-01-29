Ozark Garden Talk - Episode 1 Our Top New & Native Plant Picks
Episode Summary
In our very first episode of Ozark Garden Talk with White River Nursery, hosts Sarah McCue (owner), Charity Cox (event coordinator and plant buyer), and Alex Royce (general manager) share the new and noteworthy plants they’re most excited about this year. From striking ornamental shrubs to native edibles, we explore how these varieties can thrive in the unique climate of the Ozarks.
About Ozark Garden Talk (with White River Nursery)
Ozark Garden Talk with White River Nursery is your friendly, local guide to growing and thriving in the unique climate of the Ozarks. Hosted by nursery owner Sarah McCue, alongside plant buyer/event coordinator Charity Cox and general manager Alex Royce, each episode highlights native plant insights, seasonal gardening tips, and eco-friendly landscaping solutions. Tune in to discover new plant varieties, stay connected with local garden happenings, and cultivate your green thumb—one conversation at a time.