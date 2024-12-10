The most hated man on Wall Street; Rohit Chopra, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Wall Street's biggest players have a nemesis: Rohit Chopra. As head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, he's the watchdog who coined the term "junk fees" and has saved Americans billions by cracking down on them. Over the past decade he has emerged as a leader in three critical areas: antitrust, finance, and student debt. But this aggressive oversight has powerful enemies. Tech billionaire Marc Andreessen claims Chopra is "terrorizing" banks and pushing them to cut off services to people based on politics. In this episode, Chopra sits down with Matt and David to set the record straight—and to explain how CFPB is actually fighting to make sure banks can't discriminate against anyone, while preventing powerful actors from rigging the financial system in their favor.