About Of Moose & Men

"Of Moose and Men: Lost and Found in Alaska" is a captivating podcast adaptation of the book written by Torry Martin and Doug Peterson. You’ll enjoy a collection of humorous and heartwarming stories that chronicle Torry Martin's adventure -filled transformation from a struggling actor in Los Angeles to a man who finds spiritual fulfillment and personal growth in the rugged, untamed landscape of Alaska. Throughout the podcast, Torry shares his encounters with various Alaskan wildlife, including bears, moose, and reindeer, often finding himself in comedic and precarious situations. These experiences are not only entertaining but also serve as metaphors for the lessons he learns about faith, humility, and God's presence in everyday life. Torry's stumbling, bumbling and humbling journey is marked by his deepening relationship with God, as he navigates the challenges of living in a remote Alaskan cabin, dealing with quirky neighbors, and managing his own eccentricities. The narrative is peppered with humor and wit, making it both an engaging and insightful experience for listeners of all ages. Ultimately, "Of Moose and Men" is a story of redemption and discovery, as Torry Martin embraces his identity, deepens his faith, and learns to trust in God's plan for his life, even in the most unexpected and comical circumstances. Special Thanks from Torry I am deeply appreciative of my beloved buddy and fellow writer, Marshal Younger, who blessed me by helping adapt “Of Moose and Men” into a podcast format. I also extend my gratitude to my dear friend and fellow producer, Honnie Korngold, who never gave up and dedicated herself to seeing this project through to completion. And a very, VERY special thanks to all of my wonderful actor friends who lovingly used their voices and amazing God-given talents to bring “Of Moose and Men” to life. You are all the best friends any former hermit turned Hippie for the Holy One could ever have! (Cast in Alphabetical Order): Josh Allen, Mariah Bradford, Leigh Cappillino, Cecilia Desonia, Levi Desonia, Marina DeSonia, Natalia DeSonia, Beau Davidson, Adam Drake, Dave Durham, Lukas Irizarry, Victoria Jackson, Bonnie Johnson, Ted Johnson, Michael Joiner, Joe King, Katie Leigh, Phil Lollar, Francine Locke, Tracy Lyn, Randy Marshall, Christian Pitre, Tony Senzamici, Nancy Stafford, Brian Stivale, Garrett Vandenberg, Kevin Wines, James Woody.