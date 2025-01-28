Dispatches from the past. A long journey comes to an end. They only love you for so long. I am a free man.The Second Supplemental Frequency from Observable Radio, a found footage podcast from Cameron Suey, Phil van Hest, Purpurina, and Wendy HectorThe EnsembleWendy HectorCohen EdenfieldKris StraubPurpurinaPhil Van HestWritten by Cameron SueyProduced by Cameron Suey, Phil van Hest, Purpurina, and Wendy HectorEdited by Cameron SueyArt by Karrin FletcherPsychology Consultant - Elisa Leal, Psy.D (CA PSY28330)Our Theme Music is:The Backrooms - MyuuAdditional Music provided by Tim Kulig, the artists at Epidemic SoundTwostop - By LotusAt the Abyss - Golden AnchorEngine Room Breeze - HaweaVacuum Sealer - Edward Karl HansonInsomniac - Tim KuligDark Haunts - Tim KuligTransforming the Future - Tim KuligAntidote X - Van SandanoFormations - Van SandanoOrbit - Van SandanoCorrivation - Ethan SloanFifty-Seven - Ethan SloanIsolation - Farrell WootenSFX provided by Epidemic Sound and the artists at Freesound.orgAdditional SFX and Music covered under the following licenses:creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/Special Thanks to Cathleen, Jon, Tid, Russ, Kalasin, Rick, Brianna, Zach and all our patrons and listeners.Thank you for listening, and stay tuned.
37:02
Supplemental Frequency 01: "A Very Observable Christmas"
The Observer and Trapper swap stories. On the origins of Christmas Traditions. You'll never bake anything good again. The mouldering remains of last year.The First Supplemental Frequency from Observable Radio, a found footage podcast from Cameron Suey. Phil van Hest, and Purpurina.Content Warnings: Explicitly Depicted Violence/SquelchingWritten by Purpurina, Cameron Suey, and Wendy HectorProduced by Cameron Suey, Phil van Hest, and PurpurinaEdited by Cameron SueyThe EnsemblePhil van HestJason SmithKatie SkovholtPurpurinaArt by Karrin FletcherPsychology Consultant - Elisa Leal, Psy.D (CA PSY28330)Our Theme Music is: The Backrooms - MyuuAdditional Music provided by Tim Kulig, Katie Skovholt, and the artists at Epidemic SoundAncient Lands - FlouwDiabolic Gaze - Luella GrenCold Nights - KikoruStrangled by Piano Strings Part 1 - Ludvig MoulinBlue Spaces - Oakwood StationAbyssal Hibernation (Delta Drone L144Hz R147Hz) - OokeanGoth Christmas - parA Cradle Song - Mary RiddleSilent Night (Ambient Version) (Instrumental Version) - Ingrid WittAdditional Sound Design by PurpurinaSFX provided by Epidemic Sound and the artists at Freesound.orgAdditional SFX and Music covered under the following licenses:creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/Special Thanks to Cathleen, Jon, Tid, Russ, Kalasin, Rick, Brianna, Zach and all our patrons and listeners.Thank you for listening, and stay tuned.
25:02
Bonus: Carrier Wave One
Carrier Wave is the Patreon exclusive companion podcast that discusses the origins, inspirations, and production of Observable Radio.Carrier Wave One - April 2024 - Transmissions A.01 - A.03Featuring Cameron Suey, Phil van Hest, and PurpurinaArt by Karrin FletcherOur Theme Music is Unwind Wave by Tim Kulig
57:04
Season One Trailer
Late at night, from an isolated satellite communications installation, an unnamed Observer secretly broadcasts a bizarre transmission to a nearby facility. In the wake of a global communications disruption following a near-miss with a comet, he has begun to detect mysterious signals from other worlds. With no one but an isolated colleague that he can trust, he shares a series of seemingly impossible signals, unsure of what to do next…A complete trailer for the first season of Observable Radio - a found footage anthology podcast of Retro Sci-fi and Analog HorrorWritten, produced, and edited by Cameron Suey, Phil van Hest and Purpurina, and starring the Observable Radio Ensemble.
1:31
Transmission C.15: "Noise"
The Observer meets the Noise. We no longer require your ignorance. The Universe desires to be observed. The best of all possible worlds.One of the fifteenth episodes of Observable Radio, a found footage anthology podcast from Cameron Suey, Phil van Hest, and Purpurina.Written and Produced by Cameron Suey, Phil van Hest, and PurpurinaEdited by Cameron SueyThe EnsemblePhil van HestTerry MesnardMary Beth McAndrewsCohen EdenfieldAmber CarrJess O'BrienKC GreenJon GrilzKyle GouldMaria CorcorbadoJason SmithKatie SkovhotWendy HectorMelissa K from Haunted TalesDavid WooRyan EasterdayRae WitteNathaniel LeighEvan DranePurpurinaHector LealJesse LealMink EtteKhai TruongLiam GregoryRae LundbergPaul WarrenArt by Karrin FletcherPsychology Consultant - Elisa Leal, Psy.D (CA PSY28330)Our Theme Music is: The Backrooms - MyuuAdditional Music provided by Tim Kulig, the artists at Epidemic SoundWhat I Can't Embrace - Christian AndersenTavern Tales- Bad Billy BandLumina - Christoffer Moe DitlevsenVintage Dream (Instrumental Version) - Mathilda JuneDarkness Haunts - Tim KuligFalling from his Graces - Tim KuligIrregular Rhythms - Tim KuligLost in a Nebula - Tim KuligI Can't Find You (Instrumental Version) - Loving CaliberIce Cream Day Dream - Etienne RousselExplaining Gravity - Silver MapleSun Therapy - Sum WaveAdditional Sound Design by PurpurinaSFX provided by Epidemic Sound and the artists at Freesound.orgAdditional SFX and Music covered under the following licenses:creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/Thanks to Cathleen, Jon, Geoff, Tid, Russ, Kalasin, Rick, Rachel, and Brianna and all our patrons and listeners.Thank you for listening, and stay tuned.
Observable Radio is a found footage podcast of retro sci-fi and analog horror from Cameron Suey, Phil van Hest, Purpurina, Wendy Hector, and the Observable Radio EnsembleOur First Season, The Tower, an interconnected anthology of alternate universes in crises, is now complete.When he discovers something beneath the static of the worlds’s communication network, an unnamed Observer begins to catalog and record the strange signals that should not exist…Season Two: The Fire We Shared, will begin in 2025!