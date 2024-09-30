Outkick the Morning with Charly Arnolt

DOGE's 5 Accomplishment's Email Triggers The Left + Dan Dakich |

Charly opens the show by giving her 5 accomplishments from last week to show DOGE haters how easy it is. Then, Dan Dakich is back to react to Matt Painter's comments on Indiana & a trans basketball player being forced to sit out. Plus, is the "tush push" in jeopardy of being banned by the NFL?