DOGE's 5 Accomplishment's Email Triggers The Left + Dan Dakich |
Charly opens the show by giving her 5 accomplishments from last week to show DOGE haters how easy it is. Then, Dan Dakich is back to react to Matt Painter’s comments on Indiana & a trans basketball player being forced to sit out. Plus, is the “tush push” in jeopardy of being banned by the NFL?
43:47
Eagles Go MAGA! + David Hookstead |
Charly cheers on the Eagles for being excited about celebrating their SuperBowl win at the White House. Then, David Hookstead joins the fun to discuss Bruce Pearl congratulating Dan Bongino for his new role as Deputy Director of the FBI. Plus, you won’t want to miss charly’s thoughts on Patrick Mahomes’ new haircut!
40:12
Caitlin Clark Is The GOAT + Amber Harding |
Charly starts off the show by cheering on Caitlin Clark for reaching GOAT status. Then, Amber Harding joins the show to discuss Joy Ried’s show getting axed from MSNBC. Plus, is Hooters going out of business?!! Stick around to find out!
44:55
Exposing The REAL Reason The NBA Is Tanking
42:08
Exposing LOOPHOLES In The NCAA’s Trans Guidelines
Wake up with Charly Arnolt weekdays on OutKick for your daily dose of sports, news, pop culture and politics from an unfiltered and unapologetic perspective. The names you love, the takes you deserve and the conversation you crave. Nothing is off limits.
Listen to Outkick the Morning with Charly Arnolt, Pardon My Take and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app