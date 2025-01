How to Get Away with Murder: Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot

Geoff, Mike, and Derrick talk about the pilot episode of the former ABC television series How To Get Away with Murder (2014-2020), which apparently has lived rent free in Geoff's brain for years! As you can tell, we loved . . . to talk about the many ridiculous things about this episode! We talk about our actual experience in law school, Annalise Keating's legal practice, legal ethics, and so much more!During the show, we reference a few other podcast episodes that are not currently available, and wanted to give you a little background. Geoff mentions All Too Common Law, which was his former podcast from years ago. We also reference "Love, Guaranteed," which is a straight-to-Netflix 2020 film that Geoff and Mike discussed on the previous iteration of the Not So Grand Jury podcast where Derrick was the guest. Neither All Too Common Law nor the twelve episodes of Geoff and Mike's former NSGJ podcast are currently available online, but that may change soon. Since the Love, Guaranteed episode was basically the reason the current podcast exists, it's highly likely we will release that shortly. Stay tuned!