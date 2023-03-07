Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Mark Cirino and Michael Von Cannon
ArtsBooksSociety & CultureFiction
  • One True Sentence #30 with Oscar Hokeah
    Oscar Hokeah, winner of the 2023 PEN/Hemingway Award for Calling for a Blanket Dance, shares his one true sentence from The Old Man and the Sea.
    8/24/2023
    39:07
  • Lucy Hughes-Hallett and Lauren Arrington on Italian Fascism
    We take a look at Hemingway’s intersection with Italian Fascism by examining two of its most volatile figures, Gabriele D’Annunzio and Ezra Pound.In this episode, we talk to Lucy Hughes-Hallett, D’Annunzio’s award-winning biographer, who discusses this notorious firebrand’s military career, love affairs, and artistic legacy. Hughes-Hallett also suggests D’Annunzio’s unspoken role in Hemingway’s most famous passage from A Farewell to Arms.Next, Lauren Arrington, author of The Poets of Rapallo, joins us to explore Pound’s poetry, his influence on other poets, his loathsome ideology, and his relationship with Hemingway.Italian Fascism is the sad backdrop to Hemingway’s Italian experience. We hope you enjoy our conversations with these two eminent scholars!
    8/14/2023
    1:13:14
  • The Lost Suitcase
    For our 100th episode, One True Podcast investigates the legend of the lost manuscripts! In December 1922, Hemingway’s first wife Hadley, misplaced a suitcase filled with the young Hemingway’s unpublished writing. Since then, this episode has invited intense speculation: Was this early work stolen? Did it end up in the garbage? Did Hadley subconsciously want the work to be stolen? In order to explore the unknowable, we turn to four novelists who each use this mysterious episode as the inspiration for a novel. Join us as Sherry Harris (The Gun Also Rises, 2019), David Berens (The Hemingway Code, 2022), Diane Gilbert Madsen (Hunting for Hemingway, 2010), and Dennis McDougal (Hemingway’s Suitcase, 2017) talk about how the manuscripts inspired their own fiction, what they think happened to the suitcase, how Hadley might have felt, and the challenge of writing about Hemingway. We also discuss one of our “one true sentences” that describes how Hemingway felt “in the night” after confirming that all of his work was gone. Enjoy this episode and all of its speculation! And thank you for supporting One True Podcast over the first one hundred episodes! 
    7/24/2023
    1:11:39
  • One True Sentence #29 with Robert Pinsky
    Robert Pinsky, U.S. Poet Laureate from 1997 to 2000 and author of The Figured Wheel and Jersey Breaks: Becoming an American Poet (among other highly acclaimed works), shares his one true sentence from Hemingway's Paris Review interview.
    7/13/2023
    43:37
  • Judith Fetterley on A Farewell to Arms
    The legendary feminist critic Judith Fetterley joins us to discuss her brilliant and incendiary work on A Farewell to Arms, a piece from 1978 that has endured as one of the definitive feminist critiques of Hemingway. Prof. Fetterley discusses protagonist Frederic Henry’s self-pity and self-absorption, Catherine’s obsequiousness, and Hemingway’s design of the novel that leads Fetterley to conclude that Catherine “dies because she is a woman.”  We go on to discuss Hemingway’s style, the theme of childbirth in Hemingway’s work, and how Fetterley’s feminist views in the 1970s apply to today’s reader.  Join us for this special episode! 
    7/3/2023
    57:05

About One True Podcast

One True Podcast explores all things related to Hemingway, his work, and his world. The show is hosted by Mark Cirino and produced by Michael Von Cannon. Join us in conversation with scholars, artists, political leaders, and other luminaries. For more, follow us on Twitter @1truepod. You can also email us at [email protected].
