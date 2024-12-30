Top Stations
Nothing But Netflix
Rob Cesternino and Chappell
add
We’re watching whatever is trending on NETFLIX every week with Rob Cesternino and Chappell
More
TV & Film
After Shows
TV & Film
TV Reviews
Available Episodes
5 of 170
Squid Game Season 2 Ep 5 Recap
Today, Mike and Chappell discuss Season 2 episode 5 of Squid Game.
--------
51:57
Squid Game Season 2 Ep 4 Recap
Today, Mike and Chappell discuss Season 2 episode 4 of Squid Game.
--------
1:08:22
Squid Game Season 2 Ep 3 Recap
Today, Mike and Chappell discuss Season 2 episode 3 of Squid Game.
--------
54:59
Squid Game Season 2 Ep 2 Recap
Today, Mike and Chappell discuss Season 2 episode 2 of Squid Game.
--------
59:06
Nothing But Netflix: Squid Game Season 2 Premiere
This week, Rob and Chappell discuss the Season 2 Premiere of Squid Game with Mike Bloom. The remainder of the Squid Game Season 2 podcasts can be found in the We Know Squid Game podcast feed.
--------
57:47
Show more
About Nothing But Netflix
We’re watching whatever is trending on NETFLIX every week with Rob Cesternino and Chappell
Podcast website
