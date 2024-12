Tesla Finally Allows Lease Buyouts! Is It Better To Lease or Buy?

In this episode of the Out of Spec Podcast, Jordan and Isaiah dive into Tesla's latest move to allow lease buyouts. Starting November 27th, Tesla now gives customers the option to purchase their leased vehicles at the end of their term. We discuss how this new policy impacts EV leasing, the financial breakdown of lease buyouts versus outright purchases, and the potential benefits for Tesla owners who want to keep their cars longer. We also explore how this move might help Tesla manage its inventory, especially with refreshed models like the Highland Model 3 and upcoming vehicles like the Juniper Model Y.What do you think about Tesla's decision? If you currently have a Tesla lease, let us know your thoughts in the comments and share your lease details, we'd love to hear from you!