Join us at the intersection of innovation and electrification as the Out of Spec Studios team brings you the latest in electric vehicle (EV) news and more. Host...

How The Acura TLX Almost Got Beaten By The Porsche Taycan In The I-90 Surge

About Out of Spec Podcast

Join us at the intersection of innovation and electrification as the Out of Spec Studios team brings you the latest in electric vehicle (EV) news and more. Hosted by our passionate team members, the Out of Spec Podcast is your go-to source for all things EV. Every week, we dive deep into the world of electric vehicles, providing insightful coverage of EV news, developments in EV charging infrastructure and technology, and engaging discussions about the reality of EV ownership. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.