Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsKids & FamilyOf Moose & Men
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Of Moose & Men
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Of Moose & Men

AccessMore
Kids & Family
Of Moose & Men
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • Chapter 15 The Bear Removal Team
    When bears come knocking, Torry and Rob’s attempts to shoo them off showcase their blend of bravery, humor, and divine protection.
    --------  
    13:19
  • Chapter 14 Of Moose and Men
    A close encounter with one of Alaska’s iconic moose reveals the beauty, danger, and divine lessons found in the wilderness.
    --------  
    15:07
  • Chapter 13 Too Odd Not to Be God
    A series of “coincidences” in Alaska—like winning a random radio contest—leads to a story of faith, prayer, and how God’s plans are often too strange to ignore.
    --------  
    21:12
  • Chapter 12 Driving Me Crazier
    More motorized mishaps prove that sometimes the journey is the real destination—especially when God is your GPS.
    --------  
    24:25
  • Chapter 11 Driving Me Crazy
    Torry’s Alaskan highway hi-jinks have him slip sliding away as he experiences one car calamity after another until he finally learns to let Jesus take the wheel.
    --------  
    15:03

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Of Moose & Men

"Of Moose and Men: Lost and Found in Alaska" is a captivating podcast adaptation of the book written by Torry Martin and Doug Peterson. You’ll enjoy a collection of humorous and heartwarming stories that chronicle Torry Martin's adventure -filled transformation from a struggling actor in Los Angeles to a man who finds spiritual fulfillment and personal growth in the rugged, untamed landscape of Alaska.  Throughout the podcast, Torry shares his encounters with various Alaskan wildlife, including bears, moose, and reindeer, often finding himself in comedic and precarious situations. These experiences are not only entertaining but also serve as metaphors for the lessons he learns about faith, humility, and God's presence in everyday life. Torry's stumbling, bumbling and humbling journey is marked by his deepening relationship with God, as he navigates the challenges of living in a remote Alaskan cabin, dealing with quirky neighbors, and managing his own eccentricities. The narrative is peppered with humor and wit, making it both an engaging and insightful experience for listeners of all ages. Ultimately, "Of Moose and Men" is a story of redemption and discovery, as Torry Martin embraces his identity, deepens his faith, and learns to trust in God's plan for his life, even in the most unexpected and comical circumstances. Special Thanks from Torry I am deeply appreciative of my beloved buddy and fellow writer, Marshal Younger, who blessed me by helping adapt “Of Moose and Men” into a podcast format. I also extend my gratitude to my dear friend and fellow producer, Honnie Korngold, who never gave up and dedicated herself to seeing this project through to completion. And a very, VERY special thanks to all of my wonderful actor friends who lovingly used their voices and amazing God-given talents to bring “Of Moose and Men” to life. You are all the best friends any former hermit turned Hippie for the Holy One could ever have! (Cast in Alphabetical Order): Josh Allen, Mariah Bradford, Leigh Cappillino, Cecilia Desonia, Levi Desonia, Marina DeSonia, Natalia DeSonia, Beau Davidson, Adam Drake, Dave Durham, Lukas Irizarry, Victoria Jackson, Bonnie Johnson, Ted Johnson, Michael Joiner, Joe King, Katie Leigh, Phil Lollar, Francine Locke, Tracy Lyn, Randy Marshall, Christian Pitre, Tony Senzamici, Nancy Stafford, Brian Stivale, Garrett Vandenberg, Kevin Wines, James Woody.
Podcast website
Kids & Family

Listen to Of Moose & Men, Bluey Storytime and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Of Moose & Men: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/23/2025 - 4:49:38 PM