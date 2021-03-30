Nurture vs Nurture with Dr. Wendy Mogel

Nurture vs Nurture is a new podcast brought to you by the producers of Armchair Expert. Dr. Wendy Mogel, social-clinical psychologist and author, specializes in the protection and promotion of self-reliance, resilience, accountability and exuberance in children and she is our fearless leader in this new endeavor. Each week, Dr. Wendy sits down with a different set of parents for a therapy session. She brings her forty years of experience working with families to these intimate and wonderfully voyeuristic conversations. This podcast allows the listener to go on another family's journey and to receive practical advice along the way. Wendy proves that, perhaps counterintuitively, there is nothing more universal than our specificity. In each episode, Wendy also introduces us to a foreign word that is untranslatable into English in order to enhance our minds and vocabularies on parenthood, family and communication with those we love the most.