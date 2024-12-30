Powered by RND
Nothing But Netflix

Podcast Nothing But Netflix
Rob Cesternino and Chappell
We’re watching whatever is trending on NETFLIX every week with Rob Cesternino and Chappell
Available Episodes

5 of 170
  • Squid Game Season 2 Ep 5 Recap
    Today, Mike and Chappell discuss Season 2 episode 5 of Squid Game.
    --------  
    51:57
  • Squid Game Season 2 Ep 4 Recap
    Today, Mike and Chappell discuss Season 2 episode 4 of Squid Game.
    --------  
    1:08:22
  • Squid Game Season 2 Ep 3 Recap
    Today, Mike and Chappell discuss Season 2 episode 3 of Squid Game.
    --------  
    54:59
  • Squid Game Season 2 Ep 2 Recap
    Today, Mike and Chappell discuss Season 2 episode 2 of Squid Game.
    --------  
    59:06
  • Nothing But Netflix: Squid Game Season 2 Premiere
    This week, Rob and Chappell discuss the Season 2 Premiere of Squid Game with Mike Bloom. The remainder of the Squid Game Season 2 podcasts can be found in the We Know Squid Game podcast feed.
    --------  
    57:47

About Nothing But Netflix

