Dr. Mogel answers the question: Will my child hate me if I voted for Joe Biden? Will my child hate me because I ruined Christmas? She also teaches us a new word: sturmfrei

Dr. Mogel answers the question: Will my child hate us if our family escapes to China, Egypt, Myanmar, Guatemala and the Marvel Universe? She also teaches us new words: zugunruhe & resfeber.

Dr. Mogel speaks with family #12: Denise and Ryan and answers the question: Will our children hate us if we disagree about how to raise them? She also teaches us a new concept: Jimi Halloween

About Nurture vs Nurture with Dr. Wendy Mogel

Nurture vs Nurture is a new podcast brought to you by the producers of Armchair Expert. Dr. Wendy Mogel, social-clinical psychologist and author, specializes in the protection and promotion of self-reliance, resilience, accountability and exuberance in children and she is our fearless leader in this new endeavor. Each week, Dr. Wendy sits down with a different set of parents for a therapy session. She brings her forty years of experience working with families to these intimate and wonderfully voyeuristic conversations. This podcast allows the listener to go on another family's journey and to receive practical advice along the way. Wendy proves that, perhaps counterintuitively, there is nothing more universal than our specificity. In each episode, Wendy also introduces us to a foreign word that is untranslatable into English in order to enhance our minds and vocabularies on parenthood, family and communication with those we love the most.