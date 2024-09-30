Tesla Finally Allows Lease Buyouts! Is It Better To Lease or Buy?
In this episode of the Out of Spec Podcast, Jordan and Isaiah dive into Tesla’s latest move to allow lease buyouts. Starting November 27th, Tesla now gives customers the option to purchase their leased vehicles at the end of their term. We discuss how this new policy impacts EV leasing, the financial breakdown of lease buyouts versus outright purchases, and the potential benefits for Tesla owners who want to keep their cars longer. We also explore how this move might help Tesla manage its inventory, especially with refreshed models like the Highland Model 3 and upcoming vehicles like the Juniper Model Y.What do you think about Tesla’s decision? If you currently have a Tesla lease, let us know your thoughts in the comments and share your lease details, we’d love to hear from you!Shoutout to our sponsors for more information find their links below:- Fort Collins Kia: Visit focokia.com for full details. Disclaimer: *Delivery covers up to $1,000.Find us on all of these places:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/outofspecpodcastApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/out-of-spec-podcast/id1576636119Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0tKIQfKL9oaHc1DLOTWvbdAmazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/473692b9-05b9-41f9-9b38-9f86fbdabee7/OUT-OF-SPEC-PODCASTFor further inquiries please email [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
12:35
Tesla 2024 Holiday Update Is Packed With Features! Apple Watch App, Route-planning, & Much More
Jordan takes you through all the updates coming in the 2024.44.25 holiday update for Teslas rolling out next week! Apple Watch App, weather, route-planning improvements, new game, easier sentry recording access, rear cross traffic alert, and SO much MORE.Jordan's Tesla referral link: https://ts.la/jordan491998Shoutout to our sponsors for more information find their links below:- Fort Collins Kia: Visit focokia.com for full details. Disclaimer: *Delivery covers up to $1,000.Find us on all of these places:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/outofspecpodcastApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/out-of-spec-podcast/id1576636119Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0tKIQfKL9oaHc1DLOTWvbdAmazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/473692b9-05b9-41f9-9b38-9f86fbdabee7/OUT-OF-SPEC-PODCASTFor further inquiries please email [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
24:17
How The Acura TLX Almost Got Beaten By The Porsche Taycan In The I-90 Surge
In this episode of the Out of Spec Podcast, we sit down with the team behind the Acura TLX (Gjeebs, Tijmen, and JR), the lone gas powered car in the I-90 Surge. Facing off against nine electric vehicles, including the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3 on its tail, the TLX served as the benchmark for this endurance test. Armed with nothing but the open road, Team TLX shares their no strategy, no plan approach to this coast to coast challenge from Seattle to Boston.JR: https://www.youtube.com/@WatchJRGoGjeebs: https://youtube.com/@gjeebsTijmen: https://x.com/tijmenschreurShoutout to our sponsors for more information find their links below:- Fort Collins Kia: Visit focokia.com for full details. Disclaimer: *Delivery covers up to $1,000.Find us on all of these places:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/outofspecpodcastApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/out-of-spec-podcast/id1576636119Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0tKIQfKL9oaHc1DLOTWvbdAmazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/473692b9-05b9-41f9-9b38-9f86fbdabee7/OUT-OF-SPEC-PODCASTFor further inquiries please email [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
19:09
Here's How The Porsche Taycan Won The Epic I-90 Surge
In this episode of the Out of Spec Podcast, we sit down with the Porsche Taycan team from the I-90 Surge to recount their thrilling cross-country road trip in one of the fastest charging EVs in the US. Spanning over 46 hours from Seattle to Boston, the team shares their experiences as they pushed the limits of Porsche’s flagship electric vehicle.We dive deep into their strategy, exploring how they maximized the Taycan's impressive charging curve, managing their pace to become the winning EV of the race and the camaraderie that kept them going through the race.Shoutout to our sponsors for more information find their links below:- Fort Collins Kia: Visit focokia.com for full details. Disclaimer: *Delivery covers up to $1,000.Find us on all of these places:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/outofspecpodcastApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/out-of-spec-podcast/id1576636119Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0tKIQfKL9oaHc1DLOTWvbdAmazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/473692b9-05b9-41f9-9b38-9f86fbdabee7/OUT-OF-SPEC-PODCASTFor further inquiries please email [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
31:04
Porsche Macan EV Delivery Challenges!
Dave recaps his Macan experience thus far, barely having taken delivery! Software woes, DC Fast-Charging challenges, and concerns and excitement about his upcoming road trip. Our second podcast dialing in our setup in the new studio!Shoutout to our sponsors for more information find their links below:- Fort Collins Kia: Visit focokia.com for full details. Disclaimer: *Delivery covers up to $1,000.Find us on all of these places:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/outofspecpodcastApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/out-of-spec-podcast/id1576636119Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0tKIQfKL9oaHc1DLOTWvbdAmazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/473692b9-05b9-41f9-9b38-9f86fbdabee7/OUT-OF-SPEC-PODCASTFor further inquiries please email [email protected]#macanev #tesla #ev Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Join us at the intersection of innovation and electrification as the Out of Spec Studios team brings you the latest in electric vehicle (EV) news and more. Hosted by our passionate team members, the Out of Spec Podcast is your go-to source for all things EV. Every week, we dive deep into the world of electric vehicles, providing insightful coverage of EV news, developments in EV charging infrastructure and technology, and engaging discussions about the reality of EV ownership. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.