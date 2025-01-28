Transmission C.15: "Noise"

The Observer meets the Noise. We no longer require your ignorance. The Universe desires to be observed. The best of all possible worlds.One of the fifteenth episodes of Observable Radio, a found footage anthology podcast from Cameron Suey, Phil van Hest, and Purpurina.Written and Produced by Cameron Suey, Phil van Hest, and PurpurinaEdited by Cameron SueyThe EnsemblePhil van HestTerry MesnardMary Beth McAndrewsCohen EdenfieldAmber CarrJess O'BrienKC GreenJon GrilzKyle GouldMaria CorcorbadoJason SmithKatie SkovhotWendy HectorMelissa K from Haunted TalesDavid WooRyan EasterdayRae WitteNathaniel LeighEvan DranePurpurinaHector LealJesse LealMink EtteKhai TruongLiam GregoryRae LundbergPaul WarrenArt by Karrin FletcherPsychology Consultant - Elisa Leal, Psy.D (CA PSY28330)Our Theme Music is: The Backrooms - MyuuAdditional Music provided by Tim Kulig, the artists at Epidemic SoundWhat I Can't Embrace - Christian AndersenTavern Tales- Bad Billy BandLumina - Christoffer Moe DitlevsenVintage Dream (Instrumental Version) - Mathilda JuneDarkness Haunts - Tim KuligFalling from his Graces - Tim KuligIrregular Rhythms - Tim KuligLost in a Nebula - Tim KuligI Can't Find You (Instrumental Version) - Loving CaliberIce Cream Day Dream - Etienne RousselExplaining Gravity - Silver MapleSun Therapy - Sum WaveAdditional Sound Design by PurpurinaSFX provided by Epidemic Sound and the artists at Freesound.orgAdditional SFX and Music covered under the following licenses:creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/Thanks to Cathleen, Jon, Geoff, Tid, Russ, Kalasin, Rick, Rachel, and Brianna and all our patrons and listeners.Thank you for listening, and stay tuned.