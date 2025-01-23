Our first "new" episode of 2025! Geoff, Mike, and Derrick talk about Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020), now streaming on Netflix. This is the first episode where we discuss a movie that's based on an actual real-life trial, which leads to some interesting comparisons. Among other things, we talk about free speech/ability to protest and the actual trial, including the Attorney General's testimony, contempt and judicial bias, and the actions of the prosecution.In the episode we talk about multiple court opinions, including those of the U.S. Court of the Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and the District Court. Here are links to each so you can read about what happened for yourself:7th Circuit's Decision Reversing the Contempt of Court Charges: In re Dellinger, 461 F.2d 389 (7th Cir. 1972)7th Circuit's Decision Reversing the Substantive Charges: In re Dellinger, 472 F.2d 340 (7th Cir. 1972)U.S. District Court's Decision After Remand on Contempt of Court Charges: In re Dellinger, 357 F.Supp. 949 (N.D. Ill. 1973)Geoff also mentions an audio book that does a dramatic reading of highlights from the trial transcript: "The Trial of the Chicago 7: The Official Transcript"The sponsor of the podcast is Moore Law PLLC, a law firm that focuses on business law and general commercial litigation. If you would like to set up a free consultation, please fill out the form located at https://www.mooreatty.com/contact.Thank you as always to our editor Colleen Moore.Comments? Questions? Corrections? Send us a message!Please connect with us! IG: @notsograndjury. Email: [email protected]. LinkedIn: Not So Grand Jury. Bluesky: @notsograndjury.bsky.social.
--------
1:30:57
Love, Guaranteed: A Lost(?) Episode
The (sort of) lost episode! This week we go back over four years ago to Geoff and Mike's original version of the podcast and re-release an episode on Love, Guaranteed, where Derrick was the guest host. Apologies for the long episode, but we had A LOT to talk about.Prior to that, Geoff, Mike, and Derrick dive into some listener feedback. Please connect with us if you have any feedback or suggestions for us!The sponsor of the podcast is Moore Law PLLC, a law firm that focuses on business law and general commercial litigation. If you would like to set up a free consultation, please fill out the form located at https://www.mooreatty.com/contact.Comments? Questions? Corrections? Send us a message!Please connect with us! IG: @notsograndjury. Email: [email protected]. LinkedIn: Not So Grand Jury. Bluesky: @notsograndjury.bsky.social.
--------
1:51:44
Sidebar 2
Second sidebar/bonus episode for the Not So Grand Jury! In this sidebar, we are releasing an edited version of an episode of All Too Common Law, a podcast Geoff hosted years ago. The episode was focused on How to Get Away with Murder, which we discussed on last week, so it seemed like the perfect time to re-release it out to the public. Enjoy!Next week we will take on some listener feedback and re-release the Love-Guaranteed episode that was part of the predecessor Not So Grand Jury podcast hosted by Mike and Geoff that had Derrick has a guest host.Comments? Questions? Corrections? Send us a message!Please connect with us! IG: @notsograndjury. Email: [email protected]. LinkedIn: Not So Grand Jury. Bluesky: @notsograndjury.bsky.social.
--------
21:22
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot
Geoff, Mike, and Derrick talk about the pilot episode of the former ABC television series How To Get Away with Murder (2014-2020), which apparently has lived rent free in Geoff's brain for years! As you can tell, we loved . . . to talk about the many ridiculous things about this episode! We talk about our actual experience in law school, Annalise Keating's legal practice, legal ethics, and so much more!During the show, we reference a few other podcast episodes that are not currently available, and wanted to give you a little background. Geoff mentions All Too Common Law, which was his former podcast from years ago. We also reference "Love, Guaranteed," which is a straight-to-Netflix 2020 film that Geoff and Mike discussed on the previous iteration of the Not So Grand Jury podcast where Derrick was the guest. Neither All Too Common Law nor the twelve episodes of Geoff and Mike's former NSGJ podcast are currently available online, but that may change soon. Since the Love, Guaranteed episode was basically the reason the current podcast exists, it's highly likely we will release that shortly. Stay tuned!The sponsor of the podcast is Moore Law PLLC, a law firm that focuses on business law and general commercial litigation. If you would like to set up a free consultation, please fill out the form located at https://www.mooreatty.com/contact.Thank you again to our editor Colleen.Comments? Questions? Corrections? Send us a message!Please connect with us! IG: @notsograndjury. Email: [email protected]. LinkedIn: Not So Grand Jury. Bluesky: @notsograndjury.bsky.social.
--------
1:19:01
Lincoln Lawyer: Remainder of Season 1
Geoff, Mike, and Derrick finish up Season 1 of the Netflix series Lincoln Lawyer (2022). This episode focuses on 12-step programs, the confusing attempt to hide Eli Wyms, and a few other minor issues.During the show, Derrick references an interview with the show's showrunner, Ted Humphrey, which is discussed here: https://somanyshows.com/the-lincoln-lawyer-showrunner-ted-humphrey-finale-questions. The sponsor of the podcast is Moore Law PLLC, a law firm that focuses on business law and general commercial litigation. If you would like to set up a free consultation, please fill out the form located at https://www.mooreatty.com/contact.As always, thank you to our editor Colleen.Comments? Questions? Corrections? Send us a message!Please connect with us! IG: @notsograndjury. Email: [email protected]. LinkedIn: Not So Grand Jury. Bluesky: @notsograndjury.bsky.social.